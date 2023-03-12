WEDNESDAY
WALTER TROUT, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $22, mesatheater.com.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY WIND SYMPHONY, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1221 N. 12th St., $15 adults, $12, seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
“FLOYD COLLINS,” 7:30 pm. Wednesday, March 15, Mesa Experimental Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., haunting musical based on the true story of a 1920s Kentucky caver, $24 adults, $20 seniors $10 students/youth, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
THURSDAY
“FLOYD COLLINS,” 7:30 pm. Thursday, March 16, Mesa Experimental Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., haunting musical based on the true story of a 1920s Kentucky caver, $24 adults, $20 seniors $10 students/youth, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
FRIDAY
CROCE PLAYS CROCE, 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., A.J. Croce performs a complete set of classics by his late father Jim Croce, some of his own tunes and songs that influenced both him and his father, $29–$49, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
SINNERS & SAINT PATRICK, 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, Two Rivers Winery and Chateau, 2087 Broadway, folk group plays gospel music and pub songs, SOLD OUT, gjso.org.
STRAY GRASS, 8–11 p.m. Friday, March 17, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
FROM THE TOP, 7–9 p.m. Friday, March 17, SpringHill Suites, 236 Main St., Thomasina Russell and Terry Flanagan sing original harmonies and songs, facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063646912666.
THE TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 5–8 p.m. Friday, March 17, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., 970-241-8411.
JOEY ROWLAND AND THE OVER AND UNDER BAND, 8 p.m. Friday, March 17, Triple Tree Tavern, 201 Second St., Clifton, during the St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans, corn beef and cabbage, bangers and mash and Irish soda bread, facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063716496713.
TIM + RICHARD, 9 p.m. Friday, March 17, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, facebook.com/TR970.
TYLER RUST BAND, 6 p.m. Friday, March 17, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/TheTylerRustBand.
MIRAGE MONTHLY EDM NIGHT: LUCID VISION, 9 p.m. Friday, March 17, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., with Sobear and Bass Torque, $12, tickets at timelessmusiccollective.com/event-details-registration/lucid-vision.
“FLOYD COLLINS,” 7:30 pm. Friday, March 17, Mesa Experimental Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., haunting musical based on the true story of a 1920s Kentucky caver, $24 adults, $20 seniors $10 students/youth, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
BOBCAT GOLDTHWAIT, 8 p.m. Friday, March 17, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., comedy legend, ages 18 and older, $35, mesatheater.com.
SATURDAY
CIMARRON, 7–11 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Reckless Roadhouse, 424 Minter Ave., De Beque, St. Patrick’s Day Party, facebook.com/CimarronEntertainment.
JAVIER DE LOS SANTOS, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, March 18, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., classical guitarist performing Spanish guitar music, tickets $20 at https://canvas.gjartcenter.org/events/62.
HAVEN EFFECT, doors 6 p.m., show 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with guests Sole Aggression, Tighten, Hillbilly Riot and Moshed, $10, mesatheater.com.
MARC ALLEN & FRIENDS, 3–6 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Powderhorn Mountain Resort, 48338 Powderhorn Road, Mesa, powderhorn.com.
GHOST GANG, 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., with Bass Torque, Tim + Richard, A1 Ace and AG Ka$h, Platinum Legacy and La Familia Music Group, $10, ages 21 and older, facebook.com/TR970.
CLARK JENSEN & FRIENDS, 7–9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Clubhouse 25 @ Tiara Rado Golf Course, 2057 Broadway, Clubhouse Kickoff Party, warehouse2565.com.
VAN ZEPPELIN, 7–11 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, Back the Badge event featuring hits from Van Halen and Led Zeppelin, with guests the Lip, warehouse2565.com.
“FLOYD COLLINS,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Mesa Experimental Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., haunting musical based on the true story of a 1920s Kentucky caver, $24 adults, $20 seniors $10 students/youth, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
MEAT-IN DAY, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, hosted by Mesa County Cattlemen’s Association, free hamburgers and barbecue samples, three vendors selling meat, DJ music, live animals and more, facebook.com/mesacountycattlemens.
SING UP THE SUN & UN-HIBERNATION PICNIC, 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Riverbend Park in Palisade, music by the Awaken the Sun House Band, community performances including poets, storytellers, dancers and singers, food trucks and bonfire, dress in your fabulous springtime costume, facebook.com/singupthesun.
GREATER THAN LUCK 5K WALK/RUN, 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, $30, benefits CASA of Mesa County, register at greaterthanluck.com.
SUNDAY
GEOFF CRUMBAUGH, 2–5 p.m. Sunday, March 19, The Reckless Roadhouse, 424 Minter Ave., De Beque, facebook.com/Recklessroadhouse.
TUESDAY
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., take an instrument, 970-314-7004.
FUTURE CRIB, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Valley Curse and Superfox, $8, mesatheater.com.
RECYCLED BOOK ART SHOW, opening reception 6 p.m. Tuesday March 21, Central Library Monument Room, Mesa County Libraries, 443 N. Sixth st., artwork made using recycled books, winners announced, exhibit on display March 17–May 11, mesacountylibraries.org/recycledbookartshow.