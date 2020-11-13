F.C. WESTCOTT AND THE AFICIONADOS, 8–11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, rocking country music with guest Remi Mae, very limited seating, reservations required, tickets at warehouse2565.com.
‘EMBRACING THE SHADOW,’ 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 13–14, 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1231 N. 12th St., CMU’s fall dance concert exploring the hidden and forgotten parts of humanity that often live in our subconscious and unconscious, in person tickets $16 adults, $13 seniors, $7 students, live streaming on demand from noon Nov. 13–10 p.m. Nov. 29, live streaming costs $10 single viewer, $30 family viewing, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/arts/theatre.
JERRY GARCIA, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, stand-up comedian, very limited seating, $20–$25, utetheater.com, 970-665-6569.
CRYPTIC WISDOM, 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $15–$19, mesatheater.com.
THE GUNNY SONS, 3–6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, Monumental Beer Works’ patio, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, dress for the weather, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
SEAN MOON BAND, 8–10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, country, very limited seating, reservations required, 628-4321, warehouse2565.com.
CAVALCADE’S MONTHLY VARIETY SHOW, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, live-stream show featuring local musicians, short films, poets, and more, facebook.com/cavalcade.
TUESDAY ACOUSTIC JAM, 6–9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., reduced capacity and social distancing, all players and singers must wear a mask while playing, spectators must wear a mask when not seated, 241-4010.
ADELITAS WAY, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., indie rock band from Las Vegas, $14–$18, mesatheater.com.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY ORCHESTRA CONCERT, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, 1231 N. 12th St., $12 adults, $10 seniors, $5 youth, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
EDITOR’S NOTE
The pandemic continues to cause event changes, postponements or cancellations. Please check with venues and businesses for the most up-to-date information about upcoming events.