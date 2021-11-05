HEYDAY, 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, mostly modern rock, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
HEMLOCK, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., Violence & Vic Tour, $15–$20, mesatheater.com.
A BAND CALLED ALEXIS, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
THE REAL DEAL, 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
DEMO NIGHT, 6:30–9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., annual demo night with limited entry, RSVP for a free ticket at 243-7337 ext. 2.
“KILL YOUR IDOLS ART SHOW,” reception from 7–9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 455 Main St., annual tribute art show paying homage to any person, place or even abstract concept that inspires them, facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.
“A CLEAR WAY OF SEEING,” reception from 5–7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave., Montrose, views of the world in works by Cristin Johnson, Jenny McIntyre and Julia Reid, music, food, drinks, Holiday Art Mart opening, facebook.com/MontroseArtCenter.
“CATCH THE LIGHT FANTASTIC,” reception from 5–8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, The Main Street Gallery, 412 Main St., plein air and studio oil landscape paintings of the Colorado Plateau by local artist Mark Akin, facebook.com/mainly412.
KEEP THE ‘A’ IN STEAM ART EVENT, 5–7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, Pomona Elementary School, 588 25 1/2 Road, art activities for kids, live art demo, food truck, bake sale and silent auction featuring local art work, gift certificates, event tickets, merchandise and more, fundraiser to keep a professional art teacher and classes for students at Pomona, pomona.d51schools.org.
HOLIDAY HOUSE BAZAAR, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, First United Methodist Church, 522 White Ave., online sales Nov. 11–13, facebook.com/holidayhousebazaar, umwbazaar.com.
A NIGHT AT THE RACES, 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, Colorado Mesa University, hosted by Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center, evening of fun, food, picking winners and wagering with funny money on horse races, bring a packed bag to be entered into drawing to go directly to the Red Cliff Lodge in Moab, Utah for the weekend, tickets are $60 each, $100 for two or a table of 10 for $500, tickets at gvequineassistedlearningcenter.org.
CULTURE FEST, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5–6, Central Library, Mesa County Libraries, 443 N. Sixth St., art reception 6:30–7:30 p.m. Friday, festival 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, art show, cultural entertainment, country tables, free entry, mesacountylibraries.org.
“STILL LIFE WITH IRIS,” 7 p.m. Friday through Saturday, Nov. 5–6, Central High School auditorium, 550 Warrior Way, $5–$10, tickets at centralhighschooltheatre.ludus.com/index.php
WESTERN SLOPE COWBOY GATHERING, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5–6, Grand Valley Event Center, 2400 Consistory Court, hosted by Museums of Western Colorado, cowboy entertainment, performance sessions noon–5 p.m. and 7–9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and 7–9 p.m. Saturday, daytime performances free, donations accepted; evening performance tickets $15 adults, $25 couple, children free, westernslopecowboygathering.com.
CIMARRON, 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, Skorz, 122 S. Fifth St., facebook.com/skorzgj.
THE WILDWOODS, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, all reserved seating $17, healthyrhythm.net.
WOWZERS, 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., with Middle Men and Sarah Aguilera, facebook.com/ValiantHeartProductions.
SOUTHSIDE HIGHWAY, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL’S ANNUAL ARTS, CRAFTS AND VENDOR FAIR, 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, Central High School, 550 Warrior Way, more than 40 tables and spaces with handcrafted art and crafts, vendors, bake sale, silent auction, raffle, face painting for kids, food concessions, proceeds go to CHS cheer team for its national competition expenses in California, 970-254-6200, ext. 22107 (tracy.arledge@d51schools.org).
CRAFT FAIR, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, Crossroads United Methodist Church, 599 30 Road, hosted by P.E.O. Chapter HU, various local crafters and vendors, breakfast burritos and pulled pork sandwiches available to purchase, free entry, 970-256-1312.
NAVAJO TACO DINNER AND CHRISTMAS BAZAAR, Saturday, Nov. 6, Fruita United Methodist Church, 405 E. Aspen Ave., in Fruita, serving from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and 4–6 p.m., take out available, $9 adults, $5 ages 10 and older, 970-858-3490.
AMPED 2 OPEN MOVIE NIGHT, doors open 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Powderhorn Mountain Resort presents ski and snowboard films “Two Vans, No Plans” at 7:30 p.m. and “The Stomping Grounds” at 8:10 p.m., free entry for 2021–22 Powderhorn season passholders or $9 at the box office, powderhorn.com.
FOUNDATION FOR CULTURAL EXCHANGE 17TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, 6–9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., Salvadoran art auction, live music, Salvadoran food, graduation party, RSVP appreciated but not required, 970-433-2897, FCEelsalvador.org.
VETERANS DAY PARADE, 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, Main Street downtown, 970-208-5620, 970-433-9852.
RIM ROCK RUN POST RACE PARTY, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the finish line at the Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., Fruita, with live entertainment, local food and a beer garden, take a chair, rimrockmarathon.com.
PAONIA FILM FESTIVAL, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 6–7, Paradise Theater, 215 Grand Ave., Paonia, celebrating regional filmmakers 9:30 a.m.–10 p.m. Saturday and local filmmakers 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m. Sunday, tickets $50–$80, schedule and tickets at paradiseofpaonia.com/paonia-film-festival.
BRIAN KRINKE AND ADAM KLUCK, 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., violin and piano concert, tickets $12 adults, $10 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
FROM THE TOP, 2–5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/From-The-Top-103389211240608.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
A LITTLE NOON MUSIC, 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, First United Methodist Church, 522 White Ave., featured performers Graham and Stefanie Anduri, bass baritone and soprano, donations accepted, fumcgj.org/a-little-noon-music.
MARVEL YEARS AND MADDY O’NEAL, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., glitch-hop/electro soul dance music, $14–$19, mesatheater.com.
MOUNTAIN FILM ON TOUR, virtual program available 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 through 11:55 p.m. Sunday Nov. 14, presented by Western Colorado Alliance for Community Action, suggested donation of $15, purchase access to digital program at bit.ly/31q0Z64.