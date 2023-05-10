WEDNESDAY
A LITTLE NOON MUSIC, 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, First United Methodist Church, 522 White Ave., James Werner, baritone, donations accepted, fumcgj.org, 970-242-4850.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY WIND SYMPHONY AND SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1221 N. 12th St., $15 adults, $12 seniors, coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
THURSDAY
BUILT TO SPILL, 8 p.m. Thursday, May 11, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Prism Bitch and Itchy Kitty, $25–$30, mesatheater.com.
SHEA BRAMER, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, Enzo’s Ristorante, 707 Horizon Drive, facebook.com/sheabramermusic.
“ONCE UPON A TIME,” 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11, Northeast Christian Church, 2751 Patterson Road, Reverent Rhythms’ annual recital, dance, acrobatics and more, reverentrhythms.com.
FRIDAY
JIM MESSINA AND HIS BAND, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, Avalon Theatre, 538 Main St., with guests David Starr and Erik Stucky, $29–$59, ticketmaster.com.
TUNE WEAVERS COLLECTIVE, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, KAFM Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave., Radio Room Concert Series featuring the local legends, $20, kafmcommunityradio.org.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY SPRING CHOIR CONCERT II, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St., featuring soprano/alto, tenor/bass, Vocal Chords, tickets $15 adults, $12 seniors, coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
FLO RIDA, 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park, 925 Struthers Ave., $55–$100, ticketmaster.com.
FRAMING THE RED, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, May 12, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with American Hitman and Michael Morrow & the Culprits, $16–$18, mesatheater.com.
BREW GLASS TRIO, 6 p.m. Friday, May 12, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, rock, country and bluegrass, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
FROM THE TOP, 7–9 p.m. Friday, May 12, Springhill Suites, 236 Main St., Terry Flanagan and Thomasina Russell perform original harmonies and songs, facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063646912666.
LLAMA HAWKE, 9–11:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, cruisersgj.com.
JOEY ROWLAND & THE OVER AND UNDER BAND, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, warehouse2565.com.
THE ONE TAKERS, 8 p.m. Friday, May 12, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, roots rock band, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
“ONCE UPON A TIME,” 6 p.m. Friday, May 12, Northeast Christian Church, 2751 Patterson Road, Reverent Rhythms’ annual recital, dance, acrobatics and more, reverentrhythms.com.
MASQUERADE GALA, 6 p.m. Friday, May 12, Colorado Mesa University Plaza, hosted by CMU Outdoor Program to benefit the OP Student Trip Leader Scholarship Fund, food trucks, beer from local breweries, silent auction, music by Shea Bramer, photo booth, $45, supportingcmu.com/cmu-op-gala.
GRAND VALLEY HIGHLAND GAMES CEILIDH, 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, traditional Scottish/Irish social gathering featuring music by Wicked Tinkers and Celtica Nova, $15, grandvalleyhighlandgames.com.
FRUITA FAT TIRE FESTIVAL, Friday, May 12, Fruita, 18 Road Bike Demo at the 18 Road/Bookcliffs Trail System, Downtown Fruita Outdoor Recreation Expo, guided rides, DJs and live music with Wave 11 and Wowzers at 5:30 p.m., beer and food vendors, fruitafattirefestival.com.
ZIPPITY DO DOGS AKC AGILITY TRIAL, 8 a.m. Friday, May 12, Lions Park at Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, 970-773-0594.
SATURDAY
FROM THE TOP, 6 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Copper Club, 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, Terry Flanagan and Thomasina Russell, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
STRAY GRASS FOR STRAY PETS, doors open 5 p.m., music 6–8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Western Colorado Botanical Gardens, 655 Struthers Ave., evening of acoustic Americana music benefits Roice-Hurst Humane Society, vendor booths, food and drink available to purchase, no outside food or drink, well-behaved, leashed dogs welcome, tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the gate, younger than 13 free, hhumanesociety.org/straygrass.
FROM ASHES TO NEW, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $24–$28, mesatheater.com.
TAKE ME BACK FEST, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, Stephen Wesley and the Millennium All Stars, and guest Colorado rocker Michael Morrow, tickets $15–$35, warehouse2565.com.
HEYDAY, 6–9 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., mostly modern rock, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
“ONCE UPON A TIME,” 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Northeast Christian Church, 2751 Patterson Road, Reverent Rhythms’ annual recital, dance, acrobatics and more, reverentrhythms.com.
HOP INTO SPRING BREW FEST, 1–5 p.m. Saturday, May 13, The Ale House, 2531 N. 12th St., local and regional breweries, distilleries and wineries, music by Ricky Bobby and the Hellcat Fury, raffle and prizes, benefits Habitat for Humanity, tickets $35, eventbrite.com.
HALFOWEEN COSTUME BALL: A SPRING FANDOM FORMAL, dinner 5:30 p.m., dance 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Lincoln Park Barn, 910 N. 12th St., hosted by Geek Parties of the Grand Valley, dinner catered by Colorado Q, costume contest celebrating the halfway mark to Halloween, dance $15 adults, $10 teens, $20 for dinner all ages, sites.google.com/view/geekpartiesevents/event-pages/fandom-formal.
GRAND VALLEY RIVER FEST, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Las Colonias Park, fun and education, gear swap, music by Tim + Richard 11 a.m.–12:10 p.m., Ruby Horsethief 12:45–2 p.m. and Stray Grass 2:30–3:45 p.m., benefits Rivers Edge West and the Save-A-Life Jacket Program and Colorado Discover Ability, grandvalleyriverfest.com, facebook.com/GrandValleyRiverFest.
FRUITA FAT TIRE FESTIVAL, Saturday, May 13, Fruita, 18 Road Bike Demo at the 18 Road/Bookcliffs Trail System, Downtown Fruita Outdoor Recreation Expo, guided rides, DJs and live music with Whiskey Stop and The One Takers 5:30 p.m., beer and food vendors, fruitafattirefestival.com.
GRAND VALLEY HIGHLAND GAMES, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, competitions, athletes, vendors, adult weekend pass $35, daily $15–$20, child weekend pass $25, $10–$15 daily, discounts for veterans, seniors and first responders, VIP passes available, grandvalleyhighlandgames.com.
SLOW DOWN MOVE OVER COLORADO, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Mesa Mall, 2424 U.S. Highway 6&50 in the old Sutherland’s parking lot, demonstrations by emergency vehicles and tow operators, family activities, drawings, silent auction, food trucks, facebook.com/sdmoco.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN WING OF THE COMMEMORATIVE AIR FORCE MUSEUM OPEN HOUSE, noon–4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the CAF Museum and Hanger, 780 Heritage Way, Grand Junction Regional Airport, gate 10, see historic aircraft including a the Grumman Avenger TBM-3E Torpedo Bomber and more, tour the museum, 970-261-0727.
ZIPPITY DO DOGS AKC AGILITY TRIAL, 8 a.m. Saturday, May 13, Lions Park at Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, 970-773-0594.
SUNDAY
BIZZY BONE, doors 7 .m., show 8 p.m. Sunday, May 14, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., legendary rapper and member of Bone Thugs ’n Harmony, $25–$30, mesatheater.com.
DEAN BONZANI, 4 p.m. Sunday, May 14, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, old-timey alt-folk porch rock by the singer/songwriter from Cedaredge, deanbonzani.com.
DAVE MENSCH, 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
MOTHER’S DAY PANCAKE BREAKFAST, 7:30–11 a.m. Sunday, May 14, Mesa County Fairgrounds, Building C, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, pancakes, eggs and sausage, cake wheel, door prizes, $8 in advance, $9 at the door, active military and ages 5 and younger free, tickets at any True Value Hardware store or call 970-270-9623, orchardmesalionsclub.com.
GRAND VALLEY HIGHLAND GAMES, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 14, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, competitions, athletes, vendors, adult weekend pass $35, daily $15–$20, child weekend pass $25, $10–$15 daily, discounts for veterans, seniors and first responders, VIP passes available, grandvalleyhighlandgames.com.
FRUITA FAT TIRE FESTIVAL, Sunday, May 14, Fruita, 18 Road Bike Demo at the 18 Road/Bookcliffs Trail System, Downtown Fruita Outdoor Recreation Expo, guided rides, music, fruitafattirefestival.com.
ZIPPITY DO DOGS AKC AGILITY TRIAL, 8 a.m. Sunday, May 14, Lions Park at Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, 970-773-0594.
TUESDAY
TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., take an instrument, 970-314-7004.