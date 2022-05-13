RIVER VALLEY RANGERS, 7–10 p.m. Friday, May 13, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, bluegrass/newgrass, free show, warehouse2565.com.
EL CAMINO BURNOUT WITH WRONG IMPRESSIONS, 8 p.m. Friday, May 13, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, modern bending approach to classic rock, facebook.com/ValiantHeartProductions.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY ORCHESTRA CONCERT, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1221 N. 12th St., $12 adults, $10 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
ALICIA STOCKMAN, 6 p.m. Friday, May 13, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
GUS CLARK & THE LEAST OF HIS PROBLEMS, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Friday, May 13, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, honky-tonk from Seattle, cruisersgj.com.
MR. CROWLEY: OZZY TRIBUTE, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, May 13, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, $20–$35, utetheater.com.
GRAND VALLEY HIGHLAND GAMES’ CEILIDH, doors open 7 p.m, show 8 p.m. Friday, May 13, at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., featuring The Young Dubliners and The Wicked Tinkers, $25–$45, tickets at mesatheater.com
GRAND VALLEY HIGHLAND GAMES, 9 a.m.–10 p.m. Saturday, May 14, and 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at Mesa County Fairgrounds, full festival passes or daily passes available for adults and children with discounts for veterans, seniors and first responders, free for ages 8 and younger, VIP tickets available, tickets at grandvalleyhighlandgames.com, facebook.com/TaylorsCroft.
RIFLE RENDEZVOUS FESTIVAL, Friday through Sunday, May 13–15, Garfield County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1001 Railroad Ave., Rifle, car show, 4-H Shindig with Karl Mecklenburg, bull riding, Draft Horse Play Day, youth rodeo, bull riding, tickets $15–$30, tickets at 970tix.com.
“FIDDLER ON THE ROOF,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 13–15, Thursday through Saturday May 19–21, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15, continues May 27–29 and June 2–4, Magic Circle Theater, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, presented by Magic Circle Players, tickets $15–19, magiccircleplayers.com.
“DINOSAURS MACABRE,” opens Friday, May 13, Dinosaur Journey, 550 Jurassic Court in Fruita, exhibition on display through September, museumofwesternco.com.
RODNEY ATKINS, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $40, warehouse2565.com.
THE QUEEN BEES, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14, KAFM Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave., Radio Room Concert Series featuring the all-female classic rock and blues band from Cleveland, $20, tickets at kafmcommunityradio.org.
WÜFFSTOCK MUSIC FESTIVAL, 2–9 p.m. Saturday, May 14, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., featuring Eve 6, Leon & The Revival and The Static Channel, event celebrates the human-canine bond with live music, food and drink and dogs, benefits Roice-Hurst Humane Society, $35 in advance adults, $15 ages 13–17, at the gate $45 adults, $20 ages 13–17, VIP tickets $75, theamgj.com.
THE JERSEY’S: TRIBUTE TO FRANKIE VALLI & THE FOUR SEASONS, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, May 14, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, $20–$35, utetheater.com.
THE ROOKIES, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14, Enzo’s, 707 Horizon Drive, featuring John Carson and Jerry Schaeffer, facebook.com/jerry.schaeffer.
GERRY GOODMAN, 6 p.m. Saturday, May 14, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
GUILTY POP PLEASURES, doors 6 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., Colorado Mesa University Jones Cabaret Series presents songs we can’t get enough of featuring student soloists and contemporary ensemble Mesa Outloud! under the direction of Jeremy Franklin, ages 21 and older, $15 ticket includes light hors d’oeuvres, benefits CMU music theatre scholarships, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
SETH BROWN, 6 p.m. Saturday, May 14, Scotland Yard Cigar & Spirits, 2454 U.S. Highway 6&50, troubadour on the “Campfire Currency” tour, facebook.com/ScotlandYardCigar.
JARED GOTTBERG, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Saturday, May 14, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, rock from Nebraska, cruisersgj.com.
CAVALACADE’S MONTHLY VARIETY SHOW, 7:30–9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14, Cavalcade, 201 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, $5–$10, tickets at 970tix.com.
GRAND VALLEY RIVER FEST, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday, May 14, Las Colonias Park, community gear swap, gear demo, beer garden, workshops and activities for all ages, rubber ducky race 11:30 a.m., slackline exhibition 1–2:30 p.m., throw bag tournament 2–4 p.m., paddle contest 3–5 p.m., music from Griz Entertainment, GrandValleyRiverFest.com, facebook.com/GrandValleyRiverFest.
ADVENTURE FEST, Saturday and Sunday, May 14–15, 18 Road Trailhead in Fruita, hosted by Gemini Adventures, Sarlacc Attack 50K mountain bike race and Fruita Trail Half-marathon run, free events for spectators at the start/finish area, music, food and microbrews, music by Troy Douglas Band 6–9 p.m., register geminiadventures.com/adventure-fest-at-18rd.
STEVE HOFSTETTER, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Sunday, May 15, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., comedian, $25, mesatheater.com.
KOKOPELLI BELLS SPRING RING, 4–5 p.m. Sunday, May 15, First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 1/2 Road, English hand bell choir performing a wide variety of music, Disney classics to jazz and patriotic tunes, facebook.com/KokopelliBells.
THE SUNDAY MORNING ALL-STARS, doors 5 p.m., music 6–8 p.m. Sunday, May 15, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., five-piece jazz, rhythm and blues band with guest Joey Cowen, $22 in advance, $25 at the door, facebook.com/SundayMorningAllStars.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
SPACE MONKEY MAFIA, 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, band from Minnesota with guests Suckafish and Tonic Selects Sound-System, facebook.com/ValiantHeartProductions.
TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 5–8 p.m. Thursday, May 19, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., facebook.com/The-Troy-Douglas-Band-785622218230790.
MAY MUSIC ON THE LAWN, 5–9 p.m. Thursday, May 19, Peachfork Orchards & Vineyard, 281 33 Road, Palisade, bluegrass on the lawn, facebook.com/Peachfork.CO.
DRAFT HORSE SHOW: WILD WEST CLASSIC 6 HORSE HITCH, 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, May 19–21, 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, tickets $15–$30, tickets at hebervalleydrafthorseshow.com, facebook.com/wildwestclassicsixhorsehitchshootout.