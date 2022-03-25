March 25–31
TANNER SOVEREIGN, 8 p.m. Friday, March 25, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, cruisersgj.com.
NIGHT CLUB, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, March 25, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., dark, electro-goth duo on the Die in the Disco Tour with Holy Wars, $15, mesatheater.com.
STONEFLY, 7 p.m. Friday, March 25, Scotland Yard Cigar & Spirits, 2454 U.S. Highway 6&50, Unit 112, facebook.com/ScotlandYardCigar.
SEAN MOON BAND, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, March 25, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
LOS DOS GATOS, 9 p.m. Friday, March 25, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, facebook.com/the2cats.
MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE: POLICE TRIBUTE, 8 p.m. Friday, March 25, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, $20–$35, utetheater.com.
BASS OASIS, EDM NIGHT, 7 p.m. Friday, March 25, Two Rivers Tavern 539 Colorado Ave., with Hunter Atlas, Stasis and Bass Torque, facebook.com/tworiverstaverngj.
THE REAL DEAL, 8 p.m. Friday, March 25, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, facebook.com/kokostavern.
TYLER RUST BAND, 6–9 p.m. Friday, March 25, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/TheTylerRustBand.
EXHIBIT OPENING RECEPTION, 5–7 p.m. Friday, March 25, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 228 Grand Ave., works by Dorien Bethune and Dave Stewart, on display through April 23, bluesage.org.
FABULOUS FAMILY FUN FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 4:30–9:30 p.m. Friday, March 25, Teller Arms Shopping Center, 2401 North Ave., between Planet Fitness and the old movie theater, bump and jumps for the kids, outdoor family movies, food trucks, a portion of proceeds go to The Joseph Center to continue assisting families in need in Mesa County, 970-245-4672, ext. 302.
“MACBETH,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 25–26 and April 1–2 and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27, Magic Circle Theater, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, William Shakespeare’s tragic play, presented by Magic Circle Players, tickets $15–19, tickets at magiccircleplayers.com.
THE AMITY AFFLICTION, 7–11 p.m. Saturday, March 26, Grand Junction Convention Center, with The Seafloor Cinema and Archetypes Collide, Australian Recording Industry Association-certified metalcore band from down under, $32 in advance, $37 day of show, tickets at universe.com.
HIT LIKE A GIRL, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26, The Middle, 510 Main St., emo/alt/indie band from New Jersey with local guests Slightly Punk and Sarah Aguilera, substance free environment, $7 suggested donation at the door, facebook.com/ValiantHeartProductions.
MICHAEL RAY, 7–10 p.m. Saturday, March 26, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $30, warehouse2565.com.
GINGER BILLY, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., comedian from South Carolina, $35, mesatheater.com.
WISH YOU WERE HERE: TRIBUTE TO PINK FLOYD, 8 p.m. Saturday, March 26, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, $15–$30, utetheater.com.
BRENT GILL COMEDY SHOW, doors 7:30 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, March 26, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, $20, Denver comedian now based in Los Angeles, tickets at healthyrhythmartgallery.bigcartel.com/category/concerts-gallery-events.
COWBOY POETRY NIGHT, 5 p.m. Saturday, March 26, Gateway Community Center in Gateway, hosted by Gateway Merry Mixer 4-H Club, featuring Western music, cowboy poetry and a silent auction. The 4-H club will have food available to purchase, $7 per person, ages younger than 12 free, 970-931-2803.
MAV CLASSIC BIKE RACE AND BEER FESTIVAL, races start at 11 a.m., beer garden open 1–6 p.m. Saturday, March 26, downtown Main Street, festival is in the parking lot on Colorado Avenue between North Fourth and North Fifth streets, featuring 12 local breweries, limited beer tickets $20 in advance, $25 at the entrance, downtowngj.org.
CESAR CHAVEZ CELEBRATION & CAR SHOW, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, March 26, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., food trucks, vendors, touch-a-truck for the kids, health and wellness providers, music, dancers, and more, facebook.com/cesarchavezcelebrationmc.
DEMONSTRATION DAY, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday, March 26, Mesa County Fairgrounds, CSU Extension Tri-River Area, 2775 U.S. Highway 50, visit with gardening and landscape experts and organizations, 970-244-1834, tra.extension.colostate.edu.
FLASHBACK TO THE ’70s, 3 p.m. Sunday, March 27, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose, Valley Symphony Orchestra concert celebrating its 50th anniversary, concert of songs people of all ages know and love from James Taylor to Queen, the Doobie Brothers to Paul Simon, tickets $5–$25, tickets at valleysymphony.net.
TRINITY OF TERROR TOUR, doors 5:30 p.m., show 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 27, Grand Junction Convention Center, featuring rock bands Black Veil Brides, Motionless in White, Ice Nine Kills, and Lilith Czar, (SOLD OUT), universe.com.
THE TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 5–8 p.m. Sunday, March 27, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., 241-8411.
CANDLEBOX, 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Wolves Tour, $29–$49, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY FACULTY JAZZ QUINTET, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1221 N. 12th St., $12 adults, $10 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
JOHN McEUEN AND THE CIRCLE BAND, 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, (SOLD OUT), gmaec.org.
LOCASH, 7–11 p.m. Thursday, March 31, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $45, warehouse2565.com.
THE DAILY SENTINEL RV SHOW, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 31–April 1, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, April 2, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, 100,000 square feet of RVs, tour 5th wheels, motor homes, tent trailers, toy haulers, truck campers and more, $5 in advance $7 at the door, tickets valid for the three-day event, tickets at 970tix.com.