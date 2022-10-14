CIMARRON, 9 p.m.–midnight Friday, Oct. 14, The Reckless Roadhouse, 424 Minter Ave., De Beque, facebook.com/CimarronEntertainment.
THE OXYMORONS, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
VINCENT NEIL EMERSON, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $18–$20, mesatheater.com.
FROM THE TOP, 6–8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Copper Club Brewing Co., Fruita, featuring Terry Flanagan and Thomasina Russell, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
LOOSE CANNON, 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, facebook.com/tj.cruisers.5.
ELI COOK, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, “Roots of Blues Guitar” workshop from 3–5 p.m., and the evening concert, tickets for the workshop are $35 and the evening concert is $20–$25, or $50 for both, healthyrhythm.net.
JACK CIMO, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., classical guitarist performing works by J.S. Bach, Agustin Barrious, a 2022 composition with electronics and more, $20 at the door, free for students and youth with ID, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
JBEANIE & ASHLEY BUCK, 5–7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, music during the Sage Alley Happy Hour, bluesage.org.
“BRANCHING OUT,” artist reception 4–6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, wine and cheese reception honoring Cie Hoover in the Starr Family Gallery, exhibit on display through Oct. 31, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
COUNTRY STORE AND CRAFT SALE, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Eckert Presbyterian Church, 13025 Colorado Highway 65, Eckert, handmade needlework, crafts and other items, prepared foods available to purchase, 970-835-8112.
CUPS FOR A CURE, 5–8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, local restaurants compete in a chili/soup cook off to benefit Community Hospital Foundation and Fruita Health West Foundation Breast Cancer Awareness, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany/events.
GRAND VALLEY OPEN STUDIOS TOUR, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 14–16, self-guided tour of 23 artist studios in the Grand Valley, gvcreates.org/gvost-2022.
PARADE OF HOMES, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14–15, and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, $15, tickets at gjparade.com/web/tickets/buy/?code=gjpoh and at Safeway locations, gjparade.com.
“PUFFS,” 7 p.m. Friday through Saturday, Oct. 14–15, Central High School Mariposa Theatre, 550 Warrior Way, a one-act play by Matt Cox presented by Central’s theater program, $10 adults, $5 students and Central staff, tickets at centralhighschooltheatre.ludus.com.
DONNY MORALES, 1:30–3 p.m. or 3:30–5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel Concert Series, take a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy wine, music and food, no outside alcohol, reservations required at exploretock.com/restorationvineyards.
EMILY ONDRACEK-PETERSON & ANNA ARZUMANYAN, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Curtis Hall, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, Blue Sage Concert Series concert featuring the violin and piano duo, individual tickets $20 in advance, $25 day of performance, season pass tickets $120, bluesage.org.
AUDIBLE NIGHTMARE, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., on the Progress Tour with guest DXTR and Brad Atwood, $10, mesatheater.com.
SOUTHSIDE HIGHWAY, 9–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
BREWERY COMEDY TOUR, 7–8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Edgewater Brewery, 905 Struthers Ave., $12–$20 tickets at eventbrite.com.
FAREWELL TO SUMMER MOTORS & MIMOSA’S CAR SHOW, 9:30 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Red Fox Cellars, 695 36 Road, Palisade, cohosted by Acme Chop Shop featuring food trucks, live music by Gary Russell, prizes, raffle and beverages, no entry fee for the car show, donations at the gate benefits nonprofit Kustom Built Cars Education Workshop, redfoxcellars.com/, facebook.com/Red.Fox.Cellars.
WATER LIGHTS AT NIGHT, 5:30–8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Las Colonias Butterfly Pond, purchase a lantern and decorate with words of hope, memories or dreams and wishes, lanterns launched at 6:45 p.m., six-pack of lantern kits $30, single lantern kit $6 in advance or $8 day of event, music, food trucks, free entry, take a picnic, chairs or a blanket, gjcity.org.
CROSSROADS FALL CRAFT SHOW, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Crossroads United Methodist Church, 599 30 Road, unique handmade items including woodcrafts, crochet, customer “bullet” jewelry, gnomes, custom painted tumblers/coffee mugs and more, baked goods available to purchase to benefit Afghan families moving to the Grand Valley, crossroadsgj.org, 970-242-0577.
FALL DAY ON THE FARM, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Cross Orchards Historic Site, 3073 F Road, celebrate fall harvest, hay rides, local artisans, fresh pressed cider, food trucks, performances, interactive games, historic demonstrations, ride-on train, $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children, museum members free, museumofwesternco.com/fall-day-on-the-farm-at-cross-orchards-historic-site.
A DAY TO REMEMBER: JUST SOME MORE SHOWS, 6:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., hard-hitting Florida rockers with guests The Used, Movements and Magnolia Park, $45–$65, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
TROY DOUGLAS DUO, 5–8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., happy hour music, 970-241-8411.
ART MARKET, noon–4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Base Camp Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, local handcrafted art, facebook.com/basecampbeerworks.
“PORTALS,” David Taylor’s Zikr Dance Ensemble, 6–8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., dance work explores the hidden realms of dance ritual in other dimensions, all stemming from a mosaic of forms of atonement and transcendence throughout world history, tickets $20, tickets at zikrdance.com.
RANDY’S CHEESEBURGER PICNIC TOUR, doors 7 p.m., show 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St. and 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose, Randy of Trailer Park Boys comedy show, cheeseburgers for sale, tickets $25, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 970-241-4010.
THE DO NOT DISTURB TOUR, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, Two Rivers Tavern 539 Colorado Ave., featuring Schwem and Lil Heavn with guests, ages 21 and older, $5 at the door, facebook.com/tworiverstaverngj.
GERRY GOODMAN, 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany/timeline?ref=page_internal.
MATT MILLER, 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, singer/songwriter from Flagstaff, Arizona, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
“GUYS AND DOLLS,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 20–22 and Oct. 27–29, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 29, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., musical comedy set in Depression-era New York, $24 adults, $20 seniors, $10 students and youth, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
“CINDERELLA,” 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 20–21, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct 23, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., ballet performed by Colorado West Performing Arts Company, $20–$40, tickets at ticketmaster.com, coloradowestpac.org.