FIRST FRIDAY ART OPENING RECEPTION, Friday, Oct. 2, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., “It’s a Mud: Mud, Mud, Mud, World” on display through Nov. 16, free limited reception tickets for 5–6 p.m., 6–7 p.m., 7–8 p.m. and 8–9 p.m. time slots at gjartcenter.org, 243-7337.
LIMINALITY: BFA SENIOR EXHIBITION, Friday, Oct. 2–30, 437CO Art Gallery, 437 Colorado Ave., Colorado Mesa University student art show, 241-2025.
CUBISM ART EXHIBIT OPENING, Friday, Oct. 2, Craig Gallery, 128 E. Third St., Palisade, on display through December, small openings each Saturday for friends and family in small groups, 464-5100.
THE DARK SHOW ART EXHIBIT OPENING, Friday, Oct. 2, Confluence Studios, 634 Main St., on display through Nov. 14, facebook.com/imconfluencestudios.
BACK FROM THE DEAD ART SHOW, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 455 Main St., limited capacity show, masks required, social distancing enforced, beer and wine available, facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.
2020 MONUMENTS AND CANYONS PLEIN AIR INVITATIONAL, goes live Friday, Oct. 2, virtual gallery featuring selected artists displaying six paintings each online through Dec. 20, proceeds from the exhibit and sale benefit educational programs of Colorado National Monument and Colorado Canyons Association, coloradonma.org/plein-air.
OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, Centennial Park in Rifle and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, Cottonwood Park in Parachute, take blankets, chairs and masks, costumes encouraged, tickets required, limited free tickets for the Halloween-themed movie at the Rifle and Parachute branches of the Garfield County Libraries, 970-625-3471, 970-285-9870.
DOWNTOWN ART FESTIVAL, Friday through Sunday, Oct. 2–4, downtown Grand Junction, First Friday Art Walk 5–8:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at galleries, shops and some restaurants downtown; Artist Expo 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Oct. 3 with entertainment; virtual film festival 1–7 p.m. Oct. 4, gjcreates.org.
PARADE OF HOMES, Friday through Sunday, Oct. 2–4 and Oct. 9–11, hosted by Housing and Building Association of Western Colorado, in person 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Sunday, one virtual tour, tickets $15, 245-0253, hbaevents.com.
THE POE PROJECT, Friday through Wednesday, Oct. 2–7, tribute to Edgar Allan Poe: 7 p.m. Oct. 2, Poe poetry reading, performance at plaza at Fourth and Main streets; Oct. 3–5, “Who Killed Edgar Allan Poe?” online murder mystery; 7 p.m. Oct. 5, Poe party on Facebook; 6:30–8:30 p.m. Oct. 6, online Poe Escape Room; Oct. 2–7, online viewing of original film “Poe-Mythology: Nothing Stays Buried” at zephyrstage.com. Info on events at facebook.com/poeprojectgj.
“YOU CAN’T BE TOO CAREFUL,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 2–3, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, (continues Oct. 9–10) Magic Circle Theater, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, Readers Theatre format with a live-stream option available, $12–$16, tickets at magiccircleplayers.com, 249-7838.
OUTDOOR ART MARKET & FRAME SALE, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., art, pottery, jewelry and other works from the Not-So-Starving Artist room for sale in the parking lot, gjartcenter.org.
COMEDY CONFIDENTIAL, 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, Talbott’s Farm Market & Tap Room, 3801 F 1/2 Road, Palisade, comedy show hosted by North American Comedy Brewery Tour, $15 in advance, $20 at the door, facebook.com/TMGPALISADEPEACH.
CAR SHOW, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, Moose Lodge, 567 25 1/2 Road, free gate entry to view the cars, 433-9493.
FISHING IS FUN DAY, 8–10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, Snooks Bottom Open Space in Fruita, event for kids, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will teach knot tying, fishing laws and regulations and fish identification, registration deadline has passed, fruita.org, 858-0360.
FREE FALL SEASON DAYS, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24, Cross Orchards Historic Site, 3073 F Road, farmers market 8 a.m.–noon, see apples pressed, model trains, mountain man demonstration, activities for kids provided by Girl Scouts, craftsman workshops, there is a cost for the ride-on-train and hay rides, museumofwesternco.com/fall-season-days-2020.
DOG DAYS, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, Lincoln Park-Moyer Pool, canine-only swim, limited capacity event (175 humans), dogs 25 pounds and less swim from 10–11 a.m., all dogs swim 11 a.m.–2 p.m., $5 per dog or three–four dogs in the same family for $12, proceeds benefit the Roice-Hurst Humane Society and the Billy Crawford Memorial Scholarship Fund, gjcity.org, 254-3866.
HISTORY COMES ALIVE: ABIGAIL ADAMS, 6–7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, Chautauqua performance fearing Jessica Downing-Ford as Abigail Adams, 527-7243, bluesage.org.
BERT KREISCHER, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., comedian, podcast host and author, on the Hot Summer Nights Tour 2020, SOLD OUT, tickets at ticketmaster.com.