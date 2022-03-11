A BAND CALLED ALEXIS, 9–11:30 p.m. Friday, March 11, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
JARABE MEXICANO, 7 p.m. Friday, March 11, Heritage Hall, Delta County Fairgrounds, Hotchkiss, Blue Sage Concert Series concert featuring a joyride through a versatile songbook of Mexican folk, rock ’n’ roll, Tex-Mex, Latin rock and reggae-cumbia, individual tickets $20 in advance, $25 day of performance, season pass tickets $120, bluesage.org.
FOREVER MAN BAND: ERIC CLAPTON TRIBUTE, 8 p.m. Friday, March 11, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, utetheater.com.
ELK RANGE, 7–9 p.m. Friday, March 11, Upstairs at the Precedence, 511 E. Main St., Montrose, bluegrass band from the Roaring Fork Valley, $10 at the door, limited seating, elkrangemusic.com.
HEYDAY, 8 p.m. Friday, March 11, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, mostly modern rock, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
HUEY, LOUIE AND DEWEY, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Friday, March 11, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, cruisersgj.com.
“THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 11–12, and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., musical based on Nickelodeon animated series, $22 adults, $18 seniors, $8 students/youth, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
“THE ADDAMS FAMILY,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 11–12, and 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12, Central High School auditorium, 550 Warrior Way, student-performed musical comedy, tickets $12.50 in advance adults, $5 students/children, $15 adults and $7 students/children at the door, tickets at 970-254-6200, centralhighschooltheatre.ludus.com/index.php.
“HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 11–12, and 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12, Grand Junction High School, 1400 N. Fifth St., student-performed musical, $10 in advance, $13 at the door, tickets at gjhsdrama.square.site; “High School Musical” and Art Show, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12, featuring live entertainment, art exhibit and sale and food.
TIM + RICHARD, 10 p.m. Saturday, March 12, Palisade Livery, 215 Main St., Palisade, facebook.com/TR970.
THE WRONG IMPRESSIONS, doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m. Saturday, March 12, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Crepe Girl, Wowzers and Just as Well, $10, mesatheater.com.
WAR HIPPIES FEATURING SCOOTER BROWN, 7–11:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, with guests Southside Highway & Joey Rowland, $15, warehouse2565.com.
ANTHONY GOMES, 8 p.m. Saturday, March 12, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, utetheater.com.
TIGHTEN, HILLBILLY RIOT AND ASHES & PHILTH, 8 p.m. Saturday, March 12, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., $7, facebook.com/tworiverstaverngj.
GERRY GOODMAN, 5 p.m. Saturday, March 12, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
SPRING INTO SOBRIETY, doors 5 p.m., show 6 p.m. Saturday, March 12, Colorado Mesa University Ballroom, addiction recovery event, keynote speaker is former Denver Broncos player Vance Johnson, comedian Kevin Barclay and recovery and impact speakers, community resources available, donations accepted, tickets $15 at the door.
MUSEUM OF WESTERN COLORADO’S SPEAKEASY FUNDRAISER, 7–10 p.m. Saturday, March 12, Museum of the West, rub elbows with some of Grand Junction’s historical figures from the 1920s, card games, dance to live music, cocktails, appetizers, $100 individual, $180 two tickets, tickets at mowc.co/speakeasy.
WINTER CARNIVAL, Saturday, March 12, Powderhorn Mountain Resort, 48338 Powderhorn Road, Mesa, games, prizes, yoga class, live music with Haven Effect 3–6 p.m., bonfires, s’mores and more, powderhorn.com.
MIKE CLARK AND THE SUGAR SOUNDS, 7 p.m. Sunday, March 13, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, with Kyle Harvey, facebook.com/ValiantHeartProductions.
THE TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 5–8 p.m. Sunday, March 13, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., 241-8411.
BOW WOW FILM FESTIVAL, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, March 13, Avalon Theater, 645 Main St., hosted by Roice-Hurst Humane Society celebrating, educating and inspiring the human-canine bond through short films, $15 in advance, $20 at the door adults, $8 in advance, $10 at the door ages 12 and younger, avalontheatregj.com/events, bowwowfilmfest.com.
AN EVENING OF WHISKEY AND WIZARDRY, 6 p.m. Sunday, March 13, Goat and Clover 336 Main St., featuring author and magician Magnus, SOLD OUT, 970-985-4628.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY JAZZ AND COMMERCIAL ENSEMBLES, 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 14, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1221 N. 12th St., $12 adults, $10 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., Human is Hell Tour with guests Car Bomb, $25, mesatheater.com.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY WIND SYMPHONY, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1221 N. 12th St., $12 adults, $10 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY SPRING CHOIR CONCERT, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1221 N. 12th St., $12 adults, $10 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
STRAY GRASS, 5–7 p.m. Thursday, March 17, Palisade Street Eats, 702 37 1/10 Road, Palisade, grand opening, straygrasscolorado.com.
GLENFINNAN HIGHLANDERS PIPE BAND, 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, during the St. Patrick’s Day festivities that begin at 11 a.m., facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.