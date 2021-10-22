JASON ABBOTT, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
TECH N9NE: STRANGE NEW WORLD TOUR, doors 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Rittz, King Iso, Jehry Robinson and Maez 301, $35–$40, mesatheater.com.
TANSOLO MORROS TOUR, 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, Travelodge, 718 Horizon Drive, with Aldo Trujillo, Polo Gonzalez, Banda BJ and Los Gemelos de Sinaloa, $50, tickets at ticketon.com/event/TANSOLO-MORROS-TOUR/446666, 970-457-7508.
TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 5–8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., facebook.com/The-Troy-Douglas-Band-785622218230790/.
GOODMAN BAND, 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
LOS DOS GATOS 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, local rock and roll, cruisersgj.com.
LOCAL BLEND: CHAMBER SERIES, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 1/2 Road, evening of chamber music featuring Grand Junction Symphony musicians Bill Aikens on oboe, Brian Krinke, violin, Jane Kunzel, flute, and Jun Watabe, clarinet, $35, tickets at gjso.org.
CULTURE FEST ART SHOW OPENING, Friday, Oct. 22, Central Library, Mesa County Libraries, 443 N. Sixth St., open-themed art show on display through Dec. 16, mesacountylibraries.org/culturefestartshow.
“VERDANT,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22–23, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., Western Colorado Chorale Fall Concert is a journey through nature and the emotions it elicits, tickets $18 for adults, $15 seniors, $5 students, tickets at gjso.org, 970-243-6787 and at the door, season tickets available.
COLORADO WEST CHAUTAUQUA, 6–9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 11:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. and 5:30–9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, Grand Valley Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court, hosted by Museums of Western Colorado, featuring historical figures from the 1920s, professional performances and local youth performers, Grand Valley History Players and Grand Junction High School Jazz Band, free daytime performances, evening performance tickets $6 per person per night, $10 for two nights, ages 12 and younger free, schedule and tickets at museumofwesternco.com.
“THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22–23, Fruita Monument High School auditorium, 1102 Wildcat Ave., Fruita, $9 in advance, limited tickets at the door, tickets at fmhs.ludus.com.
“ALICE’S WONDERLAND,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday Oct. 22–23, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23–24, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., full-length ballet from Absolute Dance and Performing Arts, $25 adults, $15 children, tickets at ticketmaster.com, absolutedancegj.com.
“MURDER MOST FOUL,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22–23 and 29–30, Palisade High School, 3679 G Road, Palisade, haunted house-type theater experience, shows run every 15 minutes with groups of eight, Friday shows are more mild, Saturday shows feature maximum scares, tickets cost $12 adults, $8 seniors and students, advance ticket purchase recommended at showtix4u.com, search “Palisade High School,” 970-254-4800.
WRONG IMPRESSIONS, 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., Ska Revival event with Just as Well and Ryan Harrison Acoustic, $10 at the door, facebook.com/ValiantHeartProductions.
YESTERDAY: THE BEATLES TRIBUTE, doors 7:30 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, The Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, utetheater.com, 970-665-6569.
FC WESTCOTT AND THE AFICIONADOS, 8–11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $10, warehouse2565.com.
UNION OF NONE, 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, Ramblebine Brewery, 457 Colorado Ave., facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
MATT G “FUNKMASTER,” 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
EASY SPIRITS, 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, from country to pop, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
UPTOWN ART COLONY ANNUAL SHOW AND SALE, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Grand Valley, 536 Ouray Ave., 12 local artists will show and sell their work featuring a diverse and affordable collection of paintings, collage, ceramics, jewelry, cards, prints, bookmarks and miscellaneous art items.
“THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW,” doors 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., free, mesatheater.com.
CAR & BIKE SHOW, 2–6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, Orchard Mesa Cruisers parking lot, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, $25 to enter, fundraiser for St. Jude, cash prizes for first place and People’s Choice awards, $1 to vote; pin-up contest at 6 p.m., $15 to enter, facebook.com/orchardmesacruisers.
TRUCK ’N’ TREAT, 10 a.m.–noon Saturday, Oct. 23, Fruita Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., free for kids, wear your costume, collect candy and check out cool vehicles, horn blast at noon, 970-858-0360, fruita.org/parksrec.
DOWNTOWN SPOOKTACULAR, 3–5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, downtown Grand Junction, fun afternoon of trick-or-treating, fun activities, performances and more, downtowngj.org.
SPOOKTOWN THROWDOWN, 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, Colorado Mesa University Event Pavilion, freestyle dance jam/cypher, costumes encouraged, cypher king/queen can win $150, information at bit.ly/3jghAPV.
OLD FAMILY FARM FEST, 1–4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, Delta County History Museum, at Third and Meeker streets in Delta, hosted by Delta County Historical Society featuring games for children with prizes, antique farm truck on display, small farm animals, and more, 970-874-8721.
HARVEST PARTY, all day Saturday, Oct. 23, St. Kathryn Cellars/Talon Winery, 785 Elberta Ave., Palisade, food trucks, wine and candy pairing, pumpkin carving contest, mini pumpkin decorating ($15 at talonwinebrands.com/mini-pumpking-decorating) from 1–3 p.m., costumes encouraged, talonwinebrands.com.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY HOMECOMING PARADE, 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, on Main Street from Seventh to Second streets, facebook.com/CMUalumni.
“FANTASTIC FANTASIA — A SPOOKTACULAR,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose, Valley Symphony Orchestra performs a showcase of spooky classical masterpieces along with Disney’s “Fantasia,” adults $20 in advance, $25 at the door, students $5, season tickets available, tickets at valleysymphony.net.
BOSTON PUBLIC QUARTET: GUEST ARTISTS, 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., created as an ensemble-in-residence in Boston’s diverse neighborhoods, tickets $17 adults, $12 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
DAVE MENSCH, 2–5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/Mensch.Official.
TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 5–8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., facebook.com/The-Troy-Douglas-Band-785622218230790/.
CRAFT & CARVE, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, outdoor event includes pumpkin, carving tools, one beer, kid friendly with hot apple cider, prizes, pumpkins limited, $15 per person, advance ticket purchase required, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
“SENIOR LIFE EXPO: LIFE IS A SONG, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, Grand Junction Convention Center, free event hosted by Grand Junction Media, celebrates western Colorado’s 50 and older residents, booths and seminars, dress as your favorite song, 256-4289, gjsentinel.com.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 970-241-4010.
HELLZAPOPPIN CIRCUS SIDESHOW, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., Face Your Fears Tour, $20–$55, mesatheater.com.
“CHASING THE SKY,” 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, Picture Show, 590 24 1/2 Road, documentary screening about Doug and Melinda McCaw who ran the 490-mile Colorado Trail in 18 days, $12–$15, https://elevatekids.org.
PINTS & PUNCHLINES, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, Halloween edition, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
SUGAH STICK, 9–11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, Rockside Brewery, 401 Main St., blues, R&B and a lot of soul featuring Jake Oakey on vocals/guitar and John Brown on bass, rockslidebrewpub.com.
STONEY LaRUE, 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $20, warehouse2565.com.
TRICK, TRACK AND TREAT, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, Stocker Stadium, for track stars of all ages and abilities, $5, gjcity.org.
FALL AT THE GARDENS: HARVEST ILLUMINATED, check-in times available from 5–8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 5–9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, and 4–9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Western Colorado Botanical Gardens, 655 Struthers Ave., spectacular lighted pumpkin sculptures created by artists and carvers from Food Network’s “Outrageous Pumpkins,” $20 adults, $10 ages 5–17 and 65 and older, in advance, at the gate $25 adults, $15 ages 5–17 and 65 and older, ages younger than 5 free, tickets at strivecolorado.org.