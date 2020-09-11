THE YAWPERS, gates open 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., band from Denver, $10, tickets at universe.com/theyawpers.
CRAIG CAMPBELL, 7–11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, with Caitlin Ochsner, warehouse2565.com.
UNION OF NONE, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
COMEDY NIGHT IN THE VINES, 7–9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 11–12, Mesa Park Vineyards, 3321 C Road, Palisade, top touring comics take the stage, take a chair, food and wine available for purchase, limited parking, tickets SOLD OUT, 628-9113.
ZAC GRANT, 2–5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, Restoration Vineyards Tasting Room, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel concert series, limited capacity event, reservations at restorationvineyards.com.
THE MIXX, 7:30–10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
DEAD COWBOYZ, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, Wingers Bar and Pool Hall, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Clifton, Unit A12.
DJ SQUATCH, 7–10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, Pressed, 392 W. Third St., Palisade, facebook.com/pressed.palisade.
GOODMAN UNPLUGGED, 5–8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, Baileys Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., 241-8411.
DOWNTOWN CAR SHOW, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, in the parking lot at the Grand Junction Convention Center, antique cars, muscle cars, classic cars, electric cars and more, awards in various categories, downtowngj.org, 245-9697.
MOAB MUSIC FESTIVAL, Friday through Monday, Sept. 11-14, variety of concerts at various locations in and around Moab, Utah, tickets at 435-259-7003, moabmusicfest.org.
PANCHO BARRAZA Y LOS PERDIDOS DE SINALOA, gates open 3:30 p.m., show at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., $65, tickets at universe.com/liveentertainment.
WALKER-GOODMAN BLUES, 2–6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, Wild Horse Roadhouse, 424 Minter Ave., De Beque, Bobby Walker and Gerry Goodman, 283-8954.
TUESDAY BLUES JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., reduced capacity and social distancing, 241-4010.
GOODMAN UNPLUGGED, 5–8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, Baileys Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., 241-8411.
CULT MOVIE NIGHT, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., double feature, mesatheater.com.
12TH STREET JIVE, 5:30–8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, entertainment during the Market on Main, on Main Street between Fourth and Fifth streets, downtowngj.org.
LOGAN MIZE, 7:30–10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, warehouse2565.com.
GOODMAN UNPLUGGED, 5–8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, Baileys Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., 241-8411.
“NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 17–19 and Sept. 24–26, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 26, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1231 N. 12th St., children’s musical based on the book by Mo Willems, limited seating live performances tickets $8–$22 at coloradomesa.edu/arts/theatre, streaming tickets at showtix4u.com/event-details/39552.