FRIDAY, OCT. 28
THE DIRT: TRIBUTE TO ’80s HAIR METAL, 8:30–11:30 p.m., Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, tribute band from L.A. performing No. 1 hair metal hits from the ’80s, $10–$20, warehouse2565.com.
JACK YODER, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m., Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, solo acoustic Americana, $10–$15, healthyrhythm.net.
CHERISH THE LADIES, doors 6:45 p.m., show 7:30–9:30 p.m., Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Community Concerts of the Grand Valley concert, all-female ensemble playing flute/penny whistle, guitar, violin, keyboard and accordion, $35, tickets at ticketmaster.com, communityconcertsgrandvalley.org.
THE ONE TAKERS, 8 p.m., Scotland Yard Cigar & Spirits, 2454 U.S. Highway 6&50, Unit 112, full band show, facebook.com/ScotlandYardCigar.
STRAY GRASS, doors 7 pm., show 8 p.m., Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., local bluegrass, $10, mesatheater.com.
HALLOWEEN HARVEST, doors 8 p.m., Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, live music, costume contest, ages 21 and older, $7 at eventbrite.com, facebook.com/tj.cruisers.5.
HALLOWEEN TOWN BLACKLIGHT HALLOWEEN BASH, 8 p.m., Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, DJ dance tunes and ghoulish music, costume contests and prizes, ages 21 and older, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
GOODMAN BAND, Triple Tree Tavern, 201 Second St., Clifton, Halloween party, facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063716496713.
UNION OF NONE, 9 p.m., The Brass Rail, 476 28 Road, Halloween party, wear a costume, facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
WEST ELK OPEN ART SHOW, 5–7 p.m., Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, bluesage.org.
KIDS & FAMILY EXPO, 1–6 p.m., Montrose County Events Center in Montrose, face painting, bounce houses, vendors, concessions, kid chef demos, climbing wall, arts and crafts projects, costumed superheroes, characters and princesses, giveaways, events.ourtownmatters.net.
NATIONAL SKI PATROL SKI SWAP, 4–9 p.m., Community Building at Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, discounted prices on skis, snowboard, coats, pants and more, benefits patrol, food trucks, wine and beer, $10, facebook.com/PNSPCO.
FALL AT THE GARDENS: HARVEST ILLUMINATED, 5–9 p.m., Western Colorado Botanical Gardens, 641 Struthers Ave., illuminated large pumpkin sculptures, live carving demos from professional carvers, food trucks, advance tickets $22 adults, $12 ages 6–17 and ages 65 and older, at the gate $25 adults, $15 ages 5–17, younger than 5 free, tickets at strivecolorado.org.
HALLOWEEN NIGHTS AT PIONEER TOWN, 7–9 p.m., Pioneer Town Museum, 388 S. Grand Mesa Drive, Cedaredge, Halloween festivities and a spooky tour of the museum, 970-856-7554, pioneertown.org/events.
SATURDAY, OCT. 29
DEREK VANDERHORST, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m., Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, singer/songwriter performing folk Americana, $15–$20, healthyrhythm.net.
BELL CREEK BAND’S HALLOWEEN BASH, 6–10 p.m., Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, prizes, costume contest, group dance to “Thriller” at 8 p.m., $10 cash at the door, bluesage.org.TROY DOUGLAS DUO, 3:30–7 p.m., Bookcliff Vineyard and Tasting Room, 670 39 Road, Palisade, facebook.com/BookCliff-Vineyards-876770229374417.
THE MIXX, 8–11:30 p.m., Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, Halloween Bash with DJ, dancing, costume contest, $10 in advance, cost goes up at the door, warehouse2565.com.
TBP JOE, 6 p.m., Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, Disco Funk Dance Bash, guest The Underwire String Band, Halloween costumes and ’70s disco attire encouraged, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany/timeline?ref=page_internal.
KEVIN KEITH ARENSMAN AND BILL SCHNEIDER, 6–8:30 p.m., Sang Gardens, 687 Horizon Drive, guitar and stand-up bass, classic covers and originals, 970-242-7204.
WILD WEST HALLOWEEN, 7 p.m.–midnight, The Reckless Roadhouse, 424 Minter Ave., De Beque, SOLD OUT.
ZOLOPHT, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., Halloween party, guests Crepe Girl, High Speed Dub and Ricky Bobby and The Hellcat Fury, $10, ages 18 and older, mesatheater.com.
HALLOWINE PARTY, 2–7 p.m., Sauvage Spectrum, 679 38 1/4 Road, Palisade, food truck, DJ music, costume contest, facebook.com/sauvagespectrum.
HALLOWEEN HOOTENANNY, doors 8 p.m., music 9 p.m., San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose, music by Cousin Curtiss and Stillhouse Junkies, and guest musician Ty Gallenbeck, costumes encouraged, $15, facebook.com/cousin.curtiss.
STILL HOUSE STRING BAND, 7–10 p.m., Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, Halloween party, “Heroes vs. Villains” themed, family games and activities at 1 p.m., then moves to adult-themed evening party and costume contest, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
SPRING BAKE, 7 p.m., Copeka Coffee, 1012 N. Fifth St., Halloween party, band from Boise, Idaho, with Cutthroat Youth, $12 at the door, $10 with a costume, facebook.com/Deathslopeproductions.
WAVE 11, 8–11 p.m., The Ale House, 2531 N. 12th St., Halloween party and costume contest, facebook.com/AleHouseGJ.
KIDS & FAMILY EXPO, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., Montrose County Events Center in Montrose, face painting, bounce houses, vendors, concessions, kid chef demos, climbing wall, arts and crafts projects, costumed superheroes, characters and princesses, giveaways, events.ourtownmatters.net.
NATIONAL SKI PATROL SKI SWAP, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., Community Building at Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, discounted prices on skis, snowboard, coats, pants and more, benefits patrol, food trucks, $5, facebook.com/PNSPCO.
FALL AT THE GARDENS: HARVEST ILLUMINATED, 5–9 p.m., Western Colorado Botanical Gardens, 641 Struthers Ave., illuminated large pumpkin sculptures, live carving demos from professional carvers, food trucks, advance tickets $22 adults, $12 ages 6–17 and ages 65 and older, at the gate $25 adults, $15 ages 5–17, free for ages younger than 5, tickets at strivecolorado.org.
HALLOWEEN NIGHTS AT PIONEER TOWN, 7–9 p.m., Pioneer Town Museum, 388 S. Grand Mesa Drive, Cedaredge, Halloween festivities and a spooky tour of the museum, 970-856-7554, pioneertown.org/events.
FALL FESTIVAL, 2–3:30 p.m., Grand Junction First Church of the Nazarene, 2802 Patterson Road, carnival booths, bouncy house, face painting, hay rides, trunk or treat, cupcake walk, apple cider, hot chocolate, facebook.com/gjnazarene.
HALLOWEEN EVENT, 5–7 p.m., Mesa Community Center, Mesa, mesacommunityclub.org/calendar.html.
HALLOWEEN CONTRA DANCE, new dancers’ workshop 7 p.m., dance 7:30 p.m., Margery Ballroom, 523 1/2 Main St., upstairs, music by Harken (Harmony Tucker and Connie Michael), Ron Young caller, costumes encouraged, $10 adults, $7 students, $5 ages 10–17, fifthreelmusicanddance.com.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY HOMECOMING PARADE, 10 a.m., on Main Street from Eighth Street to Third Street, downtowngj.org/events/cmu-homecoming-parade/
SUNDAY, OCT. 30
SCOTT BRADLEE’S POSTMODERN JUKEBOX, 8 p.m., Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., $30–$85, music that transcends decades, $35–$85 at ticketmaster.com.
FALL FESTIVAL, 2–4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 522 White Ave., trunk-or-treat, games, crafts, food drunk, wear your costume, fumcgj.org.
NIGHTMARE ON 12TH STREET BLOCK PARTY, 2 p.m., parking lot at 12th Street and Orchard Avenue between Little Caesars Pizza and Spirit Halloween, features The Justice League of Hope, DJ Avatar and DJ Doc Lawrence, the Ghostbusters car and a mini car show, tricks and treats.
MONDAY, OCT. 31
TRICK-OR-TREAT STREET, 4–6 p.m., downtown Palisade, downtown Palisade trick-or-treat fun for kids, Touch-a-Truck, and pet costume parade and contest, palisadecoc.com.
MAIN STREET TRICK OR TREAT, 3–6 p.m., Main Street in Delta, free games and candy; ages 5 and younger welcome from 2–3 p.m., facebook.com/DeltaChamber.
HALLOWEEN TRUNK-OR-TREAT, 5–8 p.m., First Christian Church, 1326 N. First St., music by Out of Sanctuary, 970-242-7204.
TUESDAY, NOV. 1
AMERICAN CULTURE, 7 p.m., Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Crepe Girl and Cutthroat Youth, $10, mesatheater.com.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m., Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 970-241-4010.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY WIND SYMPHONY, 7:30 p.m., Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1221 N. 12th St., $15 adults, $12 seniors, free for students and youth, coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
THURSDAY, NOV. 3
GERRY GOODMAN & JOEY ROWLAND: DWIGHT TONIGHT, 7–10 p.m., Triple Tree Tavern, 201 Second St., Clifton, Dwight Yoakum Tribute Show, facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063716496713.
NORTH BY NORTH WITH UNION OF NONE, 9 p.m., Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., facebook.com/UnionOfNone.