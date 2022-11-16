WEDNESDAY
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY JAZZ COMBO AND COMMERCIAL ENSEMBLE, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
THURSDAY
BOURBON & BEERS, 6–10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, a benefit for Shop with a Cop, music by Sean Moon, silent auction, VIP experience, $40–$65, warehouse2565.com.
FRIDAY
GRAND JUNCTION SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA CHAMBER PLAYERS, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 1/2 Road, chamber concert featuring Bohuslav Martinu’s “Nonet No. 2,” Robert Ward’s “Raleigh Divertimento,” and Louise Farrenc’s “Nonet in E-flat, op. 38,” $40, tickets at gjso.org.
ROYAL BLISS, 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with The Black Moods and Haven Effect, $10, mesatheater.com.
THE OXYMORONS, 8–11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, warehouse2565.com.
JUNE STAR, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, Baltimore folk duo, $10–$15, healthyrhythm.net.
TROY DOUGLAS TRIO, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, Scotland Yard Cigar & Spirits, 2454 U.S. Highway 6&50, Unit 112, facebook.com/ScotlandYardCigar.
HOLIDAY FINE ART & CRAFT FAIR, members only preview 6–8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., gjartcenter.org.
HAPPY NEW MERRY THANKS MAS, Friday, Nov. 18 , Friendship Hall, Montrose County Events Center, 1001 N. Second St., Montrose, face painting, vendors, food, activities, gift wrapping, photo booths, tree sales and more, ourtownmatters.net.
“SNOOPY THE MUSICAL,” 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 , Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway, presented by local theater group &Company, tickets $20 adults, $15 seniors, $10 students, canned food donations accepted to benefit Food Bank of the Rockies, tickets at andcompanyco.com.
“AMADEUS,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, Magic Circle Players, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, Tony Award-winning play re-imagines lives of Antonio Salieri and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, $15–$20, tickets at magiccircleplayers.com.
SATURDAY
MAC SABBATH, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with guests Speedealer and Lung, $19–$24, mesatheater.com.
CHANCEY WILLIAMS, 7–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, with guest A Band Called Alexis, $20, warehouse2565.com.
UNION OF NONE, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, Reckless Roadhouse, 424 Minter St., De Beque, facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
ERIC HENRY ANDERSEN, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, songwriter and solo artist, $15–$20, healthyrhythm.net.
JOSHUA MATHEWS, 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
REVIVAL: GABRIELLE LOUISE & RYAN DILTS, 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, Paradise Theater, 215 Grand Ave., Paonia, a set of original music and performance of the “Record Revival, Gillian’s Seminal Work,” $20 in advance, $22 day of show, paradiseofpaonia.com/category/coming.
JOHN WINN CELEBRATION OF THE CIRCLE OF LIFE, 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, Cavalcade, 201 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, video presentation on the life and music of local troubadour John Winn, free, seating limited, RSVP to johnwinnconcert@gmailcom.
“SNOOPY THE MUSICAL,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 , Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway, presented by local theater group &Company, tickets $20 adults, $15 seniors, $10 students, canned food donations accepted to benefit Food Bank of the Rockies, tickets at andcompanyco.com.
“AMADEUS,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday Nov. 19, Magic Circle Players, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, Tony Award-winning play re-imagines the lives of Antonio Salieri and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, $15–$20, tickets at magiccircleplayers.com.
CHRISTMAS ARTS AND CRAFT FAIR, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, Grand Valley High School, 800 Cardinal Way, Parachute, handmade crafts, gift wrapping available, facebook.com/grandvalleyrecreationcenter, 970-285-9480.
SAN JUAN WEAVERS GUILD SHOW AND SALE, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose, variety of handmade items for sale, free entry, sanjuanweavers.org.
HAPPY NEW MERRY THANKS MAS, Saturday, Nov. 19, Friendship Hall, Montrose County Events Center, 1001 N. Second St., Montrose, face painting, vendors, food, activities, gift wrapping, photo booths, tree sales and more, ourtownmatters.net.
HOLIDAY FINE ART & CRAFT FAIR, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., gjartcenter.org.
DISNEY’S “MOANA JR.” 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, Grand Junction High School auditorium, 1400 N. Fifth St., The Theatre Project presents junior musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film, $5, tickets at 970tix.com, facebook.com/TheaterProjectGJ.
CONTRA DANCE, new dancers workshop at 7 p.m., dance 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, Margery Ballroom, 523 1/2 Main St., upstairs, music by Fifth Reel and caller Ron Young, $10 adults, $7 students, $5 ages 10–17, fifthreelmusicanddance.com.
DOWNTOWN TREE LIGHTING, 5–7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, plaza at Wells Fargo Bank, 359 Main St., lighting event for downtown Grand Junction and Christmas tree in plaza, visit with Santa, downtowngj.org.
SUNDAY
WINE TASTING AND AUCTION FUNDRAISER, 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, Curtis Hall, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, light Portuguese appetizers, wine and ports from Portugal, $60, limited seating, register bluesage.org, 970-527-7243.
HOLIDAY FINE ART & CRAFT FAIR, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., gjartcenter.org.
“SNOOPY THE MUSICAL,” 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway, presented by local theater group &Company, tickets $20 adults, $15 seniors, $10 students, canned food donations accepted to benefit Food Bank of the Rockies, tickets at andcompanyco.com.
“AMADEUS,” 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Magic Circle Players, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, Tony Award-winning play re-imagines the lives of Antonio Salieri and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, $15–$20, tickets at magiccircleplayers.com.
TUESDAY
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 970-241-4010.