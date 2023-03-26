THURSDAY
EASTON CORBIN, 7–11 p.m. Thursday, March 30, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $35, warehouse2565.com.
JIGJAM, 7–10 p.m. Thursday, March 30, Clubhouse 25 at Tiara Rado Golf Course, 2057 S. Broadway, Irish invasion of Americana at the Hello Spring Party, with guests Still House String Band, warehouse2565.com.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY VOCAL ARTS ENSEMBLE AND VOCAL CHORDS CHOIR CONCERT, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1221 N 12th St., $15 adults, $12 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
THE FAIRY TALE MYSTERY DINNER THEATER, doors 5:45 p.m., show 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30, Shelledy Elementary School, 353 N. Mesa St., Fruita, presented by Mesa Murder Mysteries, become a detective and suspect in this family-friendly interactive mystery, spaghetti dinner with dessert, $8 adults, $5 ages 12 and younger, proceeds benefit Shelledy Elementary, 970-254-6460.
THE DAILY SENTINEL RV SHOW & OUTDOOR EXPO, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Thursday, March 30, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, tour fifth wheels, motor homes, tent trailers, toy haulers, truck campers and more, tickets $5 in advance, $7 at the door, ticket valid for all three days, tickets at 970tix.com.
FRIDAY
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY MESA WINDS, 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1221 N 12th St., $15 adults, $12 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
DAVID STARR, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, KAFM Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave., Radio Room Concert Series featuring the singer/guitarist from Cedaredge, $20, tickets at kafmcommunityradio.org.
DUELING PIANOS, 8–11 p.m. Friday, March 31, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $10, warehouse2565.com.
HEYDAY, 8 p.m.–midnight, Friday, March 31, Triple Tree Tavern, 201 Second St., Clifton, mostly modern rock, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
FROM THE TOP, 7–9 p.m. Friday, March 31, SpringHill Suites, 236 Main St., Thomasina Russell and Terry Flanagan sing original harmonies and songs, facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063646912666.
THE ALTACOUSTICS, 6 p.m. Friday, March 31, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, alternative acoustic covers from the ’90s–’00s, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
MIC CHECK, 8 p.m. Friday, March 31, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, with Modern Day Monk, Will, King Orio, Hectic and more, $5 at the door, facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076340244725.
CORAL SKYE, 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, palisadebrewingcompany.com/events.
THE HIGH FIDELITY TAKEOVER, 8 p.m. Friday, March 31, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., The Macrocosm Collective presents a showcase of the valley’s best culmination of sound system music and culture with Micron Melts, Bass Torque, Micro, Weary and D3molych, $10, ages 21 and older, facebook.com/tworiverstaverngj.
GARRISON KEILLOR TONIGHT, 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., evening of stand-up, storytelling, audience song and poetry, $29–$49, ticketmaster.com.
“DISNEY’S ALADDIN JR.” 6 p.m. Friday, March 31, Grand Junction High School, 1400 N. Fifth St., The Theatre Project presents the musical based on the Academy Award-winning film and Broadway show, $5, tickets at 970tix.com.
DOWNTOWN RESTAURANT WEEK, March 31–April 9, at participating restaurants in downtown Grand Junction, downtowngj.org/events/downtown-restaurant-week-sponsored-by-alpine-bank.
THE DAILY SENTINEL RV SHOW & OUTDOOR EXPO, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Friday, March 31, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, tour fifth wheels, motor homes, tent trailers, toy haulers, truck campers and more, tickets $5 in advance, $7 at the door, ticket valid for all three days, tickets at 970tix.com.
SATURDAY
UNION OF NONE, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1, The Reckless Roadhouse, 424 Minter Ave., De Beque, April Fool’s Day, facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
TIM + RICHARD, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry in Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
EDM: DEMOLYCH, BASS TORQUE, SOBEAR AND BB, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $10, mesatheater.com.
EL LOCO FANDANGO, 8:30–11 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, ZZ Top tribute band, $15–$25, warehouse2565.com.
THE UPPER STRATA, noon–3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, facebook.com/events/938295610880817.
“DISNEY’S ALADDIN JR.” 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, April 2, Grand Junction High School, 1400 N. Fifth St., The Theatre Project presents the musical based on the Academy Award-winning film and Broadway show, $5, tickets at 970tix.com.
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE, 7–10 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Margery Ballroom, 523 1/2 Main St., with Fifth Reel and caller Ron Young, $10 adults, $7 students, $5 ages 10–17, fifthreelmusicanddance.com.
CESAR CHAVEZ CELEBRATION AND CAR SHOW, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., live music, vendors, food trucks, special speakers, top 10 cars in the car show will cruise Seventh Street and Horizon Drive, free, facebook.com/cesarchavezcelebrationmc.
EASTER EGG-VENTURE, 10 a.m.–noon Saturday, April 1, Lions Park, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, egg hunt open to families with visually impaired children and their siblings, registration required at orchardmesalionsclub.com.
BRUNCH WITH THE BUNNY AND EGG DROP, Saturday, April 1, Kokopelli Farm Market, I-70 Exit 45, just east of Palisade, brunch 10 a.m. (SOLD OUT); 2,000 egg drop at 1 p.m., plastic eggs dropped from the two-story packing shed, free for all ages, facebook.com/kokopellifarmmarket.
EDESIA BONJOUR SPRING, Saturday, April 1, Wine Country Inn, 777 Grande River Drive, Palisade, Bonjour Spring Wine Dinner, $150 per person, ages 21 and older, benefits MarillacHealth, edesiapalisade.com.
THE DAILY SENTINEL RV SHOW & OUTDOOR EXPO, 10 a.m–4 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, tour fifth wheels, motor homes, tent trailers, toy haulers, truck campers and more, tickets $5 in advance, $7 at the door, ticket valid for all three days, tickets at 970tix.com.
SUNDAY
“DISNEY’S ALADDIN JR.” 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2, Grand Junction High School, 1400 N. Fifth St., The Theatre Project presents the musical based on the Academy Award-winning film and Broadway show, $5, tickets at 970tix.com.
EDESIA BONJOUR SPRING, Sunday, April 2, Wine Country Inn, 777 Grande River Drive, Palisade, Culinary, Wine & Spirits Celebration noon–4 p.m., featuring local wines, spirits and cider, local gourmet foods, live music, photo booth, $65 per person in advance, $75 per person at the door, ages 21 and older, proceeds benefit MarillacHealth, edesiapalisade.com.
POND SKIM, noon–4 p.m. Sunday, April 2, Powderhorn Mountain Resort, 48338 Powderhorn Road, Mesa, wear a crazy costume and give it your best shot, powderhorn.com.
MONDAY
MARCHFOURTH MARCHING BAND, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Monday, April 3, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $25–$28, mesatheater.com.
TUESDAY
TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, Good Judy’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 970-314-7004.