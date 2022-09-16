AWAITING ETERNITY, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Sole Aggression, Hillbilly Riot, The Loudest, $10, mesatheater.com.

MEGAN BURTT, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, award-winning singer/songwriter, $17–$20, healthyrhythm.net.