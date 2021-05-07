UNION OF NONE, 8 p.m. Friday, May 7, Wingers Bar and Pool Hall, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Unit 12A, Clifton, facebook.com/wingersbarpoolhall.
ELI COOK, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 7, The Listening Room at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, an intimate evening of blues, limited capacity seating, show also will be live-streamed, tickets $25, tickets at the gallery and healthyrhythm.net.
CHANCEY WILLIAMS, 7:30–11 p.m. Friday, May 7, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, country rock, $25, warehouse2565.com.
GABRIELLE LOUISE, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, May 7, Poulos Park in Paonia, Live Music Still Soothes the Soul Series with guests Lizzy Plotkin and Natalie Spears, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, paradiseofpaonia.com.
BRIAN AND TROY, 5–8 p.m. Friday, May 7, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., duo from the Troy Douglas Band, 241-8411.
THE TANKERAYS NEW ALBUM RELEASE PARTY, 9 p.m. Friday, May 7, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, “Broken Toy,” released on all digital platforms, $5 cover, facebook.com/tankerays.
“WE’RE ALL MAD HERE” ART SHOW RECEPTION, 7 p.m. Friday, May 7, Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 455 Main St., “celebrate the best piece of literature about a girl’s psychedelic tumble down a rabbit hole,” live art, facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.
TIMOTHY K. BRADY WATERCOLOR EXHIBITION, reception 5–7 p.m. Friday, May 7, Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave., Montrose, (meet-and-greet with Brady from 5–6 p.m. Thursday, May 13, with 6-7:30 p.m. critique session from 6–7:30 p.m.) exhibition on display through May 29, mc4arts.com.
HOTCHKISS SHEEP CAMP STOCK DOG TRIAL, Friday through Sunday, May 7–9, at East Hotchkiss Avenue and Second Street one block from downtown Hotchkiss, hotchkissdogtrials.com.
“DISNEY NEWSIES: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 7–8, May 14–15, and Thursday through Saturday, May 20–22, May 27–29 and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 9, 16, and 23, Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, musical presented by Magic Circle Players, 249-7838, magiccircpleplayers.com.
SEAN MOON BAND, 8:30–11 p.m. Saturday, May 8, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free country show, warehouse2565.com.
RALPH DINOSAUR & THE FABULOUS VOLCANOS, 8 p.m. Saturday, May 8, Wild Horse Roadhouse, 424 Minter Ave., $10, facebook.com/WildHorseRoadhouse.
CLYDE McGEE, 6–9 p.m. Saturday, May 8, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, patio music with guest Rizzo, take a chair, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
COUSIN CURTISS, 6 p.m. Saturday, May 8, Copper Club Brewing Co.,153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, one-man root stomp band with loop jams, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
COMEDY NIGHT WITH DAVID RODRIGUEZ, 8 p.m. Saturday, May 8, The Outlet, outdoor space at Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, tickets $20 at bluesage.org, 527-7243.
KITE DAY, 10 a.m.–noon Saturday, May 8, Sherwood Park, presented by Grand Valley Power, vendors, snacks, family-fun activities, crafts and more, first 600 families get a free kite, gvp.org/hometown-partnerships
UTE TRAILS CAR SHOW, registration 9–11 a.m., show 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, May 8, on the field east of Zack’s BBQ in Hotchkiss, awards 2 p.m., registration $15, free for spectators, drawings and cash prizes, proceeds benefit scholarship program, 970-323-0279.
SUMMER KICKOFF AND WINE CLUB PICK UP PARTY, 2–5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 8–9, Mesa Park Vineyards, 3321 C Road, Palisade, featuring music by Union of None on May 8, Still House String Band on May 9, food both days, $10 at the door, wine club members received two complimentary tickets, facebook.com/mesaparkwines.
ACOUSTIC JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, wear a mask, 241-4010.
“NEXT” ART OPENING, Wednesday, May 12, 437CO Gallery, 437 Colorado Ave., annual Juried High School Art Exhibition on display through June 24, reception 5–8 p.m. Friday, June 4, coloradomesa.edu/art/gallery/index.html.
“THE ART OF THE STILL” and “LIGHT STUDIES,” exhibitions opening May 12, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., “The Art” is a national juried exhibition with a wide array of mediums including painting, drawing, sculpture, graphic design, film, photography, animation, and mixed media, “Light Studies” features photography by David Lord, both exhibitions on display through June 25, gjartcenter.org.
MATT STELL, 8–11 p.m. Thursday, May 13, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, rising country music star makes his Warehouse debut with guest Jeremy McComb, $25, warehouse2565.com.
TIM + RICHARD, 6 p.m. Thursday, May 13, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., live music on the patio, facebook.com/ramblebinebrewing.
NOODLE SOUP, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13, Ute Theater and Events Center, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, New Orleans-style Dixieland jazz and blues band featured in May Patio Concert Series, utetheater.com/events, 970-665-6569.
BRIAN AND TROY, 5–8 p.m. Thursday, May 13, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., duo from the Troy Douglas Band, 241-8411.