MOUNTAINFILM ON TOUR, virtual program available 9 a.m. Nov. 20 to 9 a.m. Nov. 22, fundraiser for Western Colorado Alliance for Community Action, featuring a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and inspiring documentary films from the Telluride Mountainfilm Festival, tickets available by donation at westerncoloradoalliance.org/mountainfilm-on-tour-grand-junction-2020.
IVALAS QUARTET, 3–4 p.m. Nov. 21, virtual concert presented by Western Slope Concert Series, featuring violinists Reuben Kebede and Anita Dumar, violist Aimée McAnulty and cellist Pedro Sánchez, $15 single ticket price, season tickets available, tickets at westernslopeconcertseries.org.
BLUE SAGE ANNUAL HOLIDAY FAIR, Nov. 21–Dec. 23, hosted by Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, works by local artists, gift shop also at bluesage.org, 527-7243.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The pandemic continues to cause event changes, postponements or cancellations. Please check with venues and businesses for the most up-to-date information about upcoming events.