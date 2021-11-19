TRUE NORTH, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, all reserved seating $17, healthyrhythm.net.MICHAEL MARTIN MURPHEY’S COWBOY CHRISTMAS, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., tickets at ticketmaster.com.
CHAMBER SERIES: GRAND JUNCTION SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA CHAMBER PLAYERS, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 1/2 Road, members of the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra play Vincent D’Indy’s “Chanson et Danses,” Louis Spohr’s “Nonet in F Major” and Jean Francaix’s “Dixtour,” $35, tickets at gjso.org.
HUEY, DEWEY ’N LOUIE, 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
LENDON JAMES & THE HIGHWAY 34 BAND, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
SNOBVEMBER, 9 p.m.–1 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, Skorz, 122 S. Fifth St., music by Tim + Richard, AdverCity & The Boyz, Paco Bestsofar, Cam Coon, Keegan Golenor, Solo The Beatman, Arize and more, live jam session, ages 21 and older, SOLD OUT.
SARAH ELLER’S BLUES ROCK SOUL REVIEW, 7–10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, Curtis Hall, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, featuring David Snider, Bobby Walker, Randall Utterback, with opener Chris Jacobs’ Real Fake News, $15 in advance, $20 at the door, bluesage.org.
OVER & UNDER, 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, Triple Tree Tavern, 201 Second St., Clifton, country and rock, facebook.com/Over-Under-103867911912127.
MOUNTAIN FILM ON TOUR, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, Paradise Theater, 215 Grand Ave., Paonia, presented by Western Slope Conservation Center, $10 in advance for WSCC members, $15 nonmembers, $5 children/students, tickets at the door $15, paradiseofpaonia.com.
TY GALLENBECK, 7–10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, Delta County Performing Arts Center, 822 Grand Ave., Delta, Colorado illusionist and magician in the Delta-Montrose Community Concert Association, season memberships available, masks required at the concert, single admission tickets cost $20 adults, $5 students, deltamontroseconcerts.com, 970-835-4480.
STEVE-O, sold out shows at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., Bucket List Tour, comedian, ages 21 and older, $35, mesatheater.com.
“84 CHARING CROSS ROAD,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19–20, Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, Magic Circle Players present, $10, tickets at magiccircleplayers.com, 970-249-7838.
HAPPY NEW MERRY THANKS MAS: CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND, 1–6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 and 9:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, Friendship Hall, 1001 N Second St., Montrose, vendors, live music, fun activities, meet Santa and more, 970-765-0913, events.ourtownmatters.net.
HOLIDAY FINE ART & CRAFT FAIR, 6–8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, and 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 20–21, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., masks required, limited number of people in the building, gjartcenter.org.
WESTERN COLORADO NATIVE AMERICAN MARKET DAYS, noon–6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, and 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 20–21, Colorado Mesa University, University Ballroom, 1455 N. 12th St., fine art, baskets, handcrafts, Southwest jewelry, rugs, pottery, bead work, leather work and more, performances by Sioux/Chippewa hoop dancer and traditional flute player Kevin Locke at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, 970-433-4763.
TRUE NORTH, 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, Grand Mesa Arts Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, tickets $20, grandmesaartscenter.com, 856-9195.
PUNKSGIVING SHOW, 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., charity show featuring Sole Aggression, The Wrong Impressions, Ryan Harrison Acoustic, Suckafish, Just As Well, Wowzers and David Abad, suggested $10 donation (minimum $5), proceeds go to long-time musician Nick Sanchez’ medical bills, facebook.com/ValiantHeartProductions.
UNION OF NONE, 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, Wingers Bar, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Clifton, facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
JOEY ROWLAND & THE OVER & UNDER BAND, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free country show, warehouse2565.com. facebook.com/Over-Under-103867911912127.
THE TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 5–8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., 241-8411.
SAN JUAN WEAVERS GUILD ANNUAL SHOW & SALE, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose, baskets, ornaments, fiber jewelry, toys, home décor and kitchen items, accessories, and more, the museum will also host Native American Heritage Month activities, sanjuanweavers.org.
ANNUAL CRAFT FAIR, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, Grand Valley Recreation Center, 0398 Arroyo Drive, Battlement Mesa, 98 booths selling handmade crafts, facebook.com/parachuteparkandrec.
DOWNTOWN TREE LIGHTING, 5–7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, Main Street downtown, Santa sprinkles magic dust from the Wells Fargo rooftop, lighting the tree at Fourth and Main streets along with all the lights on Main Street, kids can visit with Santa after, downtowngj.org.
HOLIDAYS IN GRAND VALLEY, 4–7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, Parachute Visitor Center in Parachute, annual Holidays in Grand Valley celebration includes hot chocolate and cookies while the little ones visit with Santa and watch “Polar Express” on the big screen, free, facebook.com/visitparachute.
SURVIVOR DAY 3K, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, Las Colonias Park, Tranquillo Shelter, east end of the park, 1601 Riverfront Drive, a time to reflect on loss and recuperation, walk, run, stroll, roll and donate to support HopeWest Kids and children survivors of suicide loss, free, register at eventbrite.com.
HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE AND ARTISAN MARKET, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, Bookcliff Gardens, 755 26 Road, holiday greenery, local maker, artisans, and other vendors, bookcliffgardens.com.
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., holiday songs performed by a world-renowned cast, acrobats, aerialist, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer, $37–$75, ticketmaster.com.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
TURNTABLE TUESDAY: PINK FLOYD, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, with Triple Play Records and DJ Squatch, trivia and music unite, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
PINTS & PUNCHLINES: THANKSGIVING EDITION, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, bring your family or avoid your family with a night of local stand up comedy, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
THANKSGIVING DAY TURKEY TROT 5K & LITTLE GOBBLER KIDS RUN, 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, starting and ending at Stocker Stadium at Lincoln Park, presented by Grand Junction Fire Fighters Foundation, the free Little Gobbler Kids Run is a short loop for kids ages 8 and younger; Turkey Trot walk/run course is more than three miles and winds through downtown Grand Junction, all ages and abilities, registration at gjfffoundation.com.