TIM + RICHARD, 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, facebook.com/TR970.
QUIET RIOT, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $30–$35, mesatheater.com.
CIMARRON, 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, Halloween bash with costume contest and live music, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
HAVEN EFFECT, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, Spooktacular Halloween show featuring local rock ’n’ roll, cruisersgj.com.
STURTZ, 5–8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, Talbott’s Farm Market & Taproom, 3801 F 1/4 Road, Palisade, food available to purchase, talbottsciderco.com.
THE OXYMORONS, 8–11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
STILL HOUSE STRING BAND, 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
A CELTIC HALLOWEEN, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., Fifth Reel performs music, songs and stories highlighting the Celtic origins of Halloween, tickets limited, masks required, $15, tickets at The Art Center Gift Gallery, gjartcenter.org.
LIBERTY QUARTET, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, Calvary Bible Church, 629 27½ Road, Southern gospel quartet from Meridian, Idaho, free, donations accepted, libertyquartet.com.
MEGABAILE de HALLOWEEN, doors 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, Grand Junction Convention Center, with Legado, La Septima Banda and Tino y su Marka, $62, tickets at 970-457-7508, ticketon.co/a8993, facebook.com/LiveEntertainmentUs.
STRAY GRASS, 7–10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, straygrasscolorado.com.
UNION OF NONE, 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, Brass Rail, 476 28 Road, costume party, facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
OVER AND UNDER, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, Triple Tree Tavern, 201 Second St., Clifton, Halloween bash with live music and a costume contest.facebook.com/Triple-Tree-Tavern
NANCY NORTON, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, The Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, comedian from Denver, utetheater.com, 970-665-6569.
TRICK OR TREAT STREET, 3–6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, downtown Fruita, dress in costume and visit participating businesses that have an orange pumpkin in their window for free candy and treats, fruitachamber.org/trick-or-treat-street.
“A NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29–30, and 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., dance show presented by Western Colorado Dance Theater, Jack Skellington and Halloween Town try to take over Christmas, tickets $14–$18, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
“MURDER MOST FOUL,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29–30, Palisade High School, 3679 G Road, Palisade, Shakespeare-based haunted house theater experience, shows run every 15 minutes with groups of eight, Friday show is more mild, Saturday show has maximum scares, tickets $12 adults, $8 seniors and students, tickets at showtix4u.com, search “Palisade High School,” 970-254-4800.
FALL AT THE GARDENS: HARVEST ILLUMINATED, check-in times available from 5–9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, and 4–9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Western Colorado Botanical Gardens, 655 Struthers Ave., spectacular lighted pumpkin sculptures created by artists and carvers, advance tickets $20 adults, $10 ages 5–17 and 65 and older, tickets at the gate $25 adults, $15 ages 5–17 and 65 and older, ages younger than 5 free, tickets at strivecolorado.org.
“101 DALMATIANS KIDS,” 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., presented by The Theatre Project featuring a cast of students ages 5–18, $5, tickets at the door, facebook.com/TheaterProjectGJ.
“I ONLY HAVE FANGS FOR YOU,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29–30, Nov. 5–6 and Nov. 12–13, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 31 and Nov. 7, Magic Circle Theater, Montrose, Magic Circle Players present the vampire mishap comedy melodrama, $15–$19, tickets at magiccircleplayers.com, 249-7838.
THE MIXX, 8–11:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, annual Bud Light Halloween Bash, costume contest, $10–$20, warehouse2565.com.
EYES SET TO KILL, 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., with Misery, Overexposure, Ashes & Philth and Tighten, $12, facebook.com/ValiantHeartProductions.
STURTZ, 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, all reserved seating $17, healthyrhythm.net.
UNION OF NONE, 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, local rock ’n’ roll at the Halloween bash, dress in costume, facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
STILL HOUSE STRING BAND, 7–10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, Halloween party with “Your Favorite TV Show/Character” theme, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
BELL CREEK HALLOWEEN BASH, 6–11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, Halloween party featuring The Bell Creek Band and guests Ellen Hutto, Toby King, Tony Peters, Hugh Plumleigh and more, group dance to “Thriller” at 8 p.m., costume contest, prizes,$10, tickets at the door, bluesage.org.
PEACH STREET REVIVAL AND RICKY BOBBY AND THE HELLCAT FURY, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., Halloween party and costume contest, $10, ages 18 and older, mesatheater.com.
NO TELLIN’, 9 p.m.–1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Skorz, 122 S. Fifth St., Halloween costume contest with prizes, facebook.com/skorzgj.
ZOLOPHT, 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, Halloween Soiree, wear a costume and get a free beer, facebook.com/zolopht.
THE BASEMENT BROTHERS, 7–10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Wild Horse Roadhouse in De Beque, guest Jim Geppart, candy, treats and terrors, come in costume, free, facebook.com/Basement-Brothers-580133982656112.
GARY RUSSELL, 9 p.m.–midnight Saturday, Oct. 30, Pat’s Bar and Grill, 140 W. Bridge St., Hotchkiss, solo country show.
HALLOWEEN PARTY, 7–10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 455 Main St., costume contest, blood spatter photo booth, facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.
PICK ‘EM & CARVE ‘EM, 1–3 p.m. and 3–5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Talbott’s Farm Market & Taproom, 3801 F ¼ Road, Palisade, warm drinks, treats, hayrides, pumpkin decorating party, $10, talbottsciderco.com.
HALLO-WINE PARTY, 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Sauvage Spectrum, Palisade, music, photo booth, food trucks, costume contest, rent a haunted igloo for eight for $55 per person, facebook.com/sauvagespectrum.
HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARTY, 5–9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Maison la Belle Vie Winery, 3575 G Road, Palisade, music and dancing to DJ QwanTim, costume contest, fit pits, indoor and outdoor seating, appetizers and desserts, $20 or free for wine club members, RSVP 970-464-2244, facebook.com/MLBV.Winery.
GHOST AND PROST, 6–9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Gemini Beer Co., 640 White Ave., candy and costume contest, tacos and more, facebook.com/GeminiBeerCompany.
BREWVIES: OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHT, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, watch “Tucker and Dale vs. Evil” and the original “Halloween” (both rated R), dress for the weather, take a chair or a blanket, popcorn provided, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
LIFTING THE VEIL: ZIKR DANCE ENSEMBLE, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, The Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, acclaimed dance ensemble from Denver, utetheater.com, 970-665-6569.
COMEDY SHOW, 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., multiple performing comics, ages 21 and older, $10, 234-1186.
STARRY, STARRY NIGHT: GRAND JUNCTION SYMPHONY GALA, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Meyer Ballroom, Colorado Mesa University, evening inspired by Vincent Van Gogh’s impressionistic paintings, featuring cocktail hour, live music, three-course dinner, live auction, dancing, $150, VIP and tables available, tickets at gjso.org.
“THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW,” doors 6:30 p.m., show 6:66 p.m. (7:06) Sunday, Oct. 31, The Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, NUTS presents the annual showing, costumes and props encouraged, utetheater.com, 970-665-6569.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
THE MARSHALL TUCKER BAND, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., with opener The Williams Brothers Band, tickets start at $29, at ticketmaster.com.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY JAZZ NIGHT, 7:30–9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, Warehouse 25-Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, warehouse2565.com.
HOME FREE, 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., $39–$59, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
DWAYNE DOPSIE AND THE ZYDECO HELLRAISERS, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, The Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, utetheater.com, 970-665-6569.
COWBOY POETRY NIGHT, 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, Central Library, Mesa County Libraries, Mesa Community Room, 443 N. Sixth St., seating limited, registration required through mesacountylibraries.org.
“STILL LIFE WITH IRIS,” 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 4–6, and 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, Central High School auditorium, 550 Warrior Way, presented by Central High School Theatre, $5–$10, tickets at centralhighschooltheatre.ludus.com/index.php
“ROOM SERVICE,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 4–6, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., a American farce directed by Ben Reigel and starring Keenan Clements, tickets $22 adults, $18 seniors, $8 students, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.