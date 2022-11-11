FRIDAY, NOV. 11
SOUTHSIDE HIGHWAY, 9–11:30 p.m. Friday, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
GARY RUSSELL, 8 p.m. Friday, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, Veterans Day celebration with live music, facebook.com/tj.cruisers.5.
DANCE WORKS-IN-PROGRESS CONCERT, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mesa Experimental Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., student choreographers offer a glimpse into the choreographic process, $10, coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
WESTERN COLORADO NATIVE AMERICAN MARKET DAYS, opens noon Friday, , Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St., hosted by Native American Cultural Programs, welcome by Uncompahgre Ute Roland McCook, invited tribal dancers and drums, fine art, baskets, handcrafts, southwest jewelry, gourd art, rugs, pottery, bead work, leather work, $5 adults at the door, kids free, grandjunctionconventioncenter.com.
“AMADEUS,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Magic Circle Players, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, Tony award-winning play reimagines the lives of Antonio Salieri and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, $15–$20, tickets at magiccircleplayers.com.
SATURDAY, NOV. 12
CIMARRON, 7:30–11 p.m. Saturday, The Reckless Roadhouse, De Beque, facebook.com/CimarronEntertainment.
HATEBREED, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m. Saturday, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., 20 Years of Perseverance Tour with Gatekeeper, Bodysnatcher and Dying Wish, $35–$40, mesatheater.com.
JOSH ABBOTT BAND, 7–11 p.m. Saturday, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, from Texas, $35–$50, warehouse2565.com.
LEO KOTTKE, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, The Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, master of six and 12-string guitars, reserved seating $39–$49, tickets at sandstoneconcerts.com, ticketmaster.com.
HEYDAY, 9 p.m.–midnight Saturday, Palisade Livery Saloon, 215 Main St., Palisade, mostly modern rock, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
GERRY GOODMAN, 6 p.m. Saturday, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
REDBUSH, 8 p.m. Saturday, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., with Moonfarmer and Night Whip, $5, facebook.com/tworiverstaverngj.
KA-WAI YU & JONATHAN LEE, 7 p.m. Saturday, Curtis Hall, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, Blue Sage Concert Series, baroque cellist and harpsichord, tickets $20 in advance, $25 day of performance, season pass tickets $120, bluesage.org.
COUNTRY DANCE & BENEFIT DINNER, 4–8 p.m. Saturday, Absolute Prestige Ranch, 1351 Q Road, Loma, silent auction, dinner/dancing to music by Joey Rowland, $20 per ticket, $35 per couple, $5 children, ages 5 and younger free, proceeds go to medical expenses for the Wachholtz family, fb.me/e/2HXYXFckq.
FOUNDATION FOR CULTURAL EXCHANGE CELEBRATION AND ART SHOW/SALE, 6–9 p.m. Saturday, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., browse and bid on art by the late Salvadoran artist Fernando Llort and students in El Salvador, celebrate FCE’s 18th birthday, scholarship fundraiser for students in El Espino, fceelsalvador.org.
GRAND JUNCTION SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA SECRET GARDEN GALA, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Meyer Ballroom, Colorado Mesa University, featuring music by the Western Colorado Jazz Orchestra, dinner, live and silent auctions, general admission $150, VIP tables available, gjso.org.
THE BREWERY COMEDY TOUR, 7 p.m. Saturday, Edgewater Brewery, 905 Struthers Ave., featuring comedian Josh Kreps from San Diego, $12, tickets at eventbrite.com.
SO ... THIS HAPPENED, 7 p.m. Saturday, Gemini Beer Co., 640 White Ave., Comedy Story Night hosted by Joke Junction Standup Comedy, true comedic stories, $10 tickets at eventbrite.com.
CRAFT FAIR, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, The Senior Recreation Center, 550 Ouray Ave., 40 vendor tables, 970-242-5929, facebook.com/gjseniorrecreationcenter.
CAVALCADE’S MONTHLY VARIETY SHOW, 7:30–10 p.m. Saturday, Cavalcade, 201 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, local guest musicians, poets, and more, $5–$10, tickets at 970tix.com.
VETERANS DAY PARADE, 2 p.m. Saturday, Main Street downtown from Eighth Street to Second Street, kkbpete@aol.com, downtowngj.org.
VETERANS DAY CHARITY RUN, 10 a.m. Saturday, beginning at Grand Junction Harley Davidson, stops at the Veterans Cemetery of Western Colorado, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, Fruita War Memorial and Triple Tree Tavern, raffle, food, ride and 50/50 with proceeds to The Vet Center, facebook.com/WesternSlopeHog.
DANCE WORKS-IN-PROGRESS CONCERT, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Mesa Experimental Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., student choreographers offers a glimpse into the choreographic process, $10, coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
WESTERN COLORADO NATIVE AMERICAN MARKET DAYS, opens 9 a.m. Saturday , Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St., hosted by Native American Cultural Programs, welcome by Uncompahgre Ute Roland McCook, invited tribal dancers and drums, fine art, baskets, handcrafts, southwest jewelry, gourd art, rugs, pottery, bead work, leather work, $5 adults at the door, kids free, grandjunctionconventioncenter.com.
“AMADEUS,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday , Magic Circle Players, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose,Tony award-winning play reimagines the lives of Antonio Salieri and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, $15–$20, tickets at magiccircleplayers.com.
SUNDAY, NOV. 13
BRYAN BIELANSKI, 3 p.m. Sunday, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, acoustic rock singer/songwriter from Charlotte, North, Carolina, Bryan’s Super Happy Fun Time II Tour, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany./timeline?ref=page_internal.
STARS & STRIPES USO SHOW, 3 p.m. Sunday, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., swing music, comedy acts and dancing, features Grand Mesa a Cappella Chorus Sweet Adelines with headliner De’ Ja Vu Quartet, guests 2022 scholarship winner Cassie Knight, Steppin’ Up Quartet, Somethin’s Cookin’ Quartet, Canyon Grand Quartet and Bookcliff Barbershop Harmony Chorus, advance tickets $15 adults, $12 ages 65 and older and ages 13–18, $5 ages 12 and younger, discounts for veterans, $2 more at the door, tickets available from chorus members, JB Hart Music, Roper Music, Sarah’s Salon and Trophy Case, 970-241-5438, ext. 1.
MOUNTAINFILM ON TOUR, films 3–6 p.m. Sunday, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., doors 1:30 p.m. for happy hour with drinks, music by Tim + Richard and a silent auction, films, free event, $15 donation at the door to support Western Colorado Alliance, avalontheatregj.com.
WESTERN COLORADO NATIVE AMERICAN MARKET DAYS, opens 9 a.m. Sunday, Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St., hosted by Native American Cultural Programs, welcome by Uncompahgre Ute Roland McCook, invited tribal dancers and drums, fine art, baskets, handcrafts, southwest jewelry, gourd art, rugs, pottery, bead work, leather work, $5 adults at the door, kids free, grandjunctionconventioncenter.com.
“AMADEUS,” 2 p.m. Sunday, Magic Circle Players, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose,Tony award-winning play reimagines the lives of Antonio Salieri and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, $15–$20, tickets at magiccircleplayers.com.
MONDAY, NOV. 14
TROY DOUGLAS TRIO, 5–8 p.m. Monday, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., 970-241-8411.
TUESDAY, NOV. 15
KARAJ LOST COAST, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, acoustic folk rock from California, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
THE EVERLY SET, doors 6:45 p.m., show 7:30–9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Community Concerts of the Grand Valley, Every Brothers tribute by New York City singer/songwriters Sean Altman and Jack Skuller, $35, ticketmaster.com, communityconcertsgrandvalley.org.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 970-241-4010.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16
JAZZ COMBO AND COMMERCIAL ENSEMBLE, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, fCMU ensemble, free show, coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
THURSDAY, NOV. 17
BOURBON & BEERS, 6–10 p.m. Thursday, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way,benefit for Shop with a Cop, music by Sean Moon, silent auction, VIP experience, $40–$65, warehouse2565.com.