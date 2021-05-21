TIM + RICHARD, 5 p.m. Friday, May 21, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/TR970.
JETMORE AND & FEW GOODMAN, 8 p.m. Friday, May 21, Wingers Bar and Pool Hall, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Unit 12A, Clifton, facebook.com/wingersbarpoolhall.
CLARK JENSEN & FRIENDS, 8–11 p.m. Friday, May 21, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free country show, warehouse2565.com.
JEREMIAH & THE RED EYES, 6–9 p.m. Friday, May 21, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, take a chair, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
ELLEN STAPENHORST, 4–7 p.m. Friday, May 21, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, free outdoor Summer Concert Series, take a lawn chair, 856-9195, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
COUSIN CURTISS, 7 p.m.–10 p.m. Friday, May 21, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., cousincurtiss.com.
MAYBE IT’S OK … A STAND UP COMEDY EVENT AND FUNDRAISER, doors 5:30 p.m., show 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., hosted by National Alliance on Mental Illness featuring longtime comedian and former Tonight Show writer Frank King, local comedians, emcee is Mona Highline, tickets $15 in advance at avalontheatregj.com or $20 if purchased at the door, 462-3989, namiws.org.
“THE SANDLOT” (1993, rated PG) at Mesa Mall’s outdoor Summer Cinema Concert Series, gates open 7:30 p.m., show 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 21, former Sutherland’s parking lot, vehicle is required to enter, tune radio to designated frequently for audio, number of vehicles limited, registration required to enter the event, entry fee is canned food items to go to Community Food Bank, popcorn vendor on site, tickets/registration at shopmesamall.com.
GRAND VALLEY BEERFEST, 4–8 p.m. Friday, May 21, The Plaza at Colorado Mesa University, craft beers from around the world, food and cocktails, ages 21 and older, limited tickets sold, VIP $60 in advance, $65 day of, and general admission $40 in advance, $45 day of, designated driver tickets $10, proceeds benefit Maverick Club’s Student-Athlete Scholarship Fund, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 800-410-MAVS.
PALISADE FARM PEDAL, 8 a.m.–noon Friday, May 21, Rapid Creek Cycles & Paddleboards, 239 Main St., Palisade, take a tour of Palisade farms, wineries and ranches, talking with farmers and ranchers and learning about ditches and their operations, door prizes, bike tickets sold out, vehicle tour tickets $25, eventbrite.com/e/palisade-pedal-ag-bike-tour-tickets-146498820917.
MUSIC UNDER THE MOON 2021, 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 21–22, The Moon Farm, 1360 18 1/2 Road, Fruita, hosted by Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center, featuring Chris Petersen from America’s Got Talent and opener Morgan Crouse, food from Marge’s Mobile Meals, take a chair, tickets $40, limited tickets, take a chair, facebook.com/Grand-Valley-Equine-Assisted-Learning-Center, 216-8723.
TIM + RICHARD, 6 p.m. Saturday, May 22, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, facebook.com/TR970.
CRYSTAL VISIONS: A TRIBUTE TO FLEETWOOD MAC, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, May 22, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $18–$22, mesatheater.com.
JASON ABBOTT, 8–11 p.m. Saturday, May 22, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
JEREMIAH & THE RED EYES, 6 p.m. Saturday, May 22, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
HAVEN EFFECT, 9 p.m.–midnight Saturday, May 22, Sidelines Sports Bar, 35 N. Uncompahgre Ave., Montrose, acoustic duo, facebook.com/HAVENEFFECT.
THE McMULLIN MURDER MYSTERY, doors open 5 p.m., show 6:15 p.m. Saturday, May 22, KAFM Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave., 1946-era murder mystery, presented by Mesa Murder Mystery to benefit KAFM Radio, tickets $20 at kafmradio.org, 241-8801.
WALKER-GOODMAN BLUES, 2–6 p.m. Sunday, May 23, Wild Horse Roadhouse, 424 Minter Ave., De Beque, facebook.com/WildHorseRoadhouse.
OPEN JAM SESSION WITH DANNY DAVIS AND CREW, 2–6 p.m. Sunday, May 23, Koko’s Tavern, 152S. Mesa St., Fruita, singers, songwriters and vocals welcome, take an instrument, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
LOS HURACANES DEL NORTE, doors open 1 p.m., show 3 p.m. Sunday, May 23, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, rodeo concert with guests Revancha Norton and Chuy Lizarraga, $55, tickets at https://ticketon.cc/3y3knBR.
BRIAN AND TROY, 5–8 p.m. Monday, May 24, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., duo from the Troy Douglas Band, 241-8411.
STRAY GRASS, gates open 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, on the lawn at Two Rivers Winery, 2087 Broadway, first 2021 concert in the Music in the Grapevines concert series presented by The Art Center Guild, take a chair and a picnic, wine available to purchase by the glass or bottle, no outside adult beverages, $15 in advance, $20 at the gate, tickets at artcenterguild.org, 985-1015.
ACOUSTIC JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, wear a mask, 241-4010.
QUEEN BEES, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27, Ute Theater and Events Center, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, powerhouse female trio, part of May Patio Concert Series, utetheater.com/events, 970-665-6569.
TWO LANE ROAD, 4–7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, free outdoor Summer Concert Series, take a lawn chair, 856-9195, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
BLUEGRASS ON THE LAWN, 4–8 p.m. Thursday, May 27, Peachfork Orchards & Vineyards, 281 33 Road, Palisade, music by Peachfork Pickers House Bluegrass Band, food truck, space limited, RSVP peachfork@gmail.com, 216-7662.
PINTS AND PUNCHLINES, 7:30–9 p.m. Thursday, May 27, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, Joke Junction Stand Up Comedy featuring Shelton Holmes, Emilie, Aunt Megan, Benny Boom and Neil Kuiken, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.