THE REAL DEAL, 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
DANNY DUNCAN, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $25–$100, mesatheater.com.
THE BOYS OF SUMMER: THE MUSIC OF THE EAGLES, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $12–$20, warehouse2565.com.
UNION OF NONE, 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
DAVE MENSCH, 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, cruisersgj.com
MONUMENTS AND CANYONS PLEIN AIR INVITATIONAL, Colorado National Monument Association members and sponsors reception from 5–8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Carlson Vineyards Downtown Tasting Room, 545 Main St., tickets $30 for nonmembers (includes membership), show open to public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the tasting room, local and national artists, coloradonma.org.
“THE DARK SHOW,” opening reception from 6–8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, Confluence Studios, 634 Main St., music and performances, works on display through Nov. 13, reception also opens “Embracing Shadows: A Community Collective Collage Project,” 314-2584, facebook.com/imconfluencestudios.
FIRST FRIDAY reception from 6:30–9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., for Grand Junction Brush & Palette Club’s 74th annual Fine Art Show and “Emergence,” exhibitions on display through Nov. 5, gjartcenter.org.
“NYCTOPHILIA: A LOVE OF THE DARK” ART SHOW, opening reception 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 455 Main St., celebrate the dark side of creation, facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.
MONTROSE VISUAL ARTS GUILD ANNUAL ART SHOW, opening reception 5–7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave., Montrose, on display through Oct. 29, mc4arts.com.
“INTIMATE VIEWS & A WALK ON THE WILD SIDE,” reception 5–8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, The Main Street Gallery, 412 Main St., exhibit features paintings by local artists Penny Creasy (pastel and oil) and Mike Ray (pastel), on display through Oct. 31, facebook.com/mainly412.
JOE BARTNICK: COMEDY AT THE UTE, 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, The Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, comedian, $20, utetheater.com, 970-665-6569.
FALL FEST & CARNIVAL, 5–8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, Juniper Ridge Community School, 315 Community Lane, carnival games, face painting, craft activities, bounce house, dunk booth, cake walk, food available to purchase and more, take a nonperishable food item to donate, carnival tickets are each $1 or 12 tickets for $10, 25 tickets for $20, 80 tickets for $60, 623-1840, 986-8219.
“GODSPELL,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1–2, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., musical based on parables as taught by Jesus Christ, $22 adults, $18 seniors, $8 students, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
DOWNTOWN ART FESTIVAL, Friday through Sunday, Oct. 1–3, First Friday events from 4–9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at participating galleries, shops and restaurants, music 5–8 p.m.; On Saturday, Oct 2, Art on the Corner installation in the morning, artist expo from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. featuring live demonstrations, performers, vendors, music; Grand Junction Film Festival from 1–9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Avalon Theatre, downtowngj.org.
CEDAREDGE APPLEFEST, Friday through Sunday, Oct. 1–3, in Cedaredge, Friday events include a golf tournament, Mountain Bike Klunker Run, chili cook-off, Hillbilly Riot concert 8 p.m. at The Old Slaughterhouse; Saturday events include 5K run, pancake breakfast, barbecue, music on Main Street, downtown and other locations, motorcycle show, car show; Sunday events include pancake breakfast, music at various locations, schedule at cedaredgeapplefest.com.
JOSH BUNKER & DAVID MILLS, seatings at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel concert series, live music, wine and food trucks, reservations at restorationvineyards.com/events, facebook.com/RestorationVineyards.
THE BOYS OF SUMMER: THE MUSIC OF THE EAGLES, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, The Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, $25–$35, utetheater.com, 970-665-6569.
HEYDAY, 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, Skorz, 122 S. Fifth St., $5 cover, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
LENDON JAMES & THE HIGHWAY 34 BAND, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
COLORADO WEST MARCHING BAND FESTIVAL, 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, Stocker Stadium, high school bands from across Colorado compete with field shows, Colorado Mesa University Maverick Stampede Marching Band guest performance, awards at 3:30 p.m., $13 adults, $8 students, active military and ages older than 60, free for ages younger than 5, d51schools.org.
GRAND JUNCTION GEM AND MINERAL CLUB CRAFT SHOW, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, GJGMC Clubhouse, 2328 Monument Road, 434-3033, 250-9128, grandjunctionrockclub.org/shows.
MOOSE LODGE ANNUAL CAR SHOW, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, Moose Lodge, 567 25 1/2 Road, cars, trucks and motorcycles, free gate entry, food available to purchase, 433-9493.
OKTOBERFEST AMPED, 1–5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., local and regional breweries and cideries, food, music, Wiener Dog Races, general admission $19, VIP $50, designated driver $10, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH YOUTH AND TALENT NIGHT, 2–5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, Bank of San Juans parking lot, 775 Acrin Ave., wclatinochamber.org.
AIRPLANE TOW ’N’ THROW, 8:30 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, Grand Junction Regional Airport, 2828 Walker Field Drive, fundraiser for United Way of Mesa County featuring teams of up to 20 people pulling a FedEx Boeing 757 20 feet across the tarmac, corn hole competition, beer garden, food trucks, music, vendors and more, limited spots available, teams must register, spectators free, registration and donations at unitedwaymesacounty.org/home-2/airplane.
OKTOBERFEST: CRAFTED BY COPMOBA, 2–5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, Handlebar Tap House, 417 Monument Road, Oktoberfest fun, German music by Alpine Echo, traditional games and events, food available to purchase, craft beer tasting, $25, proceeds donated to COPMOBA, tickets at eventbrite.com.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY JAZZ AND COMMERCIAL ENSEMBLES, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St., $12 adults, $10 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
DAVE MENSCH, Tuesday, Oct. 5, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, patio at Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.