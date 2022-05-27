CELTIC WOMEN: POSTCARDS FROM IRELAND, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 27, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., SOLD OUT, ticketmaster.com.
THE RUMJACKS WITH FLATFOOT 56, 8 p.m. Friday, May 27, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $16, mesatheater.com.
COREY KENT, 7 p.m. Friday, May 27, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $15, warehouse2565.com.
HEYDAY, 8 p.m.–midnight Friday, May 27, Triple Tree Tavern, 201 Second St., Clifton, mostly modern music, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
JOEY ROWLAND AND THE OVER AND UNDER BAND, 8 p.m. Friday, May 27, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
JEREMIAH & THE RED EYES, 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 27, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
CUP-A-JO, 4:30–7:30 p.m. Friday, May 27, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, Outdoor Summer Concert Series on Fridays through Sept. 2, take a lawn chair, full service bar, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
ART OPENING RECEPTION, 5–7 p.m. Friday, May 27, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 228 Grand Ave., Paonia, works by Tara Miller and Justin Hess on display through June 18, bluesage.org.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, May 27, Lincoln Park, first event of the season featuring multiple food options, live local music, beer and wine, family fun, facebook.com/GrandValleyFoodTrucks.
FRUITA FOURTH FRIDAY, 5–7 p.m. Friday, May 27, Mulberry Street in downtown Fruita, featuring live music by Wowzers, dancing, local art, downtown restaurant specials, facebook.com/Fruita-Fourth-Friday-442073789201772.
“FIDDLER ON THE ROOF,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday May 27–28, and Thursday through Saturday, June 2–4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29, Magic Circle Theater, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, presented by Magic Circle Players, tickets $15–19, magiccircleplayers.com.
RICK MANCUSO, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
TAKILMA, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Saturday, May 28, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, rock from Oregon, cruisersgj.com.
JOSH BUNKER & GABE DUTTON, seatings at 1:30–3 p.m. or 3:30–5 p.m. Saturday, May 28, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/ Road, Palisade, first concert of the season in the Band in the Barrel Music Series, take a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy wine, music and food, no outside alcohol, reservations required at exploretock.com/restorationvineyards, restorationvineyards.com.
CODY JEFFRYES, 6 p.m. Saturday, May 28, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, acoustic music during the Pig Pickin’ event, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
ANTIQUE TRUCK SHOW, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, May 28, Cross Orchards Historic Site, 3073 F Road, co-hosted by local chapter of the American Truck Historical Society, $7 adults, $5 kids, $2 off for military and seniors, $20 family, tickets at museumofwesternco.com/antique-truck-show.
TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 2–5 p.m. Sunday, May 29, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/The-Troy-Douglas-Band-785622218230790.
BUILT TO SPILL, 8 p.m. Sunday, May 29, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $25, mesatheater.com.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
COMEDY NIGHT WITH NANCY NORTON AND JOHN NOVOSAD, 7–9 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, Sage Alley, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, bluesage.org.
ADAM DOLEAC, 7 p.m. Thursday, June 2, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $20, warehouse2565.com.
GRAND MESA JEEP CLUB ROCK JUNCTION, Thursday through Sunday, June 2–5, four-wheel drive locations in Fruita and Grand Junction, drive your own 4WD vehicles on family-friendly group trail rides ranging from mild and scenic to extreme rock crawling; free Expo Saturday morning, June 4, at 2070 U.S. Highway 6&50, registration and camping tickets $40–$120 at eventbrite.com, gmjc.org/trails.