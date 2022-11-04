Friday, Nov. 4
MR. CROWLEY: THE OZZY OSBOURNE EXPERIENCE, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., tribute to Ozzy and Black Sabbath, guest Dead Cowboyz, $20–$25, mesatheater.com.
CHASE WRIGHT, 7 p.m. Friday, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, guest Sean Moon, $12, warehouse2565.com.
DESERT FLYER BAND, 8 p.m. Friday, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
LIBERTY QUARTET, 7 p.m. Friday, Calvary Bible Church, 629 27 1/2 Road, gospel group from Boise, Idaho, donations accepted, 970-242-9121.
TANNER SOVEREIGN, 8 p.m. Friday, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, facebook.com/tj.cruisers.5.
DEMO NIGHT, 6:30–9 p.m. Friday, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., evening of demonstrations by artists to show off their skills, gjartcenter.org.
“COUNTENANCE AND COUNTERPOINT,” 5–9 p.m. Friday, Orbit ArtSpace, 138 S. Park Square No. 102, Fruita, Marilyn Wilcox solo exhibition, facebook.com/orbitartspace.
“WORKS IN PROGRESS,” 7 p.m. Friday, Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 514 Main St., show offers look at the process of creating art with artists working in the gallery, wine, food, facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.
“THE YEARS,” reception 5–8 p.m. Friday, ArtLight Studios, Lowell School, 310 N. Seventh St., second floor, painting exhibition by Ajay Gustafson, facebook.com/ArtLightTherapyandStudios.
MEMBER ART EXHIBIT, 6–9 p.m. Friday, , Confluence Studios, 660 White Ave., opening reception in studio’s new space, exhibit on display through Jan. 20, imconfluencestudios.com.
AMPED 2 OPEN, doors 7 p.m. Friday, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., ski movie event hosted by Powderhorn Mountain Resort, “The Uninvited” at 7:30 p.m., “Anywhere From Here” at 8 p.m., raffle, beverages and snacks available to purchase, free admission to 2022-23 winter season passholders, $10 all others, facebook.com/SkiPowderhorn.
HOLIDAY HOUSE BAZAAR, 9 am.–3 p.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church, Christmas Boutique, Country Store, Pantry and Victorian Tea Room, quality handmade crafts and gifts, proceeds go to United Women in Faith, facebook.com/fumcgj.
THE GREAT WEST WINTER BEER FEST, 4–8 p.m. Friday, The Plaza at Colorado Mesa University, ages 21 and older, $30 ticket includes a tasting glass, proceeds go to CMU clubs, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
CULTURE FEST ART SHOW, reception 6:30–7:30 p.m. Friday, Mesa County Libraries’ Central Library, 443 N. Sixth St., juror’s talk/awards at 7 p.m., music by Charles Walker, exhibit on display through Dec. 15, show part of Culture Fest, mesacountylibraries.org.
WESTERN SLOPE COWBOY GATHERING, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and 7–9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Grand Valley Event Center, 2400 Consistory Court, featuring 14 award-winning cowboy poets and western musicians, free daytime performances (donations accepted) and ticketed evening performances, $15 each night or $25 for both nights, westernslopecowboygathering.com.
WILD HORSE ADOPTION, Friday and Saturday, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, hosted by Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area, public viewing noon–6 p.m. Friday and 7:30–10 a.m. Saturday, silent bidding 10–10:30 a.m. Saturday, horse clinics and demonstrations, food vendor, booths, adoption info at blm.gov/whb, piceancemustangs.org.
Saturday, Nov. 5
FACE VOCAL BAND, 7–9:30 p.m. Saturday, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose, $25, donations benefit San Juan Healthcare Foundation, tickets at events.ourtownmatters.net/e/face-local-band/tickets.DROWNING POOL, Saturday, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., on the Strike a Nerve Tour with Otherwise, Kurt Deimer Tallah and Antisaint, $30–$35, mesatheater.com.
JOEY ROWLAND, 8–11 p.m. Saturday, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
HEYDAY, 8–11 p.m. Saturday, The Reckless Roadhouse, 424 Minter Ave., De Beque, mostly modern rock, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
MESA COUNTY LIBRARIES CULTURE FEST, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Mesa County Libraries’ Central Library, 443 N. Sixth St., learn about international cultures represented in Grand Valley, performances, informational tables, free, mesacountylibraries.org.
HOLY FAMILY CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR, 8 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Holy Family Catholic School, 786 26 1/2 Road, indoor and outdoor vendors, handmade arts and crafts, cookies, holyfamily-gj.org/apps/pages/Craftfair.
SOUR FEST, 11 a.m.–close, Saturday, Handlebar Tap House, 417 Monument Road, No. 1, beer festival featuring wood-aged barrel sours from six different breweries, bottle tasting, corn hole and schwag, facebook.com/HandlebarGJ.
Sunday, Nov. 6
ADAM CALHOUN, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Sunday, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., The Country Rap Tour with Demun Jones, Brodnax and Dusty Leigh, $30–$35, mesatheater.com.
THE KAMSTRA TRIO, 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, an evening of cool jazz with Darin Kamstra, Timothy Emmons and Tim Fox, featuring Scott Betts, $25, tickets at gmaec.org.
RIM ROCK MARATHON & HALF MARATHON, Sunday, Fruita, , grandjunctionsports.org.
Monday, Nov. 7
BLACK JACKET SYMPHONY, 8 p.m. Monday, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., re-creation of Led Zeppelin’s “IV,” $20–$30, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
DAVID OSBORNE, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m. Monday, Delta Center for Performing Arts, 822 Grand Ave., Delta, Delta-Montrose Community Concert Association concert featuring the “Pianist to the Presidents,” facebook.com/deltamontroseconcerts.
THE WHITE BUFFALO, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Monday, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., stage name of musician and singer/songwriter Jake Smith from Oregon, guest LA Edwards, $25–$30, mesatheater.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 970-241-4010.
SANCTUS REAL, doors 5:30 p.m., show 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, Calvary Chapel of Montrose, 2201 S. Townsend Ave., Christian band on the My God is Still the Same Tour with Stars Go Dim and Tim Timmons, hosted by Praise Him Ministries, meet-and-greet tickets available, $12 concert, $25 meet and greet, tickets at eventbrite.com.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
LANGHORNE SLIM, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., Fall Tour 2022 with Jeremy Albino, $25–$30, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
A LITTLE NOON MUSIC, noon–1 p.m. Wednesday, First United Methodist Church, 522 White Ave., classical guitarist Javier de los Santos, fumcgj.org/events.
LEONID & FRIENDS, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, contemporary jazz rock band playing cover songs by Chicago, utetheater.com.
Thursday, Nov. 10
ASHRAF SEWAILAM, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., international bass/baritone singer, $18 adults, $15 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
KIRSTI LYNN & GALEN CLARK, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, folk and progressive Americana duo on The “Cindergarten” Tour, $10, healthyrhythm.net.
ALEX JORDAN AND KIND HEARTED STRANGERS, doors 6 p.m., show 7–9:30 p.m. Thursday, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., singer and multi-instrumentalist and guests performing at the Rocky Mountain Community Radio Coalition’s annual Fall Conference hosted by KAFM Community Radio, $25 in advance, $30 at the door, tickets at ticketmaster.com, kafmcommunityradio.org.
DAVID ADAM BYRNES, 7:30–10:30 p.m. Thursday, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.