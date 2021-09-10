HEYDAY, 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, modern rock, $5 cover, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
UNION OF NONE, 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, facebook.com/unionofnone.
HUGH PHILLIPS, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, KAFM Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave., singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist from Nashville by way of Carbondale, kafmradio.org.
IVALAS QUARTET, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, Curtis Hall, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, Blue Sage Fall Concert Series, free tickets, limited tickets available, call 527-7243 to reserve a ticket, bluesage.org.
STRAY GRASS, 7–10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, straygrasscolorado.com.
RANDY BURGHARDT, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, inside free show, warehouse2565.com.
BILL MARTIN AND NANCY MACLEAN, 4:30–6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, Grand Mesa Arts Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, jazz guitarist and pianist perform during happy hour, donations accepted to benefit Surface Creek Animal Shelter, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
BRIAN AND TROY, 5–8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., duo from the Troy Douglas Band, 241-8411.
RICK MANCUSO AND THE FYVE STAR BAND, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, Moose Lodge, 567 25 1/2 Road, 270-1132.
MOVIES IN THE PARK END OF SUMMER BASH, 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, Lincoln Park, there will be food trucks, Grand Junction Fire Department Safety House, games and more, ”The Croods 2” will be shown at dusk, take a blanket or chair, facebook.com/moviesintheparkgj.
CHAD PRATHER, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, The Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., comedian, $29–$49, ticketmaster.com.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, Lincoln Park, 910 N. 12th St., live music, beer and wine, grandvalleyfoodtruckfridays.com, 261-8484.
THE WHITE PARTY, doors 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., Colorado West Pride Week event, ages 21 and older, $10 at the door, facebook.com/groups/coloradowestpride.
COLORADO RIVERFRONT CONCERT SERIES, Friday through Saturday, Sept. 10–11, gates open 5:30 p.m., shows 7:30 p.m., James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, Fruita Section, 595 Colorado Highway 340, Fruita, Chris Daniels & The Kings with Freddi Gowdy and guest Hazel Miller on Friday and Carrie Rodriguez on Saturday, three-day pass is $10, single day ticket $5, tickets at universe.com/crcs, 243-TIXS, oneriverfront.org/concerts.
“AN EVENING OF ONE ACTS,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10–11, 17–18, 24–25, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 12 and 19, Magic Circle Theater, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, Magic Circle Player present a show case of one-act plays directed by new recruits, tickets $15–$19, tickets at magiccircleplayers.com.
CAR SHOW AND DOWNTOWN CRUISE, Sept. 10–11 in Delta, Main Street closed for classic car cruise Sept. 10, music, food and awards; car show Sept. 11 at Confluence Park with 15 categories, music, food trucks, facebook.com/CarShowDowntownCruise.
PALISADE BREWGRASS, Friday through Sunday, Sept. 10–12, at various locations in Palisade including a main stage in downtown Palisade, Friday lineup includes Stray Grass 7–10 p.m. at Palisade Brewing Co., Tenth Mountain Division 6–9 p.m. at Talbott’s, All Star Jam 11 p.m.–1 a.m. at The Livery; Saturday’s events and music are in downtown Palisade with a beer tasting noon–3 p.m. at Palisade Brewing Co., side stage music 12:15–6:45 p.m. and Main Stage with Head for the Hills from 4–6 p.m. and Sam Bush Band 7–9 p.m.; Sunday lineup includes Deer Creek Sharp Shooters from noon–2 p.m. at Talbott’s, Elle Michelle’s Grateful Holler 2–5 p.m. at Palisade Brewing Co., 3-day pass $45, tickets at 4thstreetmusicllc.com.
A CONFLUENCE ON THE WESTERN SLOPE, Friday through Sunday, Sept. 10–12, outdoor venues from Palisade to Fruita, featuring Renga parties, round tables, astronomy, walking conversations, workshops, gong baths, poetry readings, music, classes, and more, early bird individual events/classes $33, all access pass $95, schedule and tickets at https://60db2438797d0.site123.me.
RISE UP, VIP gates open 3 p.m., general admission gates open 3:30 p.m., show 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., Christian music event hosted by Praise Him Ministries features musicians Chris Tomlin, Danny Gokey and Jordan Feliz and speaker former U.S. Navy Seal Chad Williams, tickets $35–$100, tickets at ticketmaster.com, phmtickets.com.
NO TELLIN’, 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel concert series, live music, wine and food trucks, reservations at restorationvineyards.com/events, facebook.com/RestorationVineyards.
THE WORDAN JILSON BAND, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., alternative folk from Steamboat Springs, $12, mesatheater.com.
SINNERS AND SAINTS, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Western Colorado Botanical Gardens, 655 Struthers Ave., Kelly Anderson, Chris Unfug, Merritt Kinsey and Charles Latshaw, with other musical guests, a rousing evening of drinking songs, campfire songs, gospel songs and other tunes of debauchery, doctrine and fun, $20, tickets at gjso.org.
THE TANKERAYS, 9 p.m. Saturday Sept. 11, Two Rivers Tavern 539 Colorado Ave., with Hillbilly Riot and P.I.D., facebook.com/ValiantHeartProductions.
THE FAB FOUR, 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Beatles tribute band, $35–$55, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
SURFACES, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Colorado Mesa University Grand Mesa Quad, with opener Verzache & Public Library Commute, CMU students, faculty and staff do not need to purchase a ticket, free with MavCard; general public tickets are $30.50 in advance, $35 day of show, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
CAITLIN CANNON, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Healthy Rhythm, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, Americana songstress, $17, healthyrhythm.net.
STRAY GRASS, 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Mesa Community Center in Mesa during the town of Mesa barbecue, straygrasscolorado.com.
SLAMMING BRICKS POETRY RIOT, 6:30–8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Charlie Dwellington’s 103 N. First St., Colorado West Pride Week slam poetry competition, facebook.com/groups/coloradowestpride.
SPIRIT OF THE VALLEY RUN, WALK AND ROLL 1K AND 5K, 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 3888 27 1/2 Road, stmatthewsgj.org.
RECOVERY RALLY, 1–10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Lincoln Park Oak Shelter, hosted by Peer 180 RCO recognizing National Recovery Month, speakers, kids zone water fun and resource fair, raffle, door prizes, dinner at 5 p.m., dancing at 7 p.m., “Up” movie in the park at 7 p.m., take a chair and a side dish, 462-7303, facebook.com/Peer180RCO.
THE RAINBOW PARTY, doors 8 p.m., shows 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St., Colorado West Pride Week event, ages 18 and older, $10, universe.com/rainbow2021, facebook.com/groups/coloradowestpride.
POPS IN THE PARK, 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Cedaredge Town Park in Cedaredge, pie and ice cream social; 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, Riverbottom Park in Montrose with food trucks, free outdoor concerts open the Valley Symphony Association’s 50th season, symphony and chorus will perform popular and contemporary music, valleysymphony.net.
THAT 1 GUY, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., and his magic pipe, $20–$25, mesatheater.com.
TONY ROSARIO, 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany/timeline?ref=page_internal.
COLORADO WEST PRIDE FESTIVAL AND PARADE, parade at noon Sunday, Sept. 12, Main Street downtown, from Sixth Street to Second Street; festival gates open 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St. facebook.com/groups/coloradowestpride, coloradowestpride.org/pride-tickets.
DOG DAYS, Sunday, Sept. 12, Lincoln Park-Moyer Pool, dog only swim, small dogs only 10–11 a.m., all dogs 11 a.m.–2 p.m., $5 each dog, three or four dogs in the same family $12, benefits Roice-Hurst Humane Society and the Billy Crawford Memorial Scholarship Fund, human spectators free, gjparksandrec.org.
COLORADO MOUNTAIN WINEFEST WINE WEEK, Sunday to Sunday, Sept. 12–19, events at wineries, restaurants and industry partners, Winery Tours, Chocolate and Wine Tasting, Feast in the Fields, Food and Wine Pairings, live music and more; Festival in the Park is SOLD OUT, coloradowinefest.com.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, patio at Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
GRAND VALLEY MOUNTAIN BIKE FILM FESTIVAL, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Grand Valley Bike Month event, $12, proceeds go toward 30 miles of new trails at 18 Road, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY FACULTY GALA, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St., CMU, $12 adults, $10 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
TEENAGE BOTTLEROCKET, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., guests The Last Gang and Cloak & Dagger Club, $16–$18, mesatheater.com.
UNION OF NONE, 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., facebook.com/unionofnone.
LEE BRICE, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., $39.50, ticketmaster.com.
ALISABETH VON PRESLEY, Friday, Sept. 16, KAFM Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave., glitter rock, $20, tickets at https://buff.ly/2w4tmHc.
MORSEL, 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.