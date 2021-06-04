OXYMORONS, 7–10 p.m. Friday, June 4, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free party in the parking lot, warehouse2565.com.
TIM + RICHARD, 9 p.m. Friday, June 4, Cruisers, 715 Horizon Drive, facebook.com/TR970.
HARD PRESSED, 4–7 p.m. Friday, June 4, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, free outdoor Summer Concert Series, take a lawn chair, 856-9195, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
DESERT FLYER BAND, 8 p.m. Friday, June 4, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
HEYDAY, 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 4, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway, 50, ’90s and newer modern rock, $5 at the door, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
SUCKAFISH, 9 p.m. Friday, June 4, Wingers Bar and Pool Hall, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Clifton, facebook.com/wingersbarpoolhall.
MUSIC & MULLIGAN’S GOLF TOURNAMENT, shotgun start 9 a.m. Friday, June 4, Adobe Creek Golf Course, four-player teams, contests, lunch, prizes, silent auction, live music all day by El Javi, the Glenfinnan Highlanders Scottish Bagpipes, Gunny Sons, Tune Weavers, Feeding Giants and headliner The Dubious Brothers, register at fruitachamber.org and kafmradio.org, 858-3894.
FIRST FRIDAY ART RECEPTION, 6:30–9 p.m. Friday, June 4, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., “Art of the Still,” the Contemporary 2021 exhibit, is a national juried exhibition of painting, drawing, sculpture, graphic design, film, photography, animation and mixed media; “Light Studies” is an exhibition of art photography by David Lord, exhibits on display through June 25, space limited, reserve free ticket at gjartcentr.org or by calling 243-7337, ext. 2.
“NEXT,” opening reception 5–8 p.m. Friday, June 4, 437CO Gallery, 437 Colorado Ave., juried show of art created by high schoolers and hosted by the Colorado Mesa University art gallery, on display through June 24, 241-2025, coloradomesa.edu/art/gallery.
“PEOPLE AND PLACES,” First Friday reception 5–8 p.m. Friday, June 4, Main Street Gallery, 412 Main St., features oil and acrylic paintings of cultural icons by local artist Michael Hurshman, on display through June 30, masks requested, facebook.com/mainly412.
FIRST FRIDAY ART RECEPTION, 4–9 p.m. Friday, June 4, Art & Soul Studios, 523 Main St., art demos and free class drawings, featuring artwork by Judy Rogan and Melody Horton, 424-9511, artandsoulstudiosgj.com.
WORKS IN PROGRESS ART SHOW, reception, 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 455 Main St., artists bring in unfinished pieces/create art live in the gallery, facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, June 4, St. Kathryn Cellars/Talon Winery, 785 Elberta Ave., live music, beer and wine, grandvalleyfoodtruckfridays.com, 261-8484.
“CARS,” (2006, rated G), Glade Park Movies Under The Stars, grill opens 6 p.m., concession stand 5:30 p.m., movie at dusk, Friday, June 4, Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, 16400 DS Road, Glade Park, go early for volleyball, hay rides, corn hole, tether ball and pre-movie entertainment by Absolute Dance, facebook.com/GladeParkMovies.
FIRE AND ICE: A PAT BENATAR TRIBUTE, 8–11 p.m. Saturday, June 5, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, with guests She Rocks, female pop/rock legends, $15–$25, warehouse2565.com.
FREDDY & FRANCINE, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, June 5, Poulos Park, 217 Grand Ave., Paonia, folk duo in the Live Music Still Soothes the Soul Series, tickets $25 in advance, $30 day of show, tickets at paradiseofpaonia.com.
WILD FLIGHT, 2–5 p.m. Saturday, June 5, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel concert series, live music, wine and food trucks, facebook.com/RestorationVineyards.
FAITH PIOTROWSKI, 6–9 p.m. Saturday, June 5, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, take a camp chair, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
BOOT STOMP, 5–10 p.m. Saturday, June 5, Antler Ridge, 72015 Kinikin Road, Montrose, event hosted by San Juan Healthcare Foundation to benefit patients at the San Juan Cancer Center, barbecue, barn dance, music by Narrow Gauge Country, live auction, raffle, wear cowboy casual, tickets $60, purchase tickets at bootstompmontrose.com.
THE DELTA COUNTY ROCK, GEM AND MINERAL SHOW, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday, June 5, Heddles Recreation Center in Delta, gold panning, bingo and educational displays for children, door prizes, grab bags, silent auction, wheel of rocks, 29 vendors with rocks for sale and on display, free entry, 856-3861, maiston@tds.net.
GARDENS OF NOTE: GRAND JUNCTION SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA GARDEN TOURS, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 5–6, tour features eight beautifully landscaped homes in Grand Junction, live music, a bake sale, silent auction and more, tickets $25, tickets at gjso.vbotickets.com/event/Gardens_of_Note_GJ_Symphonys_Garden_Tour/53120.
SUNSET SATURDAY AT BOOKCLIFF VINEYARDS , 5–8 p.m. first and third Saturday, June 5-Oct. 16, Bookcliff Vineyards, 670 39 Road, Palisade, wine tasting and food trucks onsite, watch the sun set in the vines, wine and food available to purchase, bocce ball available, take chairs, bookcliffvineyards.com, 261-0071.
OPEN JAM SESSION WITH DANNY DAVIS AND CREW, 2–6 p.m. Sunday, June 6, Koko’s Tavern, 152S. Mesa St., Fruita, singers, songwriters and vocals welcome, take an instrument, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
FROM THE TOP, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, June 6, Palisade Farmers Market, downtown Palisade, Terry Flanagan and Thomasina Russell, 464-5602.
THE DAILY SENTINEL HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS AWARDS AND TAILGATE PARTY, 6–8:30 p.m. Monday, June 7, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., best of the best top honors and awards, tailgate party at 6:15 p.m., awards ceremony 7 p.m., tickets $6–$9, tickets at 970tix.com.
ACOUSTIC/BLUES JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, Charlie Dwellington’s patio, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, wear a mask, 241-4010.
BART CROW, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Thursday, June 10, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $20–$25, mesatheater.com.
JAMES WILLIAMS & THE FAITH PEDDLERS, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, outlaw country/blues rock at the Fruita Thursday Night Concert Series, take a blanket or lawn chair, 858-0360.
BLUES JUNCTION, 7–10 p.m. Thursday, June 10, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., fun blues music, 241-4010.
PALISADE BLUEGRASS BASH, Thursday through Sunday, June 10–13, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
BLOOD BROTHERS FOUNDATION FUNDRAISER, 3 p.m. June 10–6 p.m. June 13, 3170 N. Interstate 70 Frontage Road, Union of None, Zolopht and Stray Grass perform at the desert off-road family fundraiser, schedule and more info at bloodbrothersfoundation.org and facebook.com/events/201761931712530.