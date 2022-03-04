CHRIS MULLEN & THE ONE TAKERS, doors 6:30p.m., show 7 p.m. Friday, March 4, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, folk/rock/Americana, $10–$15, tickets at healthyrhythm.net.NINETY PERCENT 90S, 7–11 p.m. Friday, March 4, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, Back to the Badge annual event, warehouse2565.com.
CLASSIC NASHVILLE LIVE, 7–10 p.m. Friday, March 4, Delta County Performing Arts & Education Center, 822 Grand Ave., Delta, Delta-Montrose Community Concert Association Concert featuring two singers/actors performing music from the Grand Ole Opry, concertassociation.net/DeltaCo.
RICKY BOBBY & THE HELLCAT FURY, 7 p.m. Friday, March 4, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., bonus Lounge Series event, $5, mesatheater.com.
PROJECT SELLOUT, 7 p.m. Friday, March 4, Mutual Friends, 429 Colorado Ave., punk show with guests Backhand and Aware, $10 at the door, dry show, facebook.com/mutualfriends.gj.
TIM + RICHARD, 9 p.m. Friday, March 4, Charlie Dwellington’s 103 N. First St., the duo hosts 1st Friday LGBTQ+ dance party, facebook.com/TR970.
“MAGGOT BREATH,” opening reception 3–8 p.m. Friday, March 4, Black Poppy Studio and Gallery, 530 Main St., Suite E, art influenced by the punk, skate and gothic scene, on display through March 31, facebook.com/blackpoppy530.
“A FIRST GRADE FIRST FRIDAY,” opening reception 5–8 p.m. Friday, March 4, The Main Street Gallery, 412 Main St., still life watercolor paintings by first-grade students from Caprock Academy, facebook.com/mainly412.
“MONUMENTS & CANYONS,” opening reception 6:30–9 p.m. Friday, March 4, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., featuring 21 juried artists who participated in the autumn 2021 Monuments and Canyons Plein Air Invitational, on display through April 9, coloradonma.org/plein-air.
“MOMENTS,” opening reception 5–8 p.m. Friday, March 4, 437CO Art Gallery, 437 Colorado Ave., Colorado Mesa University senior show on display through March 24, coloradomesa.edu/art/gallery/index.html.
“METAMORPHOSES,” opening reception 6–9 p.m. Friday, March 4, Confluence Studios, 634 Main St., Unit 6, on display through April 29, 970-314-2584.
“OPEN EXPRESSIONS COMMUNITY ART SHOW,” opening reception 5–7 p.m. Friday, March 4, Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave., Montrose, mc4arts.com.
NIGHT AT THE RACES, 5 p.m. Friday, March 4, Colorado Mesa University Ballroom, hosted by Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center, dinner, prizes, six horse races and a silent auction, come with your packed bags for a weekend getaway at Redcliffs Lodge or a stay vacation, tables for 10 people, Grand Stand tables, couples and single tickets available, gvequineassistedlearningcenter.org.
“HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 4–5 and March 11–12, and 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5 and March 12, Grand Junction High School, 1400 N. Fifth St., student musical, $10 in advance, $13 at the door, tickets at gjhsdrama.square.site.
LENDON JAMES & THE HIGHWAY 34 BAND, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free, warehouse2565.com.
YOUNG DUBLINERS, 8 p.m. Saturday, March 5, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, Celtic rock band, $32–$45, utetheater.com.
SOMEONE SPECIAL DANCE, 5–7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, Crossroads United Methodist Church, 599 30 Road, hosted by Absolute Dance Company Nonprofit, dinner and dancing, silent auction, photos, $45 per couple (adult/child), $10 per additional child, RSVP and purchase tickets at Absolute Dance & Performing Arts, 2460 Patterson Road, Suite 5.
FASHION SHOW, 6–9 p.m. Saturday, March 5, University Center, Meyer Ballroom, hosted by CMU Cultural Inclusion Council, styles designed and worn by students, dinner, giveaway, cash bar, dress to impress, tickets $20 general admission, $25 VIP, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
“FINLANDIA & VIOLIN,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 6, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra concert featuring concertmaster and violin soloist Brian Krinke, tickets $10–$45 for adults, $5 for students, gjso.org.
THE TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 5–8 p.m. Sunday, March 6, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., 241-8411.
TRAPT, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., 20th anniversary tour, $20–$23, mesatheater.com.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
MOORS AND McCUMBER, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, KAFM Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave., SOLD OUT, kafmcommunityradio.org.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY ORCHESTRA CONCERT, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1221 N. 12th St., $12 adults, $10 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
A LITTLE NOON MUSIC, 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, First United Methodist Church, 522 White Ave., Jane Kunzel on flute and Janet Cummings on piano, flute and piano, fumcgj.org, 970-242-4850.
ROBERT EARL KEEN, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., living-legend Americana musician, with guest Roger Clyne, $29–$49, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
“THE ADDAMS FAMILY,” 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 10–12, and 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12, Mariposa Theatre, Central High School, 550 Warrior Way, musical comedy presented by Central High School Thespian Troupe, tickets $12.50 in advance adults, $5 students/children, $15 adults and $7 students/children at the door, tickets at 970-254-6200, centralhighschooltheatre.ludus.com/index.php.