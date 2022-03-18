HUGH PHILLIPS, 8 p.m. Friday, March 18, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, with Faith Eliza and Chris Bollman, singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, facebook.com/ValiantHeartProductions
BRIAN KRINKE & BILL AIKENS, 7 p.m. Friday, March 18, Curtis Hall, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, Blue Sage Concert Series concert featuring the piano and oboe duo, individual tickets $20 in advance, $25 day of performance, season pass tickets $120, bluesage.org.
MIKE & THE MOONPIES WITH THE BARLOW, 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 18, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, utetheater.com.
COFFEE CANTATA, 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 18, First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 1/2 Road, Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra Chamber Series concert featuring a fast-paced mini-opera by Sebastian Bach, performed by the Baroque Chamber Orchestra of Colorado with tenor, bass and soprano soloists, tickets $35 for adults, $5 for students, tickets at gjso.org
UNION OF NONE, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Friday, March 18, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, local rock St. Patty’s Day celebration, cruisersgj.com.
THE TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 5–8 p.m. Friday, March 18, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., 241-8411.
WALKER WILLIAMS, 7:30–9:30 p.m. Friday, March 18, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
JOEY ROWLAND AND THE OVER & UNDER BAND, 9:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
COMPETITION SHOWCASE, 7 p.m. Friday, March 18, Palisade High School, 3679 G Road, Palisade, presented by Absolute Dance Performing Arts, facebook.com/Absolutedancegj.
“MACBETH,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 18–19, March 25–26 and April 1–2, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20 and March 27, Magic Circle Theater, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, William Shakespeare’s tragic play, presented by Magic Circle Players, tickets $15–19, tickets at magiccircleplayers.com.
WAVE 11, 3–6 p.m. Saturday, March 19, Sunset Bar and Grill at Powderhorn Mountain Resort, 48338 Powderhorn Road, Mesa, Saturday Live Music, powderhorn.com.
FEEDING GIANTS & THE OUTLAW BAND, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 19, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, with guests Les Ware, The Colorado Curry’s, and the Hugh Phillips Band, utetheater.com.
CHANCEY WILLIAMS, 7–11:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, guest Walker Williams, warehouse2565.com.
HEYDAY, 9 p.m. Saturday, March 19, Wingers Bar, 3225 I-70 Business Loop in Clifton, mostly modern rock, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
PONDER THE ALBATROSS, 8 p.m. Saturday, March 19, The Palisade Livery Saloon, 215 Main St., Palisade, facebook.com/ThePalisadeLiverySaloon.
THE WILD FLIGHT BAND, 7–9 p.m. Saturday, March 19, Charlie Dwellington’s 103 N. First St., concert and video release party for “Your Kind of Love” and “Whiskey Talkin’” by singer/songwriters Eric Gross and Emily Jurick, wildflightmusic.com.
KATIE & CAL, 5–8 p.m. Saturday, March 19, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., March Taproom Music, facebook.com/ramblebinebrewing.
DIRK QUINN, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Saturday, March 19, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, high energy jazz/funk out of Philadelphia, cruisersgj.com.
ST. PATRICK’S SATURDAY, 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, Glenfinnan Highlanders Pipeband play at 3 p.m., facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
RICKY BOBBY AND SUPERFOX WITH CHOCOLATE JESUS, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, March 19, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $5, mesatheater.com.
TONY ROSARIO, 3 p.m. Sunday, March 20, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
PONDER THE ALBATROSS, 3 p.m. Sunday, March 20, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
SUNDAY BRUNCH WITH THE SUNDAY MORNING ALL-STARS, seating 11 a.m., music 11:30 a.m., Sunday, March 20, Charlie Dwelington’s, 103 N. First St., five-piece jazz band features Gonzales from Peach Street Revival on vocals, Eric Gross from Wild Flight on vocals and keys, Nathan Wilson from Grand Junction Rockestra and Soul Habit on saxophone, Jordan Will from Peach Street Revival on bass and Sofia Benham from Peach Street Revival on drums, $22 in advance, $25 at the door if available, $10–$15 for brunch options, facebook.com/CharlieDwellingtons.
UPTOWN GIRLS, Monday, March 21, Delta County Performing Arts & Education Center, 822 Grand Ave., Delta, Delta-Montrose Community Concert Association Concert featuring pianist and singer from Bravissimo Broadway, three female singers with piano, classic light rock, energetic show, concertassociation.net/DeltaCo.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
DAIKAIJU, 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., radiation of hyper-dimensional springy sounds creating a divine psychic wind, $10, mesatheater.com.
SHAWN JAMES, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $20–$25, mesatheater.com.
“SWAN LAKE,” doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Tchaikovsky ballet presented by Russian Ballet, $39–$69, ticketmaster.com.
SARAH JAROSZ, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Grammy Award-winning Texas singer and multi-instrumentalist, with guest Taylor Ashton, $27.50–$47.50, tickets at ticketmaster.com.