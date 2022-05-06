NAPALM DEATH, 8 p.m. Friday, May 6, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Unto Others, $16–$19, mesatheater.com.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY MARIACHI CLUB/MARIACHI SAN JOSE CONCERT, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1221 N. 12th St., $12 adults, $10 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
HUMANITY, doors 8 p.m., show 9–11:45 p.m. Friday, May 6, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, cello and keyboard-heavy experimental/melodic metal band from Denver with Hillbilly Riot, $7, facebook.com/ValiantHeartProductions.
RYAN CHRYS & THE ROUGH CUTS, 10–11 p.m. Friday, May 6, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
UNION OF NONE, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Friday, May 6, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, local rock, cruisersgj.com.
FROM THE TOP, 6 p.m. Friday, May 6, Palisade Street Eats, 702 37 1/10 Road, Palisade, facebook.com/From-The-Top-103389211240608.
SETH BROWN, 7 p.m. Friday, May 6, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
FORT LEWIS COLLEGE CHOIR, 7 p.m. Friday, May 6, The Tank Center for Sonic Arts, 233 Country Road 46, Rangely, choral harmonies in an a cappella setting, free, tanksounds.org.
TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 5–8 p.m. Friday, May 6, and Wednesday, May 11, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., 970-241-8411.
THE MACROCOSM ART TAKEOVER, 7 p.m. Friday May 6, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., music, live art and art vendors, donations go to a local nonprofit, facebook.com/tworiverstaverngj
“GIFTS FOR THE GODDESS SHOW,” opening reception, 5:30–9 p.m. Friday, May 6, Confluence Studios, 634 Main St., Suite 6, imconfluencestudios.com.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY SENIOR ART SHOW, opening reception 5–8 p.m. Friday, May 6, 437CO Art Gallery, 437 Colorado Ave., works by Emily Mendus, Mae Pina, Jeanell Gordon-Jonour, Clara Sherwin and Alexander Sorrels, on display through May 26, coloradomesa.edu/art/gallery/index.html.
EIGHT-YEAR ANNIVERSARY ART SHOW, 7 p.m. Friday, May 6, Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 514 Main St., appetizers, facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.
FIRST FRIDAY ART SHOW, 5–9 p.m. Friday, May 6, Black Poppy Studio and Gallery, 530 Main St., Suite E, facebook.com/blackpoppy530.
“DESERT FIRES,” artist reception 5–8 p.m. Friday, May 6, The Main Street Gallery, exhibit of ceramic art by 14 members of the Junction Clay Arts Guild, Facebook.com/mainly412.
HIGHBALLS & HANDBAGS, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 743 Horizon Drive, fundraiser hosted by St. Mary’s Medical Center Foundation featuring new and gently used handbags available for purchase, silent auction and raffle, $40, sclhealth.org/locations/st-marys-medical-center-foundation/events/highball-handbags/.
MUSIC & MULLIGANS GOLF TOURNAMENT, 8 a.m. Friday, May 6, Adobe Creek Golf Course, 876 18 1/2 Road, Fruita, solo performances throughout the course, full concert and after-party, tickets at kafmcommunityradio.org.
“THE WIZARD OF OZ”: A CHILDREN’S BALLET, 6 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, Paradise Theater, 215 Grand Ave., Paonia, presented by North Fork Ballet students, limited seating, tickets $10 adults, $5 students, paradiseofpaonia.com.
SPRING EXPO HOME & GARDEN SHOW, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 6–7, Confluence Park in Delta, hosted by Delta Area Chamber of Commerce featuring trend, improvement, gardening, recreation and local small business vendors, free entry, facebook.com/DeltaChamber.
FRUITA FAT TIRE FESTIVAL, Friday through Sunday, May 6–8, bike demos at 18 Road/Bookcliff Trails, product expo with food/beer garden and music in downtown Fruita, guided rides, fire pit, registration and schedule at fruitafattirefestival.com.
MONSTER TRUCKZ MAYHEM TOUR, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 6–7, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 7–8, Grand Junction Motor Speedway, 3002 N. I-70 Frontage Road, Pit Party opens two hours before, open to all ticket holders, featuring meet and greet with drivers and trucks, monster truck rides, bounce houses, face painting, merchandise and concessions available, limited tickets $16.50 adults, free kids (3–13) ticket with a paid adult, ages 2 and younger free, tickets at tickets.monstertruckz.com.
POWERGLOVE, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, May 7, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., instrumental power metal cover band with guests Immortal Guardian and Leonardo Leonardo, $15–$18, mesatheater.com.
CROCODILE ROCKIN’, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Community Concerts of the Grand Valley final concert of the 2021–22 season featuring Elton John tribute by performer Jim Witter, individual tickets at the Avalon box office, CommunityConcertsGrandValley.org.
TIM + RICHARD, 10 p.m. Saturday, May 7, Palisade Livery Saloon, 215 Main St., Palisade, facebook.com/TR970.
DERRICK STROUP, 8 p.m. Saturday, May 7, Ute Theater in Rifle, stand up comedy, utetheater.com.
CIMARRON, 7–10 p.m. Saturday, May 7, The Reckless Roadhouse, 424 Minter Ave., De Beque, facebook.com/The-Reckless-Roadhouse-105194532119849.s
RESPEAKR, 8 p.m. Saturday, May 7, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, facebook.com/ValiantHeartProductions.
GRUPO ASCENSO & EKIPO INICIAL, 9 p.m. Saturday, May 7, Ciara’s Cantina, 701 Main St., Cinco de Mayo celebration with DJ Vegas, $10 cover, facebook.com/Ciaras-Cantina-102110057861123.
EXIT 42, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
PARTNERS PALOOZA, 2–7 p.m. Saturday, May 7, Montrose Rotary Amphitheater, Cerise Park, Montrose, community festival featuring music by Cousin Curtiss, Farmer in the Sky and Alto, activities, food trucks, facebook.com/PartnersMentoring.
PAINT THE TOWN: SPARKLES AND SPURS, doors 5 p.m. Saturday, May 7, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., benefit fine art auction, live and silent auction, appetizers, cash and wine bar with western-inspired cocktails, photo booth, live entertainment, costumes encouraged, $30 individual, $50 couple, gjartcenter.org.
TULIPS & JULEPS DERBY PARTY, 2–6 p.m. Saturday, May 7, Western Colorado Botanical Gardens, 655 Struthers Ave., SOLD OUT, strivecolorado.org.
CINCO DE MAYO, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. Saturday, May 7, downtown Grand Junction, hosted by Latin-Anglo Alliance, free entertainment, food, drinks, car show, live music, latinangloalliancefoundation.org/cinco-de-mayo.html.
TAYLEN’S RIDE, 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, Grand Junction Harley Davidson, stops at the Livery in Palisade and Orchard Mesa Cruisers, Koko’s Tavern in Fruita, Goodman Band and raffle at Koko’s, proceeds go to local suicide awareness, facebook.com/events/444919554035918.
GIRLS ON THE RUN FRUITA SPRING 5K, Saturday, May 7, Shelledy Elementary, 353 N. Mesa St., Fruita, open to the public, benefits Girls on the Run of Western Colorado, $25 by May 4, $35 day-of registration, register gotrwesterncolorado.org.
LEE THOMAS JENSEN, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 8, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, No Coast Tour with guest David Abad, ages 21 and other, Facebook.com/ValiantHeartProductions.
KARLA BONOFF, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 8, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, SOLD OUT, gmaec.org/concerts, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
BRIAN KRINKE SOLO PIANO CONCERT, 3 p.m. Sunday, May 8, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1221 N. 12th St., $12 adults, $10 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
HENRY ROLLINS: GOOD TO SEE YOU 2022, 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 9, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., $25–$30, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY JAZZ FESTIVAL FEATURING MATT HARRIS, 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 9, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1221 N. 12th St., Guest Artists series concert with the pianist, $12 adults, $10 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets
SUICIDE SILENCE, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., Chaos and Carnage Tour with Lorna Shore, $27, mesatheater.com.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
UNION OF NONE, 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, Ale House, 2531 N. 12th St., facebook.com/UnionOfNone
KYLIE FREY, 7–11 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $15, warehouse2565.com.
A LITTLE NOON MUSIC, 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, First United Methodist Church, 522 White Ave., final concert of the 2021–22 season featuring Brian Krinke on violin and piano, donations accepted, fumcgj.org, 970-242-4850.
ESCAPE THE FATE, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., guests Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Violent New Breed and A River Runs Through It, $25, VIP packages available, mesatheater.com.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY WIND SYMPHONY CONCERT, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1221 N. 12th St., $12 adults, $10 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
AARON WATSON, 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $25, warehouse2565.com.
UNION OF NONE, 6 p.m. Thursday, May 12, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
PINTS AND PUNCH LINES, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6& 50, free show, donations welcome, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.