CULTURE FEST ART SHOW OPENING, Friday, Oct. 23, Central Library, 443 N. Sixth St., show will hang through Jan. 7 and will premiere online at 6 p.m. Nov. 6 along with art show award announcements; Culture Fest online videos begin Nov. 4, mesacountylibraries.org, 243-4442.
OKTOBERFEST BEER FESTIVAL, 2–6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, Bookcliff Country Club, 2730 G Road, benefits HopeWest, 50 beer vendors, food, live music, $50, includes a souvenir glass, limited tickets at fisherliquorbarn.com.
HEMP~VANA NIGHTS, 5–11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, Colorado Biodynamics, 3674 G 4/10 Road, Palisade, exclusive chef prepared dinner with Chef John Sabal of Palisade Cafe & Wine Bar in coordination with Chef Sebastian Carosi, The Cannabis Chef, artisanly crafted drinks, entertainment with Stray Grass and education, $118, tickets at 970tix.com.
FREE FALL SEASON DAYS, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, Cross Orchards Historic Site, 3073 F Road, farmers market 8 a.m.–noon, mountain man demonstration, there is a cost for the ride-on-train and hay rides, museumofwesternco.com/fall-season-days-2020.
FALL HARVEST FESTIVAL, 2–4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, First United Methodist Church, 522 White Ave., trunk-or-treat, candy, games, costume parade, goodies and more, connectionalministry@fumcgj.org.
TRICK, TRACK AND TREAT, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, Lincoln Park Track at Stocker Stadium, $5, all ages can run the track, come in costume, registration begins at 5 p.m., gjcity.org/residents/parks-recreation.
CULT MOVIE NIGHT, 7 p.m. Wedndsday, Oct. 28, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., free double feature, mesatheater.com.