TRICK OR TREAT STREET, 3–6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, downtown Fruita, children can visit downtown businesses to collect candy, registration required, fruitachamber.org, 858-3894.
MAIN STREET TRICK OR TREAT, 3–6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, Main Street in Delta, mask required, facebook.com/DeltaChamber.
TRICK OR TREAT STREET, 3–6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, Third and Main streets in downtown Palisade, touch a truck, free and open to families and kids, Facebook.com/PalisadeCo?fref=ts.
“THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, Magic Circle Players present the spooky classic story by Washington Irving, dinner theater option for Saturday, Oct. 31, tickets at magiccircleplayers.com, 249-7838.
“SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS,” Friday, Oct. 30, to Sunday, Nov. 8, digital, full-length play produced by several Colorado Mesa University departments, available only by streaming online, the dramatic comedy addresses grief and loss, digital stream available from 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, to 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, single viewer $15, family viewing $30, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 810-410-MAVS.
JACK-O-LANTERN JAMBOREE, 5–7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Colorado Mesa University, University Center, Meyer Ballroom and Elm Quad, family-friendly Halloween event, pumpkin decorating, costume contest, dinner and more, CDC safety protocols in place, safe candy hand-out and more, masks required, $5–$7, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
CANDY CRAWL & CONCERT, noon–2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, outdoors at Mesa Mall, 2424 U.S. Highway 6&50, free pumpkin for the first 300 vehicles, a take-home art kit by local artist Jamie Christine, trunk or treat comprising Mesa Mall businesses and other local organizations and a drive-in concert featuring James Williams and the Faith Peddlers, social distanced and face masked event, 242-0009.
TRUNK OR TREAT, 3–5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Canyon View Vineyard Church, 736 24 1/2 Road, wear a costume, Sweet Kiwi event 1–3 p.m., 242-7970.
PICK ‘EM & CARVE ‘EM, 1–5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Talbott’s Cider Co., 3801 F 1/4 Road, Palisade, wear a costume, hay rides and a pumpkin decorating party, $10 per kid, facebook.com/TMGPALISADEPEACH.
TRICK OR TREAT STREET, 5–8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Grand Mesa Little League, 518 28 3/4 Road, enter on the west side of the park, 985-2770.
CANDY CATCH, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Long Family Memorial Park, 3117 F Road, south entrance, hosted by Harvest View Alliance Church, come in costume, bring a bag for the socially distanced candy catch, drawing for a grand prize to Get Air at the Silo, facebook.com/HarvestViewGJ.
TRUNK OR TREAT, 2–4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, Northeast Christian Church, 2751 Patterson Road, drive-through event with decorated trunks to look at and treats given to children who remain in their vehicles, northeastchristian.org/events.
TRUNK OR TREAT, 2–6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Cattlemen’s Bar & Grill, 1369 12 1/2 Road, Loma, candy, prizes, games, farm animals, semi trucks, maze and more.
FREE FALL SEASON DAYS, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Cross Orchards Historic Site, 3073 F Road, farmers market 8 a.m.–noon, model trains, mountain man demonstration, dress in costume, there is a cost for the ride-on-train and hay rides, museumofwesternco.com/fall-season-days-2020.
OWLOWEEN, 9 a.m.–noon Saturday, Oct. 31, Highline Lake State Park, 1800 11 8/10 Road, Loma, bring the kids for a free hay ride, spooky stories, homemade s’mores, educational program about owls and bats in Western Colorado, free craft activity and more, single-day pass is $9 per vehicle, cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/Parks/highlinelake.