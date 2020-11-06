JAMES WILLIAMS & THE FAITH PEDDLERS, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
G.A.N., 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., Nasty Gangs Dubstep Takeover, with Ascent and Hallow, $10, mesatheater.com.
FIRST FRIDAY DEMO NIGHT, 5–6 p.m. and 6–7 p.m. time slots Friday, Nov. 6, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., video demonstrations of artistic processes hosted online, limited in-person free tickets for each time slot at gjartcenter.org, 243-7337.
FALL FILM FEST, 7–8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov 6–7, Central High School, 550 Warrior Way, five student-directed films also starring Central students, viewer discretion advised, social distance seating and masks required, $5 students, $7 adults, limited tickets at centralhighschooltheatre.ludus.com/7762, 254-6200, ext. 22186.
“SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS,” Friday through Sunday, Nov. 6–8, Colorado Mesa University’s first entirely digital, full-length play available online, dramatic comedy addresses grief and loss, digital stream available through 10 p.m. Nov. 8, $15 single viewer, $30 family viewing, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 810-410-MAVS.
POWDERHORN NATIONAL SKI PATROL SKI SWAP, 5–9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, and 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, Colorado Mesa University Maverick pavilion, $10 Friday, includes drink tickets, $5 Saturday, CMU students free on Saturday with ID, powderhorn.com.
HOLIDAY HOUSE ONLINE BAZAAR, hosted by First United Methodist Church, shop online Friday and Saturday, Nov. 6–7 (PayPal or credit card only), pick up items from 12:30–5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, and 5–8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 522 White Ave., umwbazaar.com.
TWENTY HANDS HIGH, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, country and Southern rock from Denver, free show, warehouse2565.com.
WOWZERS, 4–7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, CD release patio show, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
BRIAN AND TROY, 5–8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, and Monday, Nov. 9, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., from the Troy Douglas Band, 241-8411.
DREW LYNCH, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. (sold out) Saturday, Nov. 7, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., Season 10 America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer comedian, $30, low ticket warning, tickets at mesatheater.com.
ZAC GRANT, 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, Brunch and Bands event, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
TUESDAY ACOUSTIC JAM, 6–9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., reduced capacity and social distancing, all players and singers must wear masks while playing, spectators must wear a mask when not seated, 241-4010.
U.S. CAPITOL CHRISTMAS TREE JOURNEY TO D.C. includes stops/events 3:30–6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, Montrose Visitor Center, 107 S. Cascade Ave., Montrose; 5:30–7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St; 10–11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, downtown Paonia, face coverings and social distancing required, uscapitolchristmastree.com/tour.
SECKOND CHAYNCE, 7–10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, country rapper, singer/songwriter from Florida, tickets at warehouse2565.com.