VANESSA COLLIER, gates 5 p.m., music 6 p.m. Friday, June 3, Montrose Rotary Amphitheater at Cerise Park in Montrose, Montrose Summer Music Series with guest Crazy Like a Fox, facebook.com/Montrose-Summer-Music-Series-1561292044137650.READ SOUTHALL BAND, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, inside show; The Oxymorons play an outside show, 7–9:55 p.m. on the patio, $15, warehouse2565.com.
CODY JEFFRIES, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Friday, June 3, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, local Americana, cruisersgj.com.
ELLEN STAPENHORST, 4:30–7:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, Outdoor Summer Concert Series happens Fridays through Sept. 2, take a lawn chair, full service bar, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
NEW VISION COUNTRY, 7 p.m. Friday, June 3, The Reckless Roadhouse, 424 Minter Ave., De Beque, facebook.com/Recklessroadhouse.
GEOFF CRUMBAUGH, 4–7 p.m. Friday, June 3, Talbott’s Cider Co., 3801 F 1/4 Road, Palisade, free show, facebook.com/talbottsciderco.
JOHN HUTCHISON, 5–7 p.m. Friday, June 3, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, music during the Sage Alley Happy Hour, bluesage.org.
EASY JIM, 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, Big B’s Delicious Orchards, 39126 Colorado Highway 133, Paonia, first in the Friday Night Live concert series, food, drinks and on site camping available, bigbs.com.
TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 5–8 p.m. Friday, June 3, and Thursday, June 9, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., 241-8411.
JUNE FIRST FRIDAY, reception 6:30–9:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., “Contemporary Clay 2022” featuring ceramic art juried by Fong Choo, on display through June 25; “Cover to Cover,” the Seventh Biennial Rocky Mountain Collage Society Member’s Exhibition, on display through June 25; and an exhibition from The Art Center’s Permanent Collection, on display through June 11, gjartcenter.org, https://issuu.com/artmatters/docs/mayjunejuly2022.
“WE’RE ALL MAD HERE,” reception 7 p.m. Friday, June 3, Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 514 Main St., costume contest 9 p.m., come dressed as your favorite “Alice in Wonderland” character, facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.
“CREATURES GREAT & SMALL,” reception 5–8 p.m. Friday, June 3, The Main Street Gallery, 412 Main St., original paintings and giclee prints by local artist DJ Janowski, facebook.com/mainly412.
“NEXT,” opens Friday, June 3, 437CO Art Gallery, 437 Colorado Ave., CMU’s annual High School Art Competition on display through July, coloradomesa.edu/art/gallery/index.html.
FIRST FRIDAYS AT LOWELL, 5–7:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, hosted by ArtLight Therapy & Studios, 310 N. Seventh St., No. 11, featuring artist Justin Squire, facebook.com/events/681013302977675.
“FINDING NEMO,” Glade Park Movies Under the Stars, movie at dusk Friday, June 3, Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, 16400 DS Road, Glade Park, concession stand opens 5:30 p.m., grill opens 6 p.m., pre-movie volleyball, hay rides, cornhole, tether ball and entertainment, facebook.com/GladeParkMovies.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, Talon Winery, 785 Elberta Ave., Palisade, multiple food truck options, live music, beer and wine, family fun, facebook.com/GrandValleyFoodTrucks.
“FIDDLER ON THE ROOF,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 3–4, Magic Circle Theater, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, presented by Magic Circle Players, tickets $15–19, magiccircleplayers.com.
MIKE THE HEADLESS CHICKEN FESTIVAL, 4–9 p.m. Friday, June 3, and 9 a.m.–9 p.m. Saturday, June 4, downtown Fruita, live music with headliners Josh Gracin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Natural Chemistry at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, food, vendors, artisans, 5K run, car show, free backyard games, disc golf, wing and peep eating contests, pancake breakfast, schedule at miketheheadlesschicken.org.
BLACK CANYON CLASSICS COLORFUL CAR, TRUCK AND ROD SHOW, free car show Friday and Saturday, June 3–4, in Montrose, cars on display 5–8 p.m. Friday on Main Street from South Townsend Avenue to South Park Avenue; and 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Cerise Park, food trucks, pin-up girl contest, swap meet, silent auction, and drawings for prizes; followed by car cruise to Star Drive-In for movie, benefits Valley Symphony Association, valleysymphony.org, 970-275-8676.
NORTH FORK UNCORKED, Friday through Sunday, June 3–5, at wineries in the West Elk American Viticultural Area, featuring wine, food, music, remote control sailing, tours barrel tastings, westelksava.com.
UNION OF NONE, 9 p.m. Saturday, June 4, Palisade Livery Saloon, 215 Main St., Palisade, facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
CANE HILL, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $14, mesatheater.com.
DONNY MORALES, seatings at 1:30–3 p.m. and 3:30–5 p.m. Saturday, June 4, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel Music Series, take a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy wine, music and food, no outside alcohol, reservations required at exploretock.com/restorationvineyards, restorationvineyards.com.
TREY LEWIS, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, opener guest Rhett Haney, $15, warehouse2565.com.
SUMMER NIGHTS HIP-HOP SHOWCASE, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 4, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., numerous performers, $5, facebook.com/tworiverstavergj.
LOVE GANG, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4, Mutual Friends, 429 Colorado Ave., rock ’n’ roll from Denver with Midas from Detroit and Cutthroat Youth, $10, facebook.com/mutualfriends.gj.
HEROES-4-HEROES SUPERHERO COSTUME PARTY, 6:30 p.m.–1:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, Grand Junction Elks Lodge, 249 S. Fourth St., presented by The Justice League of Hope, benefits Western Slope Blue Star Mothers C08, DJs, games, raffle, cake walk, facebook.com/JLHgj.org.
MESA COUNTY MEAT SMOKE OFF, Saturday, June 4, Mesa County Fairgrounds, C Building, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, presented by Mesa County 4-H Leadership Council, smoked meats competition for prizes, banners and bragging rights, judging at 5:30 p.m., doors open to the public at 6 p.m. to purchase a plate for $25 all you can eat or $10 ages 8 and younger, street dance 7–10 p.m., silent auction 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/mesa4H.
CLAUDE BOURBON, 7 p.m. Sunday, June 5, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St, Cedaredge, classically trained acoustic guitarist from the United Kingdom, $20, tickets at gmaec.org.
GERRY GOODMAN, 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5, The Reckless Roadhouse, 424 Minter Ave., De Beque, facebook.com/Recklessroadhouse.
PALISADE FARMERS MARKET, 9 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 5, Third and Main streets in downtown Palisade, local produce vendors, artisans and crafts, music by From The Top, market continues weekly through Oct. 9, palisade.colorado.gov/events/sunday-farmers-market.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
JASON BOLAND AND THE STRAGGLERS, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 7, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $20–$25, mesatheater.com.
ADELITAS WAY, 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., guests Kingdom Collapse and Taking Dawn, $20, mesatheater.com.
LINCOLN PARK-MOYER POOL 100th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, Wednesday, June 8, at the Lincoln Park-Moyer Pool, free entry from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. and 3–7:30 p.m., gjparksandrec.org.
PARKER McCOLLUM, gates 6 p.m., show 7:30–10:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., country singer/songwriter, $30–$95, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
TONY FURTADO ACOUSTIC BAND, 8 p.m. Thursday, June 9, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, multi-instrumentalist, $20–$35, utetheater.com.
DEVON WORLEY BAND, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, country/rock, first concert of the 2022 Thursday Night Concert Series, take a chair or blanket, fruita.org/parksrec.
THREE BAD JACKS, 8 p.m. Thursday, June 9, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, with The Tankerays, facebook.com/tankerays
PINTS AND PUNCHLINES EXHIBITION SHOW, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
CRAWFORD PIONEER DAYS, Thursday through Saturday, June 9–11 in Crawford, “Country Roads Take Me Home” theme, parade, outhouse races, hay bale races, baking contest, vendors, crawfordpioneerdays.com.