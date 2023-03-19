WEDNESDAY
KIND HEARTED STRANGERS, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, KAFM Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave., Radio Room Concert Series featuring harmony-driven acoustic roots band from Boulder, $20, tickets at kafmcommunityradio.org.
ZETA, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., punk band from Venezuela on 20-year anniversary spring tour, guests Wrestlemania and Delta Variants, $12, mesatheater.com.
BITS & BREWS COMEDY SHOW, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, Edgewater Brewery, 905 Struthers Ave., hosted by Joke Junction, $10, tickets at eventbrite.com, facebook.com/jokejunctionstandup.
THURSDAY
THE TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 5–8 p.m. Thursday, March 23, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., 970-241-8411.
RATCHET DOLLS, 8 p.m. Thursday, March 23, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., high-voltage rock band from Texas, facebook.com/tworiverstaverngj.
FRIDAY
EVENING AT THE OPERA, 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, Two Rivers Winery and Chateau, 2087 Broadway, SOLD OUT, gjso.org.
LEGENDARY SHACK SHAKERS, 8 p.m. Friday, March 24, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with guests Hillbilly Casino and Tankerays, $32–$65, mesatheater.com.
FROM THE TOP, 6 p.m. Friday, March 24, Copper Club, 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, Terry Flanagan and Thomasina Russell, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
THE SEAN MOON BAND, 8:30–9:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, warehouse2565.com.
CIMARRON, 8 p.m. Friday, March 24, Triple Tree Tavern, 201 Second St., Clifton, facebook.com/CimarronEntertainment.
CHRIS BOLLMAN AND MISTI DAWN, 8 p.m. Friday, March 24, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 6&50, singer/songwriter showcase, $7 cover includes first drink, facebook.com/mistidawnukulele.
HEYDAY, 9:30 p.m.–close, Friday, March 24, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, mostly modern rock, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
KEYBOY X KNUCKLES, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, March 24, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., featuring J Wheelz and Kountry Katt, $10 in advance, $12 at the door, ages 21 and older, tickets at eventbrite.com, facebook.com/tworiverstaverngj.
HOME IMPROVEMENT & REMODELING EXPO, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Friday, March 24, Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St., vendors from all aspects of the housing industry, from builders to landscapers and everything in between, $5 adults, $3 seniors and ages 13–18, free ages younger than 12, hbawesternco.com.
SATURDAY
SHANE PROFITT, 7–11:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, Country Jam pre-party with guest The Barlow, $15–$25, warehouse2565.com.
ZAC GRANT, 3–6 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Powderhorn Mountain Resort, 48338 Powderhorn Road, Mesa, powderhorn.com.
TIM + RICHARD, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25, The Reckless Roadhouse, 424 Minter Ave., De Beque, facebook.com/TR970.
UNION OF NONE, 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Base Camp Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, music during the brewery’s third anniversary celebration, facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
PEA GREEN SATURDAY NIGHT, doors 6 p.m., 7–9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Pea Green Community Center at the intersection of Colorado Highway 348 and Banner Road in Delta, music by Gotta Be, Quicksand Soup and Pea Green Brothers, $15 at the door, take a snack to share, seating limited, facebook.com/PeaGreenSN.
SIGHTS AND SOUNDS AT THE ORB, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Orbit ArtSpace, 138 S. Park Square No. 102, Fruita, music and visual projections by Orbital Fade, When Light and Levitate, facebook.com/orbitartspace.
JEFF LEESON, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., stand up improv comedian, $20–$30, mesatheater.com.
COWBOY POETRY NIGHT, 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Gateway Community Building in Gateway, hosted by the Gateway Merry Mixer 4-H Club, food at 5 p.m., entertainment at 6 p.m. featuring Tom Sharpe, Slim Farnsworth, Richard Moores, Ethan Massey, Bill Clark, Terry Nash and Peggy Malone, $7, ages younger than 12 free, proceeds go to the 4-H club, 970-931-2803, bit.ly/427JT7T.
LICENSE PLATE MEET, 7:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Chipeta Golf Course Clubhouse, 222 29 Road, displays and sales of license plates and related items, collectors and general public welcome, free entry, 970-250-9183, tagstand@acsol.net.
BEACH DAY, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Powderhorn Mountain Resort, 48338 Powderhorn Road, Mesa, sunny spring skiing and party at the base lodge, powderhorn.com.
MAVERICK CLASSIC (CRITERIUM) & BEER FESTIVAL, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, March 25, downtown Grand Junction, beer festival 2–6 p.m. featuring 30 local beers, beer festival tickets $25 in advance, $35 day of event, register for cycling competition category entries at grandjunctionsports.org, facebook.com/cmucycling.
FREE PROMWEAR GIVEAWAY, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Career Center Building D, 2935 North Ave., tuxedos, dresses, shirts, shoes, jewelry and suits, free and open to the public, accepting donations at the event; The Rainbow Closet for LBGTQ teens only from 3–5 p.m. Saturday, facebook.com/GJFreePromwear.
HOME IMPROVEMENT & REMODELING EXPO, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St., vendors from all aspects of the housing industry, from builders to landscapers and everything in between, $5 adults, $3 seniors and ages 13–18, free ages younger than 12, hbawesternco.com.
SUNDAY
TERRI CLARK, 7 p.m. Sunday, March 26, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., country singer, $37–$67, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
TOOL TRIBUTE BY SCHISM, doors 5 p.m. show 6 p.m. Sunday, March 26, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., guest Rooster: A Tribute to Alice in Chains, and Deftones (My Own Summer), $20, mesatheater.com.
GEOFF CRUMBAUGH, 2–5 p.m. Sunday, March 26, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
HOME IMPROVEMENT & REMODELING EXPO, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St., vendors from all aspects of the housing industry, from builders to landscapers and everything in between, $5 adults, $3 seniors and ages 13–18, free ages younger than 12, hbawesternco.com.
MAVERICK CLASSIC (ROAD RACE), 8 a.m.–noon Sunday, March 26, Whitewater, register for cycling competition category entries at grandjunctionsports.org, facebook.com/cmucycling.
MONDAY
THE TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 5–8 p.m. Monday, March 27, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., 970-241-8411.
TUESDAY
THE METEORS, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., godfathers of Psychobilly, $15–$20, mesatheater.com.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., take an instrument, 970-314-7004.