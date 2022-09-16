AWAITING ETERNITY, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Sole Aggression, Hillbilly Riot, The Loudest, $10, mesatheater.com.
MEGAN BURTT, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, award-winning singer/songwriter, $17–$20, healthyrhythm.net.
THE TROY DOUGLAS DUO, 5–8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., music during happy hour, facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063264247065.
THE TYLER RUST BAND, 7–9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/TheTylerRustBand.
SUGAR BRITCHES, 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Talbott’s Cider Co., 3801 F 1/4 Road, Palisade, Front Range band playing rocking honky-tonk with mischievous lyrics, facebook.com/talbottsciderco.
ELLEN HUTTO & DAVID SHEPPARD, 5–7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, music during the Sage Alley Happy Hour, bluesage.org.
CHURCH OF CASH, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Big B’s Delicious Orchards, 39126 Colorado Highway 133, Paonia, Pickin’ Productions Friday Night Live, bigbs.com.
CORKS AND CHORDS, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Center for Reflection at Colorado Mesa University (outside of the Hotel Maverick), featuring music department faculty and student performances, take blanket or lawn chair, $15 adults, $10 seniors, $30 VIP, free for students and youth, benefits the CMU music department scholarship fund, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
RED FOX PRE-FESTIVAL PARTY, 4–9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Red Fox Cellars, 695 36 Road, Palisade, wine, food trucks, music by Union of None 5–7 p.m. and Zolopht 7:30–9:30 p.m., take a chair, VIP tickets available, facebook.com/Red.Fox.Cellars.
TOUR de VINEYARDS, 6 a.m.–5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16–17, Red Fox Cellars, 695 36 Road, bike routes from 23–58 miles in length along the Palisade Fruit & Wine Byway or Reeder Mesa, events.outsideonline.com/tourdevineyards/.
“MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16–17, Sept. 23–24, Sept. 29–Oct. 1 and 2 p.m. Sept. 18, Sept. 25, Magic Circle Players, 420 N. 12th St., Montrose, musical ripped off from the motion picture “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” $17–$23, magiccircleplayers.com.
COLTERRIS WINE FESTIVUS, gates open 5:30 p.m., concert 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 18, Colterris Winery, 3907 N. River Road, Palisade, concert with The Long Run: Colorado’s Tribute to the Eagles, $40 general admission take your own chair or blanket, reserved seating and VIP tickets available, tickets at colterris.com.
MARC BAKER, 1:30–3 p.m. or 3:30–5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel Concert Series, take a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy wine, music and food, no outside alcohol, reservations required at exploretock.com/restorationvineyards.
SUSIE IBARRA, 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, The Tank Center for Sonic Arts, 233 County Road 45, Rangely, sound-sculptor and percussionist, $25 inside, $10 outside, tickets at tanksounds.org.
SATSANG, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., Montana-based conscious music collective creating a blend of soul, folk-rock and hip-hop, touring in support of its new album, “Flowers From the Fray,” $20–$75, mesatheater.com.
THE SEAN MOON BAND, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $10, warehouse2565.com.
UNION OF NONE, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, The Reckless Roadhouse, 424 Minter Ave., De Beque, facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
BRANDYWINE AND THE MIGHTY FINES, 7–9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
THE VIOLENCE INHERENT IN THE SYSTEM, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
WINEFEST AFTER-PARTY, 2–8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, Sauvage Spectrum, 676 38 1/4 Road, Palisade, yard games, food, music by Sturtz from 5–8 p.m., facebook.com/sauvagespectrum.
MESA COUNTY LIBRARIES COMIC CON 2022, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, Grand Junction Convention Center, artists, authors, crafters, vendors, panels, cosplay contests, teen fandom meet ups, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Game Tournament, free entry with a Mesa County Libraries card or $5 at the door, ages 10 and younger free, schedule at mesacountylibraries.org/comiccon.
MOBILITY DRIVEN DOWNTOWN CAR SHOW, 9 a.m–3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, Main Street downtown, antique cars, muscle cars, classic cars, electric cars and motorcycles, register at downtowngj.org.
COLORADO MOUNTAIN WINEFEST FESTIVAL IN THE PARK, 10:30 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, Riverbend Park in Palisade, SOLD OUT, coloradowinefest.com.
BIOBLITZ, all day Saturday, Sept. 17, Audubon Nature Preserve, 610 Dike Road, family-friendly nature scavenger hunt hosted by Grand Valley Audubon Society, using the iNaturalist app participants will inventory the different organisms on the Preserve in 24 hours, Bird Walk 8–11 a.m., Plant Walk 1–3 p.m., wear comfortable walking shoes, take sunscreen bug spray, protective clothing and water, facebook.com/Audubongv.
“RETURN TO LIFE,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra concert featuring the winner of GJSO’s 2022 Young Artist Competition, pianist Zhengyi Huang, tickets $15–$45 adults, $5 students, gjso.org.
CONDUCTOR’S CLUB: “RETURN TO LIFE” CONCERT, 5:15–6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, Carlson Vineyards Downtown, 545 Main St., join Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra conductor Charles Latshaw and others for a concert weekend social, refreshment and informational party, $35, gjso.org.
SAGE LEARY, 2–5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, looping artist playing rock, blues and Americana on his Colorful Colorado Tour, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
MONTROSE COMMUNITY BAND FALL CONCERT, 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose, montroseband.com.
GERRY GOODMAN, 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany/timeline?ref=page_internal.
ALPINE ECHO, 2–5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, Powderhorn Mountain Resort, 48338 Powderhorn Road, Mesa, with Sunday Sounds Music Series, powderhorn.com.
DAVE MENSCH, 6–9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/davemenschofficial.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 970-241-4010.
ELI LEV, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, award-winning folk-based singer/songwriter on The Four Directions Tour, $15–$20, healthy rhythm.net.
THE TROY DOUGLAS DUO, 5–8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., music during happy hour, facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063264247065.
BLACK CANYON ASTRONOMY FESTIVAL, Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 22–24, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in Montrose, nighttime and daytime activities at the South Rim Visitor Center with park rangers and visiting astronomers, programs, talks and stargazing, dress warm for outdoor evening events and use a red flashlight or headlamp (not white), seating limited, reservations at blca_info@nps.gov, schedule at facebook.com/blackcanyonnps.