GARY RUSSELL, 8 p.m. Friday, May 14, Wingers Bar and Pool Hall, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Unit 12A, Clifton, facebook.com/wingersbarpoolhall.
ADAM AGEE & JON SOUSA, 7–9 p.m. Friday, May 14, Poulos Park in Paonia, Blue Sage Concert Series, Irish duo playing fiddle, guitar and tenor banjo, $25, tickets at bluesage.org.
YOUNG DUBLINERS AND WICKED TINKERS, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, May 14, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., Celtic ceilidh kick-off party for the Grand Valley Highland Games, hosted by Taylor’s Croft and Glenfinnan Highlanders, $25–$45, mesatheater.com.
SOUTHSIDE HIGHWAY WITH LENDON JAMES, 8–11:30 p.m. Friday, May 14, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free country show, warehouse2565.com.
STILL HOUSE STRING BAND, 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 14, Copper Club Brewing Co., Fruita, facebook.com/stillhousestringband.
TONY ROSARIO, 6–9 p.m. Friday, May 14, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, storytelling and music, take a chair, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
LA ZENDA NORTENA, 9 p.m. Friday, May 14, Travelodge, 718 Horizon Drive, with Alex Ramirez and La Zona, $40, tickets at ticketon.cc/32YlnIR., 970-457-7508.
COUSIN CURTISS, 5 p.m. Friday, May 14, San Juan Brews Coffee & Beer, 512 E. Main St., Montrose, facebook.com/cousin.curtiss.
JILL COHN, 5 p.m. Friday, May 14, patio at Mad Russian Brewing Co., 519 N. U.S. Highway 50 Business Loop, Olathe, facebook.com/madrussianbrewery, 323-8811.
“MIND BLOWN: THE MAGIC OF TY GALLENBECK, 7 p.m. Friday, May 14, and 3 p.m. Saturday, May 15, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, $25 per person, $15 ages 12 and younger, limited tickets at grandmesaartscenter.com/magic, 856-9195.
WESTERN COLORADO AGILITY CLUB AKC AGILITY, Friday through Sunday, May 14–16, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, lookoutk9trials.com/event/western-colorado-agility-club-wcac-1/?instance_id=330
DAVE MENSCH, 8 p.m. Saturday, May 15, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita; 6–9 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, Palisade Brewing Co. 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, original and cover acoustic rock and country, facebook.com/Mensch.Official.
TIM + RICHARD, 6 p.m. Saturday, May 15, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/TR970; 6–9 p.m. Thursday, May 20, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., facebook.com/ramblebinebrewing.
JERROD NIEMANN, 8–11 p.m. Saturday, May 15, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, on the Ghost Rider Tour with guests Jeremy McComb and Lendon James, $25, warehouse2565.com.
AWAITING ETERNITY, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, May 15, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $10–$14, mesatheater.com.
THE GUNNY SONS, 6–9 p.m. Saturday, May 15, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, take a chair, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
BEERS & GEARS, noon-9 p.m. Saturday, May 15, Mad Russian Brewing Co., 519 N. U.S. Highway 50 Business Loop, Olathe, live music from Crazy like a fox, food, beer, no car entry free, any make, model or year can enter, facebook.com/madrussianbrewery, 323-8811.
GRAND VALLEY HIGHLAND GAMES, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday, May 16, Veterans Memorial Park at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, entertainment, music by The Wicked Tinkers, Fifth Reel, Sole Aggression and The Young Dubliners, cooking demos, whisky tasting, food and vendors, Highland dancing, heavy athletics, pipe bands, clans culture, activities for all ages, one-day pass $15 adults, $10 children or two-day pass $25 adults, $15 children, ages 8 and younger free, limited two-day VIP tickets $150, tickets at Taylor’s Croft, 2478 Patterson Road, Suite 25, facebook.com/grandvalleyhighlandgames, grandvalleyhighlandgames.com.
BRIAN LIMPER, 5–8 p.m. Sunday, May 16, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., guitar/vocals from The Troy Douglas Band, 241-8411.
ACOUSTIC JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, wear a mask, 241-4010.
SECKOND CHAYNCE, 7:30–11 p.m. Thursday, May 20, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $15–$25, warehouse2565.com.
ELK RANGE, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20, Ute Theater and Events Center, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, newsgrass band, part of May Patio Concert Series, utetheater.com/events, 970-665-6569.
WCCC DIGITAL FILMMAKING STUDENT FILM FESTIVAL, 8 p.m. Thursday, May 20, Western Colorado Community College, 2508 Blichmann Ave., outdoors under the stars on the Building B east lawn, see short form films created by first-year digital filmmaking students, seating limited, facebook.com/westerncoloradocommunitycollege.