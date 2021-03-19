THE TANKERAYS, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, March 19, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., all ages, free, mesatheater.com.
CLARK JENSEN AND FRIENDS, 7:30–11 p.m. Friday, March 19, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, rockin’ country music with guest Jason Abbott Duo, free, 628-4321, warehouse2565.com.
STILL HOUSE TRIO, 6 p.m. Friday, March 19, Pressed, 392 W. Third St., Palisade, facebook.com/pressed.palisade, 464-2090.
MONUMENTAL BEER WORKS FIRST BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Friday, March 19, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, live music with Stray Grass from 6–8 p.m., social distancing and masks required, seating limited, take a camp chair, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
COLORADO BUSINESS REVIVAL CONCERT IN THE PARK, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20, Mesa County Fairgrounds park, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, concert features The Williams Brothers Band, main event with speakers and vendors from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., facebook.com/events/171562061278647.
IN THE WHALE, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 20, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Stone Deaf, $12–$15, tickets valid from postponed show on Nov. 13, 2020, mesatheater.com.
A BAND CALLED ALEXIS, 8–11 p.m. Saturday, March 20, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, rockin’ country band, free show, 628-4321, warehouse2565.com.
TEDX GRAND JUNCTION, online event 6–8 p.m. Saturday, March 20, with the theme “Recenter, Reconnect, Rebuild,” speaker information and schedule at tedxgj.com.
CAVALCADE’S MARCH VARIETY SHOW, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20, show of music, film, poetry and more live on Facebook, donations accepted, facebook.com/cavalcade.fruita.
WILLIAM AIKENS, OBOE RECITAL, 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 22, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1231 N. 12th St., coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 800-410-MAVS.
TANIALL SCROGGINS JUNIOR RECITAL, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 800-410-MAVS
ACOUSTIC JAM, 6–9 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, wear a mask, 241-4010.
“THE WIZARD OF OZ,” (1939, rated PG), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Dinner, Shopping and a Movie program, present same day downtown receipt of $5 or more for admission to the film, ages 12 and younger free with an adult, $7 tickets in lieu of receipt, avalontheatregj.org.