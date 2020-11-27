DIGITAL: RAW (REAL ARTISTIC WORKS) DANCE CONCERT, online Monday through Thursday, Nov. 30–Dec. 10, Colorado Mesa University dance concert choreographed and designed by CMU students, $5, benefits CMU Dance Society, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
TUESDAY ACOUSTIC JAM, 6–9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., reduced capacity, all players and singers must wear a mask while playing, spectators must wear a mask when not seated, 241-4010.
“WE’RE STILL HERE … ONLINE ART SHOW,” from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, to 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, hosted by Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 455 Main St., different art pieces shown daily online and at the gallery, pieces for sale, facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.
12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS, 4–7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Dec. 1–12, downtown Main Street, socially-distanced festivities, shopping, pop-up entertainment and more, downtowngj.org.