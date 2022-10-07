STILL HOUSE STRING BAND, 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany/timeline?ref=page_internal.
DAVE MENSCH, 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, facebook.com/DaveMenschMusic.
EXIT 42, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
DESERT FLYER BAND, 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, local country band, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
ROBIN NICHOLOFF, 5–7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, music during the Sage Alley Happy Hour, bluesage.org.
CUP A JO, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, funk, Chicago blue, New Orleans R&B, jazz and some search rock ’n’ roll, $10–$15, healthyrhythm.net.
DOWNTOWN ART FESTIVAL, Friday through Sunday, Oct. 7–9, downtown, art events and music from 5–8 p.m. Friday; installation of 19 temporary Art on the Corner sculptures begins 7 a.m. Saturday; artist expo 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday on Main Street, more than 60 artists, demonstrations, performances; Grand Junction Film Festival 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Sunday at Avalon Theatre, gjcreates.org/downtown-art-festival.
PARADE OF HOMES, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7–8, and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9; 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14–15; and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16; tickets $15 at gjparade.com/web/tickets/buy/?code=gjpoh beginning Oct. 7 and at Safeway locations, gjparade.com.
EDGE OF THE CEDARS ART SHOW, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 7–9, adult entries on display at Pioneer Town, Stolte Shed, 388 S. Grand Mesa Drive, Cedaredge; student entries on display at the Grand Mesa Arts & Event Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, media categories are acrylic, watercolor, graphics, pastels, mixed media, sculpture/pottery, photography, digitally enhanced photography and an open category, pioneertown.org.
AKC AGILITY TRIAL, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 7–9, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, mesacounty.us/fairgrounds/events.
STURTZ, 1:30–3 p.m. or 3:30–5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel Concert Series, take a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy wine, music and food, no outside alcohol, reservations required at exploretock.com/restorationvineyards.
JOEY ROWLAND AND THE OVER & UNDER BAND, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
ALL THROUGH THE NIGHT, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, duo playing a mix of classic country, folk, jazz and rock, $8–$10, healthyrhythm.net.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY STRING DAY FINAL CONCERT, 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1221 N. 12th St., free admission, coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
SAINT ROULETTE, doors 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Handbreak Hero and Cutthroat Youth, $8, mesatheater.com.
PETE HENRY, 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany/timeline?ref=page_internal.
TROY DOUGLAS DUO, 3:30–7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, Bookcliff Vineyard and Tasting Room, 670 39 Road, 970-261-0071.
CAVALCADE’S MONTHLY VARIETY SHOW, 7:30–10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, Cavalcade, 201 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, local guest musicians, poets, and more, $5–$10, tickets at 970tix.com.
THE POE PROJECT, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, open mic during the Downtown Art Festival, A Celebration of the Life, works and Death of Edgar Allan Poe, donations benefit Downtown Grand Junction, facebook.com/GeekPartiesGV.
PICK A SIDE STANDUP, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, Gemini Beer Co., 640 White Ave., local comics debate topics of audience’s choosing, $10,facebook.com/jokejunctionstandup.
CRAFT FAIR, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, Grand Valley Event Center, 2400 Consistory Court, hosted by The DeMolay and Rainbow Girls youth groups, to raise funds for their leadership program, local crafters, food, fun and free entry, 970-623-3651.
EMPTY BOWLS, 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, 245 S. First St., choose a hand-crafted ceramic bowl and enjoy a meal of soup and dessert, music by the Evergreen String Quartet, $25, proceeds go to the Catholic Outreach Soup Kitchen, parking at the Justice Center, advance tickets at catholicoutreach.org/bowls, at Catholic Outreach and at the door the day of the event, 970-241-3658.
TOTALLY RAD ’80s PROM MYSTERY DINNER THEATER, 6–10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, Colorado Mesa University Ballroom, CASA of Mesa County hosts the evening of dinner, dessert, drinks and dancing, bring your team and solve the mystery to win a prize, dress in ’80s prom attire, solo prom court entry $100, table for 10 $800, casamc.org/events.
TURKEY ROOST CAR & BIKE SHOW, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1674 U.S. Highway 50, music, food, drinks, cars and bikes, proceeds help local veterans in need, spectators free, $20 per entry, $1 people’s choice vote, preregistration at eventbrite.com.
PETE HENRY, doors 1:30 p.m., show 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, singer/instrumentalist, $10–$15, healthyrhythm.net.
BEER & BOARD GAMES, 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany/timeline?ref=page_internal.
“REEL ROCK 14” FILM FESTIVAL, doors 6:30 p.m., films 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, Colorado Mesa University Ballroom, 1455 N. 12th St., hosted by CMU Outdoor Program, award-winning climbing films, free for CMU students, $5 for the public, includes one beer (ages 21 and older), raffle and outdoor industry tables, proceeds to toward student outdoor certification scholarships, facebook.com/CMU.OP.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 970-241-4010.
A LITTLE NOON MUSIC, noon–1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, First United Methodist Church, 522 White Ave., first concert of the 2022–23 season, Brian Hanly on violin and William David on piano, fumcgj.org/events.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY FALL CHOIR CONCERT, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1221 N. 12th St., $15 adults, $12 seniors, free for students and youth, coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
SENIOR LIFE EXPO: WILD, WILD WEST, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, Grand Junction Convention Center, booths, seminars, entertainment, hosted by Grand Junction Media, 970-256-4289.
ELI COOK, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 13–14, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, Thursday’s event is a kick-off to Healthy Rhythm’s three-day 12th anniversary celebration and includes a silent auction from 6–7:30 p.m., $50 donation with wine, $35 donation without wine; Friday events include a “Roots of Blues Guitar” workshop from 3–5 p.m., and the evening concert, tickets for the workshop are $35 and the evening concert is $20–$25, or $50 for both workshop and concert, healthyrhythm.net.
PINTS AND PUNCHLINES, 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, Base Camp Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, with Joke Junction Standup Comedy, facebook.com/basecampbeerworks.