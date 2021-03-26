MATTHEW BOHLING SENIOR RECITAL, 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 26, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St., coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 800-410-MAVS.
HELLZAPOPPIN CIRCUS SIDESHOW REVUE, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 26, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., vaudeville freak show of wonder and human curiosities, see a world of the strange, the weird, bizarre, odd and unusual, $17–$22, mesatheater.com.
SOUTHSIDE HIGHWAY, 8–11 p.m. Friday, March 26, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, Morgan, Randy and the gang, free show, 628-4321, warehouse2565.com.
GARY RUSSELL, 5–8 p.m. Friday, March 26, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2970 Crossroads Blvd., country music, 241-8411.
APRIL GALLERY: ECO ART WITH HOTCHKISS AND PAONIA STUDENTS, virtual opening reception, 5–7 p.m. Friday, March 26, from Blue Sage Center for the Arts, reception live streamed on Zoom, bluesage.org.
“CLASSIFIED PERCEPTIONS,” opening Friday, March 26, 437CO Gallery, 437 Colorado Ave., Colorado Mesa University BFA candidate exhibition featuring artwork by Kellianne Copeland, Kayla France and Ayden Geertsen, on display through April 8, coloradomesa.edu/art/gallery/index.html.
TWENTY HANDS HIGH, 8–11 p.m. Saturday, March 27, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, country music, free show, 628-4321, warehouse2566.com.
JIM BREUER, 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $35, comedian on the Freedom of Laughter Tour, mesatheater.com.
COMEDY NIGHT, 8 p.m. Saturday, March 27, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., featuring Aunt Megan, Boom, Emille and Shelton, $5, 433-7465, tworiverstaverngj.com.
GRAND JUNCTION GEM & MINERAL CLUB CRAFT SHOW, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2328 Monument Road, 250-9128, grandjunctionrockclub.org.
EASTER FUN IN THE COUNTRY, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday, March 27, Absolute Prestige Ranch, 1351 Q Road, Loma, Easter egg hunts for all ages, craft show and vendor expo, music, food, beverages and cash bar, admission is $5; 1.5K ($10) and 5K ($25) fun runs, https://aplimo.com/easter-fitc/.
BRIAN AND TROY, 5–8 p.m. Sunday, March 28, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., duo from The Troy Douglas Band, 241-8411.
MIDORI PARTNERS IN PERFORMANCE, 5–6 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, virtual performance from Blue Sage Center for the Arts in Paonia, bluesage.org.
ACOUSTIC JAM, 6–9 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, wear a mask, 241-4010.
“THE LITTLE THINGS,” (2021, Rated R), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Dinner, Shopping and a Movie program, present same day downtown receipt of $5 or more for admission to the film, ages 12 and younger free with an adult, $7 tickets in lieu of receipt, avalontheatregj.org.
CHAMBER ENSEMBLES CONCERT, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 800-410-MAVS
GARY RUSSELL, 5–8 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2970 Crossroads Blvd., country music, 241-8411.
“NOSTALGIA,” art exhibit on display opens Thursday, April 1, Craig Gallery, 128 E. First St., Palisade, featuring works that encompass all things in the past, on display through June 26, craiggallerypalisades.com, facebook.com/craiggallerypalisade.
EASTER EGG SCRAMBLE, 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, April 1, Fruita Community Center backyard, 324 N. Coulson St. in Fruita, ages newborn–4 years, and 5–7 years, Easter Bunny will join the fun, space limited, masks and pre-registration required, fruita.org/parksrec/page/easter-egg-scramble.