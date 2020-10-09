BRIAN REGAN, gates 6 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., comedian performing a social-distance show, universe.com/events/brian-regan-tickets-WC4Q0D.
ARTIST CLOSING RECEPTION, 4:30–6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, Western Region One Source, 482 28 Road, artwork by U.S. Marine veteran Donna Fullerton, 257-3764.
UNITY THROUGH CULTURE, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., hosted by Western Colorado Latino Chamber of Commerce as part of the Hispanic Heritage Month, featuring music, food, cultural dancers, art exhibit and speakers, art on display at the Central Library beginning Saturday, Oct. 10, 314-0307.
COUNTRY STORE AND CRAFT SALE, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, Eckert Presbyterian Church, 13025 Colorado Highway 65, Eckert, limited capacity event, one-way traffic, masks mandatory, 835-8112, 874-3792.
“YOU CAN’T BE TOO CAREFUL,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 9–10, 2 p.m. Oct. 10, Magic Circle Theater, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, Readers Theatre format with a live-stream option available, $12–$16, tickets at magiccircleplayers.com, 249-7838.
WILD WEST CLASSIC SIX HORSE HITCH SHOOTOUT 2020, 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, and 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, show celebrates history of the draft horse through farm team classes, events and demonstrations, tickets and info at eventbrite.com and facebook.com/wildwestclassicsixhorsehitchshootout.
PARADE OF HOMES, Friday through Sunday, Oct. 9–11, hosted by Housing and Building Association of Western Colorado, in-person 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Sunday, one virtual tour, tickets $15, 245-0253, hbaevents.com.
FALL SEASON DAYS, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, Cross Orchards Historic Site, 3073 F Road, farmers market 8 a.m.–noon, see apples pressed, model trains, mountain man demonstration, activities for kids provided by Girl Scouts, craftsman workshops, free, there is a cost for the ride-on-train and hay rides, museumofwesternco.com/fall-season-days-2020.
WORKING ARTIST STUDIO TOUR, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10–11, 2045 Wrangler Way, more than 100 works including oil and pastel paintings by Barbara Churchley and oils by Bud Markos, budmarkos.com, barbarachurchley.com.
“CLUE: ON STAGE,” 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 15–17, live-stream performance by Palisade High School theater students, $10, live stream through broadwayondemand.com, sarah.vanbenschoten@d51schools.org, 254-4800.