THURSDAY
JEANINE RENEE, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, KAFM Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave., Radio Room Concert Series featuring the Paonia indie rocker, $20, kafmcommunityradio.org.
MICHAEL RAY, 7–11 p.m. Thursday, May 18, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $35, warehouse2565.com.
DOYLE, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., American horror punk band, with Salem’s Childe and Killing Creation, $18–$22, mesatheater.com.
UNION OF NONE, 6 p.m. Thursday, May 18, Ramblebine Brewery, 457 Colorado Ave., facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
JIM GAFFIGAN: DARK PALE TOUR, 7:30–11 p.m. Thursday, May 18, Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park, 925 Struthers Ave., comedian, actor, writer, producer and author, postponed from Sept. 18, $45–$75, ticketmaster.com.
FRIDAY
FREE BEER BAND, 9 p.m. Friday, May 19, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, classic rock band, facebook.com/tj.cruisers.5.
ROYAL BLISS, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, May 19, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., on the 25th anniversary “Survival Tour,” $18–$23, mesatheater.com.
UNION OF NONE, 6 p.m. Friday, May 19, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
HEYDAY, 8 p.m.–midnight Friday, May 19, Triple Tree Tavern, 201 Second St., Clifton, mostly modern rock, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
BANDA LOS SEBASTIANES, 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St., with Fidel Rueda and Banda Movil, $65–$85, ticketmaster.com.
DUELING PIANOS, 8–11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 19–20, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $10–$25, warehouse2565.com.
DANCE WORKS DANCE CONCERT, 7 p.m. Friday, May 19, and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., $20 general admission, $25 limited VIP tickets, danceworksgj.com.
GRAND VALLEY BEER FESTIVAL, 4–8 p.m. Friday, May 19, Colorado Mesa University football practice field, craft brews, specialty food options, $40 in advance, $45 day of, benefits Maverick Club’s Student-Athlete Scholarship Fund, coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
WILD WEST SHOOTOUT CLASSIC SIX HORSE HITCH, 6 p.m. Friday, May 19, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, $15 per day or $30 for a three-day pass, hebervalleydrafthorseshow.com.
SATURDAY
EMERALD HOUR, 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, three-piece band from Massachusetts, rock and grunge sounds of the ’90s, rock and EDM, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
UNION OF NONE, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, The Reckless Roadhouse, 424 Minter Ave., De Beque, facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
STILL HOUSE STRING BAND, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with The Violet Pines, $10, mesatheater.com.
STRAY GRASS, 6–9 p.m. Saturday, May 20, patio at The Ale House, 2531 N. 12th St., straygrass.com.
ART EXPO, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Kokopelli Produce, 952 I-70, Exit 45, Palisade, featuring local artists, demos, glass blowing, pottery, recycled art and more, kokopelliproduce.com.
ARTISAN & VENDOR MARKET, Saturday, May 20, Lowell Village Commons, 310 N. Seventh St., vendors and artists, lowellmetro.specialdistrict.org/2023-05-20-artisans-vendors-market.
ART AFTER HOURS — WITH A TWIST, 6–8 p.m. Saturday, May 20, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., hosted by Grand Valley Creative Alliance, crowning of new western Colorado poet laureate, live printmaking by artist Sam Spier and mocktails, creatives of all stages and ages encouraged to attend, gvcreates.org/, facebook.com/gjcreates.
DANCE WORKS DANCE CONCERT, 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., $20 general admission, $25 limited VIP tickets, danceworksgj.com.
JOHN CRIST, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., comedian on The Emotional Support Tour, $47–$148, ticketmaster.com.
WILD WEST SHOOTOUT CLASSIC SIX HORSE HITCH, 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, $15 per day or $30 for a three-day pass, hebervalleydrafthorseshow.com.
SPEAKEASY, 7–10 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Museum of the West, 462 Ute Ave., Museums of Western Colorado fundraiser, dancing to live music inspired by the 1920s with a modern twist, appetizers and desserts, tickets cost $100, does not include gaming tickets, tarot and palm readings, cocktails, wine or beer, museumofwesternco.com/event/speakeasy-2.
SUNDAY
ART MARKET, noon–4 p.m. Sunday, May 21, Base Camp Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, cool art, beer and more, facebook.com/basecampbeerworks.
WILD WEST SHOOTOUT CLASSIC SIX HORSE HITCH, 1 p.m. Sunday, May 21, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, $15 per day or $30 for a three-day pass, hebervalleydrafthorseshow.com.
TUESDAY
STRAY GRASS, gates 6 p.m., show 7–9 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, Two Rivers Winery, 2089 Broadway, Music in the Grapevines Concert Series presented by The Art Center Guild, $15 in advance, $20 at the gate, artcenterguild.org.
KUNG FU VAMPIRE, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., on the Black Heart Machine Tour with Action Paxton and Wil E. Haze, $15–$18, mesatheater.com.
TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., take an instrument, 970-314-7004.