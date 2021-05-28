SUCKAFISH, 6 p.m. Friday, May 28, Monumental Beer Works’ patio, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, take a camp chair, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
DEAD COWBOYZ, 8 p.m. Friday, May 28, Wingers Bar and Pool Hall, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Unit 12A, Clifton, facebook.com/wingersbarpoolhall.
EXIT 42, 8–11 p.m. Friday, May 28, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free country show, warehouse2565.com.
A.J. FULLERTON AND HIS BAND, 6:30–9:30 p.m. Friday, May 28, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., roots, rock and blues artist with his five-piece band, hosted by KAFM Radio, $20, tickets at universe.com/AJFULLERTON.
BOTTLE ROCKET HURRICANE, 7 p.m. Friday, May 28, Pressed, 392 W. Third St., Palisade, electric mix of Americana, folk and country from Denver, facebook.com/pressed.palisade.
ALIEN NEON GLOW PARTY: EDM NIGHT, 7 p.m. Friday, May 28, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $15, mesatheater.com.
TWO LANE ROAD, 4–7 p.m. Friday, May 28, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, free outdoor Summer Concert Series, take a lawn chair, 856-9195, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
GARY RUSSELL BAND, 5–8 p.m. Friday, May 28, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., facebook.com/GaryRussellBandGJ.
SOUL HABIT, 7 p.m. Friday, May 28, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/soulhabit.
JUNE GALLERY EXHIBIT RECEPTION, 5–7 p.m. Friday, May 28, Blue Sage Center for the Arts Gallery, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, works by Nancy Lovendahl and Deborah Fox, bluesage.org, 527-7243.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, May 28, Lincoln Park, 910 N. 12th St., first of the season featuring live music, beer and wine, grandvalleyfoodtruckfridays.com, 261-8484.
STRAY GRASS, 6– 9 p.m. Saturday, May 29, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
UNION OF NONE, 8 p.m. Saturday, May 29, Sidelines Sports Bar, 35 N. Uncompahgre Ave., Montrose, facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
DONNY MORALES, 2–5 p.m. Saturday, May 29, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel concert series, live music, wine and food trucks, facebook.com/RestorationVineyards.
RICKY BOBBY AND THE HELLCAT FURY, 8 p.m. Saturday, May 29, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Chaz Roi, fundraising concert for Jeremy Ries, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor, donations accepted at the door, proceeds go directly toward medical bills, mesatheater.com.
JARED & ERIKA, 6 p.m. Saturday, May 29, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
COMEDY SHOW, 8 p.m. Saturday, May 29, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., $5, ages 21 and older, tworiverstaverngj.com.
“NOSTALGIA” EXHIBITION RECEPTION, 3–7 p.m. Saturday, May 29, Craig Gallery, 128 E. Third St., Palisade, wine and snacks, visit with artists, exhibit on display through June 30, facebook.com/craiggallerypalisade.
ANTIQUE TRUCK SHOW, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, May 29, Cross Orchards Historic Site, 3073 F Road, co-hosted by the regional chapter of the American Truck Historical Society, displays include Cross Orchard’s 1917 Model T and trucks spanning the automotive evolution to modern day semi-trucks, $7 adults, $4 ages 3–12, $5 seniors and veterans, $20 family groups, facebook.com/MuseumsofWesternCO.
RODS & HOGS, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, May 29, Grand Junction Harley-Davidson, 2747 Crossroads Blvd., classic car and motorcycle show, food, drinks, music, prizes, free for spectators, $10 registration for pre-1981 show car or any motorcycle, colby@gjharley.com, 245-0812.
COMMUNITY APPRECIATION FESTIVAL, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., Saturday, May 29, Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose, silent auction, opening of Stem Exhibit, peace pole dedication 9 a.m., tipi painting 9 a.m.–noon, garden tours 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., Native Films 10 a.m.–noon, kids activities 11 a.m.–2 p.m., demonstrations, food, vendors, Native drumming and more, UteIndianMuseum.org, 249-3098.
GABE PEREZ, 2–5 p.m. Sunday, May 30, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
OPEN JAM SESSION WITH DANNY DAVIS AND CREW, 2–6 p.m. Sunday, May 30, Koko’s Tavern, 152S. Mesa St., Fruita, singers, songwriters and vocals welcome, take an instrument, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
ACOUSTIC JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, wear a mask, 241-4010.
JAKE AND SARAH, 6:30–8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., Thursday Music Nights, facebook.com/ramblebinebrewing.