PINTS & PUNCHLINES, doors 6 p.m., laughs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, Basecamp Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, hosted by Joke Junction Standup Comedy, rated PG, take a chair, $10, tickets at eventbrite.com.
GRAND VALLEY BIKE TO WORK/SCHOOL DAY, Wednesday, May 3, pop-up treat stops 7–8 a.m. Fruita Civic Center, 325 E. Aspen St., and 7–9 a.m. Grand Junction City Hall, 250 N. Fifth St., bike month events include story times, clinics/talks, Bike to Business deals, ride challenges, fundraisers, yoga, film festival, parties and more, healthymesacounty.org/bike-month-2023.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY MARIACHI, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1221 N. 12th St., $15 adults, $12 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
ERIC KELLY, 6–9 p.m. Thursday, May 4, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., ramblebinebrewing.com.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY ORCHESTRA, 6 p.m. Friday, May 5, Aspen Patio at Hotel Maverick, 840 Kennedy Ave., free concert, food and drink available to purchase, coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
INTHEWHALE, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, May 5, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Musuji, Cloak and Dagger Club and Handbrake Hero, $12–$15, tickets at mesatheater.com.
TIM + RICHARD, 9 p.m. Friday, May 5, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, Cinco de Mayo party, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, facebook.com/TR970.
CLINTON KNORPP, 6 p.m. Friday, May 5, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, bluegrass, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
TRAIN WRECK, 9–11:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, local acoustic duo, cruisersgj.com.
RICK MANCUSO & THE FYVE STAR BAND, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
CIMARRON, 7–11 p.m. Friday, May 5, The Reckless Roadhouse, 424 Minter Ave., De Beque, facebook.com/CimarronEntertainment.
LATIN KNIGHTS BAND, 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, Koko’s Tavern 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, Cinco de Mayo party, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
“PAST PRESENCE,” opening reception 5 p.m. Friday, May 5, Orbit ArtSpace, 138 S. Park Square No. 102, Fruita, artwork by Ami Purser, facebook.com/orbitartspace.
“WORKS IN PROGRESS ART SHOW,” reception 7–9:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 514 Main St., show dedicated to the journey of creating art featuring half-finished pieces, artists working on pieces and more, facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.
GRAND JUNCTION RIDES & VIBES MOUNTAIN BIKE AND MUSIC FESTIVAL, Friday, May 5, downtown Grand Junction, vendor booths open 1 p.m., beer garden opens 3 p.m., kids’ race 5 p.m., Crit 5:30 p.m., music on two stages beginning at 2:30 p.m., Main Stage headliner the Flobots at 8 p.m., facebook.com/gjridesandvibes, gjridesandvibes.com.
THE PLOT IN YOU, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Holding Absence, Thornhill and Banks Arcade, $25–$30, tickets at mesatheater.com.
FREE BEER BAND, 6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, classic rock band, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
DAVID NAIL, 7–11 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, country singer/songwriter, $25–$55, warehouse2565.com.
SAGE & AUSTIN, 6–9 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., acoustic duo, ramblebinebrewing.com.
SEIS DE MAYO, 8 p.m.– 1.m. Saturday, May 6, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, rock, hip-hop, and contemporary sounds featuring Misti Dawn, Relixx, Junior Brian, Zany and King Orio, food, giveaways, raffle, $7, facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076340244725.
TIM + RICHARD BREW FEST, 6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, The Ale House, 2531 N. 12th St., facebook.com/TR970.
MIDNIGHT SUN, 7–10 p.m. Saturday, May 6, The Reckless Roadhouse, 424 Minter Ave., De Beque, Reckless Roadhouse 1-year anniversary weekend celebration, facebook.com/Recklessroadhouse.
CLIFTON HANGER, 7–10 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., palisadebrewingcompany.com/events.
CAVALCADE MONTHLY VARIETY SHOW, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Cavalcade, 201 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, $10, tickets at 970tix.com.
PAINT THE TOWN: THE FABULOUS FIFTIES, preview reception 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., annual benefit auction featuring wine, hors d’oeuvres, entertainment, themed cocktails, silent auction and a live auction at 7 p.m., $30 individual, $50 couple, proceeds support The Art Center programming, gjartcenter.org.
GRAND JUNCTION RIDES & VIBES MOUNTAIN BIKE AND MUSIC FESTIVAL, Saturday, May 6, downtown Grand Junction, races begin 7:30 a.m., vendor booths and beer garden open at 11 a.m., two stages with music beginning at 1 p.m., awards 4 p.m., Main Stage headliner The Expendables at 8 p.m., facebook.com/gjridesandvibes, gjridesandvibes.com.
TULIPS AND JULEPS KENTUCKY DERBY PARTY, 2–6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Western Colorado Botanical Gardens, 655 Struthers Ave., view Kentucky Derby live on giant screens while enjoying Southern fare and mint juleps, live music, silent auction, race raffle, dress for the occasion in derby hats and seersucker suits, benefits Strive, tickets $250, strivepsp.ticketspice.com/9th-annual-tulips-and-juleps.
HIGHBALLS & HANDBAGS, 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, new and gently used high-end name brand handbags available for purchase and silent auction, raffle drawings, highball cocktails and brunch, benefits St. Mary’s Hospital’s K9 Security Program for caregivers, $40, tickets at https://cbo.io/tickets/highballs/tix.
CINCO DE MAYO CELEBRATION, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park, 925 Struthers Ave., hosted by Latin Anglo Alliance Foundation featuring food, entertainment, cultural dancing, KiddyLand, mariachi, arts and crafts, contests, car show, dance and more, free, facebook.com/LatinAngloAllianceFoundation.
SWINE & WINE BARBECUE COMPETITION, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Red Fox Cellars, 695 36 Road, Palisade, teams compete, live music featuring Bobby Walker from noon–2 p.m. and Union of None from 2:30–4:30 p.m., dog adoptions from Roice-Hurst Humane Society, $20, facebook.com/Red.Fox.Cellars.
NEIGHBORHOOD PARK PARTY, noon–3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Eagle Rim Park on Orchard Mesa, hosted by GJ Parks and Rec, bump ’n’ jump, music by Stray Grass, food trucks, corn hole, bocce ball, giant Jenga, Connect 4 and more, free ice cream for the first 100 kids, gjpr.org.
WALK MS, registration opens 8 a.m., walk 9:30 a.m., Saturday, May 6, Canyon View Park, 730 24 Road, 1-mile or 3-mile route options, no cost to register and participate, National Multiple Sclerosis Society event to raise awareness of MS, mssociety.donordrive.com.
GIRLS ON THE RUN WESTERN COLORADO, 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, Shelledy Elementary School, 353 N. Mesa St., Fruita, celebration village opens 9 a.m., 5K at 10 a.m., open to the community, $25 in advance, $35 day of registration, gotrwesterncolorado.org/5k.
MONSTER TRUCK SHOW, gates open for the pit party at 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, Kicker Monster Truck Show presented by Cycle City Promotions, tickets $19–$39, tickets at kickermonstertruck.com.
100 YEARS OF HANK FEATURING HANK AND MY HONKY TONK HEROES, 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., featuring performer and musician Jason Petty and his four-piece band bringing the authentic and insightful story of Hank Williams Sr. to life, $35, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
PRISCILLA HALLBERG AND ARTHUR HOULE, 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1221 N. 12th St., violin and piano duo, $18 adults, $15 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
SUNDAY WITH MISTI, 4–7 p.m. Sunday, May 7, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, singer/songwriter, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
SAGE & AUSTIN, 2–5 p.m. Sunday, May 7, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, acoustic duo, palisadebrewingcompany.com/events.
“THE SEARCHERS,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Avalon Centennial Film Series, $5 adults, $3 children, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., take an instrument, 970-314-7004.