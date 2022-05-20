CODY JOHNSON & FRIENDS, 7 p.m. Friday, May 20, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., country, SOLD OUT, theampgj.com.
PETTY NICKS EXPERIENCE, 8 p.m. Friday, May 20, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks tribute, utetheater.com.
TIM + RICHARD, 9 p.m. Friday, May 20, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, facebook.com/TR970.
METALACHI, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, May 20, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $18–$22, heavy metal mariachi band, mesatheater.com.
THE GRAVITIES, 7–10 p.m. Friday, May 20, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
THE TYLER RUST BAND, 9–11:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, rocking’ country, warehouse2565.com.
CIMARRON, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Friday, May 20, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, local rock, cruisersgj.com.
THE BELL CREEK BAND, 8 p.m.–midnight Friday, May 20, Triple Tree Tavern, 201 Second St., Clifton, bellcreekband.com.
DESERT FLYER BAND, 8 p.m. Friday, May 20, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
“FIDDLER ON THE ROOF,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 20–21, 27–28, and Thursday through Saturday, June 2–4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29, Magic Circle Theater, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, presented by Magic Circle Players, tickets $15–19, magiccircleplayers.com.
WILD WEST SHOOTOUT CLASSIC SIX HORSE HITCH, 6 p.m. Friday, May 20, and 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, tickets $15–$30, tickets at hebervalleydrafthorseshow.com, facebook.com/wildwestclassicsixhorsehitchshootout.
BELLA NOTTE, 6–10 p.m. Friday, May 20, Bella Bolettino, 3857 N. River Road, Palisade, silent and live auction, appetizers and dinner, cocktails, music, benefit for Colorado Discover Ability, $75, tickets at eventbrite.com, cdagj.org.
GRAND VALLEY BEER FESTIVAL, 4–8 p.m. Friday, May 20, Colorado Mesa University Football Practice Field, craft brews from Colorado and around the world, general admission $40 in advance, $45 day of, VIP $60 in advance, $65 day of, $10 designated driver, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
GLOW ’N’ GAMES, 5–10 p.m. Friday, May 20, and 8 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, Long Family Memorial Park, 3117 F Road, benefits Special Olympics Colorado, family-friendly event featuring a glow-in-the dark 5K, two-day CrossFit-style team challenge, $30 for the 5K, $200 per four-person team for the CrossFit-style event, register at sheriff.mesacounty.us/glowngames.
DANCE WORKS CONCERT, 7 p.m. Friday, May 20, and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, Palisade High School, $20 general admission, $25 VIP tickets, tickets at 2586 Patterson Road, 970-243-5954, danceworksgj.com.
GRAND JUNCTION RIDES & VIBES, Friday through Sunday, May 20–22, downtown Grand Junction, crits and clunkers, 15–40 mile races, live music with local bands and headliners Spose and Marc Broussard, information and schedule at gjridesandvibes.com.
TRAVIS DENNING, 7–11 p.m. Saturday, May 21, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $20, warehouse2565.com.
THE BELL CREEK BAND, 7–10 p.m. Saturday, May 21, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, bellcreekband.com.
LOS DOS GATOS, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Saturday, May 21, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, local rock, cruisersgj.com.
UNION OF NONE, 6 p.m. Saturday, May 21, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
PARADISE FOUND, 7–11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, Paradise Theatre, 215 Grand Ave., Paonia, fundraiser featuring live music, storytelling, theatre, dance and film, silent auction and dancing, $10, tickets at paradiseofpaonia.com.
“BUCKIN’ BULLS: THE STORY OF TY RINALDO,” 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., film screening of documentary about the former PRCA ranked bull rider from the Grand Valley, film by Don Cardona, also from Grand Junction, tickets $18 adults, $8 students; rooftop afterparty ($15) featuring music, appetizers, cash bar and meet-and-greet with Cardona and Rinaldo, benefits the Avalon Theatre Foundation, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
SPARKLY TEA PARTY, 1–3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, Coffee Trader, 2566 Patterson Road, Unit A, hosted by Geek Parties of the Grand Valley, wear your sparkliest everything, facebook.com/GeekPartiesGV.
OUR SLOPE BEER FESTIVAL, 2–8 p.m. Saturday, May 21, Cleland Park, Seventh and Howard streets in Delta, music by Dan Morgan 2 p.m., The Red Hill Rollers 3:30 p.m., Stray Grass 5 p.m. and Still House String Band 7 p.m., $35 general admission, $50 VIP, tickets at eventbrite.com.
TOUCH-A-TRUCK, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, Mesa Mall, 2424 U.S. Highway 6&50, JC Penney parking lot, hosted by Slow Down, Move Over Colorado featuring tow trucks, fire trucks, sheriffs and police vehicles, ambulances, jaws of life demonstrations, drunk goggles, food and raffle prizes, facebook.com/sdmoco.
CRADLE OF FILTH, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m. Sunday, May 22, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., Existence is Futile tour, $35–$42, mesatheater.com.
PEDDLERS OF JOY, 6 p.m. Sunday, May 22, The Tank Center for Sonic Arts, 233 Country Road 46, Rangely, Native American flute, guitar and vocals, free, tanksounds.org.
DAVE MENSCH, 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 5–8 p.m. Monday, May 23, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., facebook.com/The-Troy-Douglas-Band-785622218230790.
THE DAILY SENTINEL HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS AWARDS, tailgate part at 6 p.m., awards ceremony 7–9 p.m. Monday, May 23, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., $6–$9, tickets at 970tix.com, 970-256-4289.
GWAR, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $35–$42, mesatheater.com.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
DANCING THROUGH ELEMENTS, Wednesday through Saturday, May 25–28, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., Absolute Dance & Performing Arts presents five performances, absolutedancegj.com/spring-recital-2020.
CUP-A-JO, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m., Thursday, May 26, KAFM Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave., Radio Room Concert Series featuring cover material from current and yesterday’s artists, $20, tickets at kafmcommunityradio.org.