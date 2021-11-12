OUIJA MACC, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., Say it to My Face Tour, $15–$18, mesatheater.com.
JACK CIMO, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, Healthy Rhythm, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, classical guitar music of Spain, Italy and more, $20 general, $15 seniors and students, tickets at healthyrhythm.net.
THE TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 5–8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., 241-8411.
TAKILMA, 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, jam, rock and blues from Northern California, cruisersgj.com, facebook.com/TakilmaMusic.
STILL HOUSE STRING BAND, 5–7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., “The Final Flannel Farewell,” farewell party for DJ Tyler, wear your flannel and dancing shoes, facebook.com/stillhousestringband.
JASON ABBOTT, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
TIM + RICHARD, 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, facebook.com/TR970.
“ONE BIKE OPERA” film screening, 7–8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, Cavalcade, 201 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, film by Cullen Purser of the “One Bike” jazz folk opera presented in August, tickets $5 at the door or at 970tix.com, 970-260-5413.
“TIME TO CONNECT,” fall dance concert, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12–13, 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., presented by CMU’s dance department, tickets $16 adults, $12 seniors, $7 students, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
NATIONAL SKI PATROL SKI SWAP, 5–9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, and 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, $10 entry on Friday, $5 on Saturday, powderhorn.com.
“HONKEY TONK LAUNDRY,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12–13 and Nov. 19–20, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, musical theater performance, utetheater.com.
EVERY TIME I DIE, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., hardcore punk/Southern rock with ’68 and Candy, $25–$32, mesatheater.com.
BELLAMY BROTHERS, 8–11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $45, warehouse2565.com.
EL CAMINO BURNOUT, doors 8 p.m, show 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., with Love and Destruction Theory and Marji Mozart, $5 cover, facebook.com/ValiantHeartProductions.
LOS DOS GATOS, 8–10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, acoustic-style show, facebook.com/the2cats.
“THE DARLING, THE DARING, THE DECADENT,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, Curtis Hall, Grand Valley History Players present a Chautauqua event portraying The Mermaid Queen, Harry Houdini and Mae West, free tickets, limited seating, reservations suggested, 970-527-7243, bluesage.org.
WINE & WHISKERS GALA, 6:30–9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, Two Rivers Winery, 2087 Broadway, a come-as-you-are-gala to benefit Roice-Hurst Humane Society, appetizers, wine and heavy appetizers, animal-themed silent auction, $50 general admission and at-home tickets $50, $75 VIP, benefits Roice-Hurst Humane Society, tickets at https://rhhumanesociety.org/wine-whiskers/.
CAVALCADE MONTHLY VARIETY SHOW, 7:30–9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, Cavalcade, 201 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, tickets $5–$10, tickets at 970tix.com, 970-260-5413.
FALL HARVEST GATHERING AND DINNER FUNDRAISER, 5–9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, Lincoln Park Barn, hosted by The Western Region of Special Olympics Colorado, celebration of local coaches, athletes, volunteers, sponsors and the year, catered dinner, dancing, vendors, prizes and more, $25 for entry and dinner, $15 entry only, register classy.org/event/fall-harvest-gathering-and-coach-appreciation-night/e369013.
IVALAS QUARTET, 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, First Congregational Church, 1425 N. Fifth St., in Grand Junction and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose, Western Slope Concert Series concert featuring the Graduate String Quartet in Residence at CU Boulder, $17, tickets at eventbrite.com, westernslopeconcertseries.org.
“DEAR SANTA,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., Grand Mesa A Cappella Sweet Adelines Christmas show featuring well-loved Christmas carols and selected tunes, guests Grand Mesa quartet Steppin’ Up, Canyon Grand Quartet from Bookcliff Barbershop Harmony Chorus, and scholarship winner Izzy Burns, advance tickets $15 adults, $12 seniors and students, $5 ages 12 and younger, $2 more at the door, tickets at JB Hart Music, Roper Music, Sarah’s Salon and Trophy Case, by phone 970-241-5438, ext 1, grandmesaacappella.com.
POWER OF COMMUNITY 1K DISH AND DASH, 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, Grand Medical Pavilion, 100 Stafford Lane, Delta, hosted by The Delta Health Foundation to raise awareness for the many types of cancer in the community and to support local food banks, $15 entry fee, donations and nonperishable food donations accepted, register givesignup.org/dishanddash, 970-399-2610.
GRAND MESA NORDIC COUNCIL SKI SEASON KICK-OFF, 2–5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, season information, 970-773-3124.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY CHAMBER ENSEMBLES, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St., tickets $12 adults, $10 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
OPERA COLORADO, 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, Paradise Theater, 215 Grand Ave., Paonia, suggested donation $20 adults, $10 students, to benefit Arts For All, paradiseofpaonia.com/arias-and-ensembles.
DAVE MENSCH, Tuesday, Nov. 16, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
THE INFAMOUS STRINGDUSTERS, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., Grammy award-winning bluegrass quintet, $25–$30, mesatheater.com.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
MAVERICK IMPROVISATION GROUP, 6:30–10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St., free, coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
VOLUMES, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $16, mesatheater.com.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY OPERA SCENES, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 17–18, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St., tickets $12 adults, $10 seniors, coloradomesa.edu/tickets.