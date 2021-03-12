REMI MAE & GARY RUSSELL, 7:30–10:30 p.m. Friday, March 12, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, live country, 628-4321, warehouse2565.com.
RICKY BOBBY & THE HELLCAT BIRTHDAY, 7 p.m. Friday, March 12, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $8, mesatheater.com.
“CABARET,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 12–13, and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, daring and exuberant musical that explores life in Bohemian Berlin as Germany slowly succumbs to the merging Third Reich, $22 adults, $18 seniors, $8 students and youth, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 800-410-6287.
“FREAKY FRIDAY: THE MUSICAL,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 12–13, Grand Junction High School auditorium, 1400 N. Fifth St., presented by Grand Junction High School Theatre, tickets $7 at bit.ly/3dXfulU.
“MAMMA MIA,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 12–13, and 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, Central High School auditorium, 550 Warrior Way, Central Thespian Troupe presents the musical, limited in-person and virtual tickets must be reserved in advance, tickets $10 adults, $5 for students and seniors, tickets at centralhighschooltheatre.ludus.com.
“TUNE IN TOMORROW,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 12–13, 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14, Magic Circle Players present the Readers Theatre radio show live streamed on Zoom, the hour-long “radio show” transports audiences to a simpler time, $14, tickets at magiccircleplayers.com, 249-7838.
COUNTRY MUSIC SHOW WITH A LIL’ BIT A HEE HAW, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 13, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, featuring Jennetta Howell, Alexis States, Julie Maniscalchi, and local bands, Ward and Ware, Jay Fellers, Feeding Giants and A Band Called Alexis, live-stream event with limited in-person attendance, utetheater.com/event/outlaw-country-concert-2021, 970-665-6569.
BRIAN AND TROY, 5–8 p.m. Saturday, March 13, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., duo from The Troy Douglas Band, 241-8411.
GARY RUSSELL BAND, 8–11 p.m. Saturday, March 13, CB’s Tavern, 334 Main St., Delta, 399-3570, cbstaverndelta.com.
PINTS AND PIPES ON THE PATIO, 3–3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, arrive by 2:45 p.m. for the 30-minute event that features bagpipes, drums and an Irish dancer, space limited, take a camp chair, social distancing and masks, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
PETERSON DUO, 3 p.m. Saturday, March 13, Facebook live concert presented by Western Slope Concert Series featuring violinist Emily Ondracek-Peterson and violist Erik Peterson, live on Facebook, program will be announced from the stage, suggested donation $15, facebook.com/westernslopeconcertseries.
LOVE & THEFT, MICHAEL RAY AND TRENT TOMLINSON, 7:30–10:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13 (SOLD OUT), and 5:30–8:30 p.m. Sunday, March 14, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, songwriter showcase, 628-4321, warehouse2565.com.
LOCAL LOVE COMMUNITY MARKET, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Sunday, March 14, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, outdoor community market featuring Ghost Rock Farms, Anita’s Pantry & Produce, Bake Sale Bread Co., Lily Purrl’s Kitchen, Roth’s Pretzels, DarcMoon Creations and Bestslope Coffee Co., food by Underdog Cheese, customers must wear a mask when visiting vendor tables, and can remove masks when seated at customer tables, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY JAZZ AND COMMERCIAL ENSEMBLES, 7:30 p.m. March 15, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1231 N. 12th St., tickets $12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 students/ youth, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 800-410-MAVS.
ACOUSTIC JAM, 6–9 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, wear a mask, 241-4010.
“PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN,” (2020), rated R, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Dinner, Shopping and a Movie program, present same day downtown receipt of $5 or more for admission to the film, ages 12 and younger free with an adult, $7 tickets in lieu of receipt, avalontheatregj.org.
MARTIN SEXTON, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $35, mesatheater.com.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY ORCHESTRA CONCERT, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1231 N. 12th St., tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 800-410-MAVS.
ST. PATRICK’S DAY BRUNCH, BAGPIPES & BEER, Wednesday, March 17, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, brunch 10 a.m., bagpipes, drums and dancer 11–11:30 a.m., facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
ELVIE SHANE, 7:30–10 p.m. Thursday, March 18, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, Kentucky-born, gospel-bred country artist, limited seating and limited tickets, 628-4321, warehouse2565.com.