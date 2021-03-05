CRAIG CAMPBELL, 7:30–11 p.m. Friday, March 5, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, a night of acoustic music with guest Carlton Anderson, SOLD OUT, warehouse2565.com.
ESCOLTA DE RANCHO Y REVELACION, 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 5, Travelodge, 718 Horizon Drive, limited capacity, $30, for reservations and information call 970-457-7508.
FIRST FRIDAY EXTENDED HOURS, 5–8 p.m. Friday, March 5, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., CMU Student Show on display through March 26, free tickets for the extended hours required for time slots 5–6 p.m., 6–7 p.m. and 7–8 p.m., gjartcenter.org, 243-7337.
MARCH SHOW OPENING RECEPTION, 5–7 p.m. Friday, March 5, Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave., Montrose, featured artist is landscape and wildlife photographer Gary Ratcliff; special show and sale is San Juan Weavers Guild, mc4arts.com.
“IDIOSYNCRATIC” ART SHOW OPENING, Friday, March 5, 437CO Gallery, 437 Colorado Ave., Colorado Mesa University BFA Candidate Exhibition featuring ceramics, sculptures and paintings by Jacintha Turner, Sierra Brundage and Jessica Hernandez, on display through March 18, coloradomesa.edu/art/gallery/index.html.
“CAN WE COME OUT YET?” art show opening, 7 p.m. Friday, March 5, Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 455 Main St., works by local artists, live art demos, facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt, 260-9961.
“FREAKY FRIDAY: THE MUSICAL,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 5–6 and March 12–13, Grand Junction High School auditorium, 1400 N. Fifth St., presented by Grand Junction High School Theatre, tickets $7 at bit.ly/3dXfulU.
“CABARET,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 5–6, and Thursday through Saturday, March 11–13, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7, and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, daring and exuberant musical exploring life in Bohemian Berlin as Germany slowly succumbs to the Nazi Party in the early 1930s, $22 adults, $18 seniors, $8 students and youth, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 800-410-6287.
MEOWS + MUSIC, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m. Saturday, March 6, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., concert and silent auction to benefit CLAWS Cat Shelter, featuring music by Stray Grass, Peach Street Revival and Union of None, $15, mesatheater.com.
COUSIN CURTISS, 6–8 p.m. Saturday, March 6, Pressed, 392 W. Third St. Palisade, facebook.com/pressed.palisade.
LENDON JAMES & THE HIGHWAY 34 BAND, 8–11 p.m. Saturday, March 6, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
ACOUSTIC JAM, 6–9 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, wear a mask, 241-4010.
“WILD MOUNTAIN THYME” (2020), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Dinner, Shopping and a Movie program, film rated PG-13, present same day downtown receipt of $5 or more for admission to the film, ages 12 and younger free with an adult, $7 tickets in lieu of receipt, avalontheatregj.org.
A LITTLE NOON MUSIC, 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, live streaming concert featuring solo oboist Bill Aikens, hosted by First United Methodist Church, final concert of the season, link at fumcgj.org/a-little-noon-music, 242-4850.
“MAMMA MIA,” 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 11–13, and 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, Central High School auditorium, 550 Warrior Way, musical presented by Central Thespian Troupe, limited in-person and virtual tickets must be reserved in advance, tickets cost $10 adults, $5 for students and seniors, tickets at centralhighschooltheatre.ludus.com.