HEYDAY, 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., ’90s and newer modern rock, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
PHIL VASSAR, 7–11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $25, warehouse2565.com.
THE LAST SPIKE, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, all reserved seating $17, healthyrhythm.net.
CON BRIO, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., guests Zolopht, $18–$22, mesatheater.com.
DEB BARR: A MUSICAL RETROSPECTIVE, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7–8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, Montrose Methodist Church, 19 S. Park Ave., Montrose, fundraiser for Montrose Center for the Arts, tickets $20, at mc4arts.com, 787-9428.
CORKS AND CHORDS, 5–6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, Colorado Mesa University, Center for Reflection Field, CMU faculty and student performances ranging from classical to jazz to pop, general admission seating is free, VIP tickets cost $25, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
CASH’D OUT: A JOHNNY CASH SHOW, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, The Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, $20–$30, utetheater.com, 970-665-6569.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, St. Kathryn Cellars/Talon Winery, 785 Elberta Ave., live music, beer and wine, grandvalleyfoodtruckfridays.com, 261-8484.
HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH KICK-OFF, 5:30–7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, Colorado Mesa University Plaza, 1455 N. 12th St., https://wclatinochamber.org/calendar.html.
HAVEN EFFECT DUO, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, Powderhorn Resort, 48338 Powderhorn Road, Mesa, facebook.com/HAVENEFFECT.
HEYDAY, 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, Wingers Bar, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Clifton, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
NICK SANCHEZ BENEFIT CONCERT, doors 6 p.m., show 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., music by Awaiting Eternity, Dead Cowboyz, James Williams, El Camino Burnout, L.A.D. Theory and The Tankerays, donations and proceeds will go to Nick Sanchez, business owner and lead guitarist of Sole Aggression, who underwent amputation of his left leg below the knee because of diabetes, silent auction, donations at the door, mesatheater.com.
ORNET REUNION SHOW, doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., with Just as Well and Wrestle Mania, facebook.com/ValiantHeartProductions.
METAMOOCIL MOUNTAIN BOYS: THE RE-REUNION, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, Grand Mesa Arts Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, $20, proceeds benefit Delta County Public Libraries Foundation, tickets at grandmesaartscenter.com.
CRUISERS 10-YEAR ANNIVERSARY, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, black-tie affair, come dressed to impress, a benefit for Harmony Animal Shelter, facebook.com/cruisersbar/events.
SURF’S UP: A BEACH BOYS TRIBUTE BAND, 7–9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose, general admission $35, VIP $100, fundraiser for San Juan Healthcare Foundation, tickets at events.ourtownmatters.net, 970-293-7929.
MESA COUNTY LIBRARIES COMIC CON, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St., fan meet-ups, cosplay contest, panel discussions, expo hall, free entry with a Mesa County Libraries card or $5 donation at the door, mesacountylibraries.org/comiccon.
NORTH FORK SHOOT OUT, all day Saturday, Sept. 18, in and around Paonia, formerly known as Picture Paonia, photo contest, take photos to enter in the contest, registration $15 adults, $5 students; gallery reception and winner announcements, 5–7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, 527-7253, bluesage.org.
TOUR DE VINEYARDS, Saturday, Sept. 18, downtown Palisade, music by Stray Grass 10:45 a.m.–noon and 1:30–2:45 p.m., registration for cycling event has passed, rollmassif.com, straygrasscolorado.com.
MOBILITY DRIVEN DOWNTOWN CAR SHOW, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, downtown Main Street, antique, muscle, classic and electric cars and motorcycles, awards given in several categories, register at downtowngj.org.
GRAND JUNCTION GEM AND MINERAL SHOW, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18–19, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, mesacounty.us/fairgrounds/events.
“CHIAROSCURO”: AN AFTERNOON WITH DAVID KOREVAAR, 3–5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University; 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, Montrose Pavilion in Montrose, Western Slope Concert Series concert featuring the soloist and distinguished professor of piano at CU Boulder, 2021–22 season tickets cost $68 adults, $20 ages 12–18, includes five concerts, tickets at westernslopeconcertseries.org.
SYMPHONY & SOPRANO, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra featuring Leah Brzyski, soprano winner of the 2020 GJSO Young Artist Competition, season tickets available, tickets at gjso.org.
COLORADO TRIBUTE TO AVIATION, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18–19, Montrose Regional Airport in Montrose, aircraft static display event, tour aircraft, interact with pilots, free, tributetoaviation.com, 249-3433.
DANA COOPER, 7–9 p.m. Sunday Sept. 19, Grand Mesa Arts Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, $20, tickets at grandmesaartscenter.com.
TED VIGIL, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Community Concerts of the Grand Valley first concert in the 2021–22 concert series featuring the John Denver Musical Tribute, doors open 6:45 p.m., reserved seating, tickets for individual performances can be purchased at the Avalon box office if seating is available, 243-1979, CommunityConcertsGrandValley.org, 263-5757.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, patio at Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
BRIAN AND TROY, 5–8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., duo from the Troy Douglas Band, 241-8411.
BIRDS OF PLAY, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, Cavalcade, 201 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, multi-instrumentalists, $12, tickets at 970tix.com; 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, all reserved seating $17, healthyrhythm.net.
MIKE ZITO, 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, blues artist, utetheater.com, 970-665-6569.
BANFF FILM FESTIVAL — CMU NIGHT, doors 6 p.m., films 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, Meyer Ballroom University Center, CMU, $15 per ticket, proceeds go to the CMU International Student Program, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets (annual two-day Banff Film Festival coming up Sept. 24–25 at Avalon Theatre).
UNITY IN COMMUNITY FESTIVAL, 4–8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., music by the Williams Brothers Band, face painting and balloon twister, kids activities, food trucks, meet and greet with local nonprofits, United Way of Mesa County will kick off its 2021–22 fundraising campaign, unitedwaymesacounty.org.
NORTH FORK SHOOT OUT GALLERY RECEPTION, 5–7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, featuring photos from the North Fork Shoot Out (Sept. 18), winning photos announced, 527-7253, bluesage.org.
MOUNTAIN HARVEST FESTIVAL, Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 23–26, in Paonia, musicians, artists, writers, local food and drink, chili cook-off, music in the park and in town, kids area, mountainharvestfestival.org.
“GODSPELL,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 23–25 and Sept. 30–Oct. 2, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, and Saturday, Oct. 2, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., musical based on parables from the Gospel of Matthew, $22 adults, $18 seniors, $8 students, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.