WEDNESDAY
A LITTLE NOON MUSIC, 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, First United Methodist Church, 522 White Ave., violinist Alisha Bean, donations accepted, fumcgj.org, 970-242-4850.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY JAZZ COMBO AND COMMERCIAL ENSEMBLE, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com, coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
“FLOYD COLLINS,” 7:30 pm. Wednesday, March 8, Mesa Experimental Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., haunting musical based on the true story of a 1920s Kentucky caver, $24 adults, $20 seniors $10 students/youth, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
THURSDAY
COUSIN CURTISS, 8–10 p.m. Thursday, March 9, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $10–$20, warehouse2565.com.
“CINDERELLA,” 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., World Ballet Series performance, $39–$89, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
“NEWSIES,” 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, Central High School, 550 Warrior Way, presented by Central High School Performing Arts students, $15 adults, $10 seniors, $7 students, centralhighschooltheatre.ludus.com, 970-254-6200.
“FLOYD COLLINS,” 7:30 pm. Thursday, March 9, Mesa Experimental Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., haunting musical based on the true story of a 1920s Kentucky caver, $24 adults, $20 seniors $10 students/youth, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
FRIDAY
THE SPILL CANVAS, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, March 10, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Arms Akimbo, $25–$30, mesatheater.com.
U.S. NAVY CONCERT BAND TOUR, 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., free general admission tickets at Roper Music, 1224 N. 25th St., and at www.navyband.navy.mil, unclaimed seats will be available to non-ticket holders just prior to concert time at theater box office.
NEON SKY BAND, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
COCO VINO, 6–9 p.m. Friday, March 10, Our Lady of Perpetual Motion, 503 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, a fundraiser for The Heart of Fruita rotating sculpture program, open house-style event featuring chocolates, wine, art exhibits and live music, tickets, $35 in advance only at 970tix.com.
“TREASURE ISLAND,” 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, Grand Junction High School Auditorium, 1400 N. Fifth St., presented by GJHS performing arts department, adaptation of novel by Robert Lewis Stevenson, $10 in advance, $13 at the door, tickets at gjhsdrama.ludus.com/index.php.
“FLOYD COLLINS,” 7:30 pm. Friday, March 10, Mesa Experimental Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., haunting musical based on the true story of a 1920s Kentucky caver, $24 adults, $20 seniors $10 students/youth, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
“NEWSIES,” 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, Central High School, 550 Warrior Way, presented by Central High School Performing Arts students, $15 adults, $10 seniors, $7 students, centralhighschooltheatre.ludus.com, 970-254-6200.
SATURDAY
JACKIE GREENE, 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $29.50, mesatheater.com.
BELL CREEK BAND, 3–6 p.m. Saturday, March 11, Powderhorn Mountain Resort, 48338 Powderhorn Road, powderhorn.com.
THE OXYMORONS, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
MARTY BUSH AND NATALIE PRAUSER, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
CAVALCADE’S MONTHLY VARIETY SHOW, 7:30–10 p.m. Saturday, March 11, Cavalcade, 201 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, local guest musicians, poets, and more, $5–$10, tickets at 970tix.com.
CLASSICAL GOES WEST, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra concert featuring Elmer Bernstein’s “The Magnificent Seven Symphonic Suite,” George Clinton’s “The Rose of Sonora,” Ennio Morricone’s “Gabriel’s Oboe” from The Mission, and Aaron Copland’s “Billy the Kid Suite,” with guest violinist Holly Mulcahy and guest conductor Renee Noel Gilliland, $25–$45, gjso.org.
“FLOYD COLLINS,” 7:30 pm. Saturday, March 11, Mesa Experimental Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., haunting musical based on the true story of a 1920s Kentucky caver, $24 adults, $20 seniors $10 students/youth, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
“NEWSIES,” 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, Central High School, 550 Warrior Way, presented by Central High School Performing Arts students, $15 adults, $10 seniors, $7 students, centralhighschooltheatre.ludus.com, 970-254-6200.
“TREASURE ISLAND,” 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, Grand Junction High School Auditorium, 1400 N. Fifth St., presented by GJHS performing arts department, adaptation of novel by Robert Lewis Stevenson, $10 in advance, $13 at the door, tickets at gjhsdrama.ludus.com/index.php.
SUNDAY
SMOKER DAD, 8 p.m. Sunday, March 12, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Ricky Bobby and The Hellcat Fury and Superfox, $10, mesatheater.com.
CLASSICAL GOES WEST, 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra concert featuring Elmer Bernstein’s “The Magnificent Seven Symphonic Suite,” George Clinton’s “The Rose of Sonora,” Ennio Morricone’s “Gabriel’s Oboe” from The Mission, and Aaron Copland’s “Billy the Kid Suite,” with with guest violinist Holly Mulcahy and guest conductor Renee Noel Gilliland, $25–$45, gjso.org.
“FLOYD COLLINS,” 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, Mesa Experimental Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., haunting musical based on the true story of a 1920s Kentucky caver, $24 adults, $20 seniors $10 students/youth, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
MONDAY
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY ORCHESTRA, 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1221 N. 12th St., $15 adults, $12 seniors, coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
DEAF CLUB, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Monday, March 13, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Delta Variant and Cutthroat Youth, $12–$15, mesatheater.com.
“KING KONG,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Avalon Centennial Film Series, $5 adults, $3 children, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
TUESDAY
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., temporary location, take an instrument, 970-314-7004.