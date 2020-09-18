CLARK JENSEN & FRIENDS, 7:30–10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
UNION OF NONE, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, Wingers Bar and Pool Hall, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Unit A12, Clifton, facebook.com/UnionofNone.
THE YAWPERS, gates open 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., band from Denver, $10, tickets at universe.com/theyawpers.
BRIAN AND TROY, 5–8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroad Blvd., from the Troy Douglas Band, 241-8411.
GOODMAN BAND, 7–10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, Triple Tree Tavern, 201 Second St., Clifton, 434-9428.
BASEMENT BROTHERS, 8–11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, Wild Horse Roadhouse, 424 Minter Ave., De Beque, band from Parachute, 283-8954.
CAMERON HAWKINS, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, Cruisers Bar patio, 715 Horizon Drive, musician from Suckafish, facebook.com/cruisersbar.
“NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 18–19 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, (shows continue Sept. 24–26) Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1231 N. 12th St., musical based on children’s book by Mo Willems, limited seating for in-person performance, tickets $8–$22 at coloradomesa.edu/arts/theatre; streaming show tickets at showtix4u.com/event-details/39552.
MARC BERENSON, 2–5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, Restoration Vineyards Tasting Room, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, limited capacity event, reservations at restorationvineyards.com.
SAM RIGGS, 7:30–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, guest Sean Moon Band, warehouse2565.com.
FRAMING THE RED, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Tankerays, $12–$15, mesatheater.com.
DANIEL RODRIGUEZ, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, Poulos Park, 211 Grand Ave., Paonia, Colorado singer/songwriter performing acoustic folks songs in the Live Music Still Soothes the Soul Series, $25 in advance, tickets at paradiseofpaonia.com, 527-7243.
GOODMAN ACOUSTIC JAM, 4–8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, Wild Horse Roadhouse, 424 Minter Ave., De Beque, 283-8954.
MESA PARK VINEYARDS BARN BASH, 2–6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, Mesa Park Vineyards, 3321 C Road, Palisade, music by Last Humans and Brianna Straut from Denver, food and wine available to purchase, limited occupancy event, facebook.com/mesaparkwines.
SUPPER ON SOUTHSIDE, session one from 5–6:30 p.m., session two from 7–8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, Kokopelli Plaza, 456 Kokopelli Drive, Fruita, dinner sessions with restaurants on the south side of Fruita, live music by Rizzo in the streets of the plaza, RSVP required at fruitachamber.org/supper-on-southside, 858-3894.
SERENADE FOR STRINGS, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra string players in a concert of great works, $35, non-reserved socially distanced seating, gjso.org, 243-6787.
DAVE MENSCH, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, original and cover acoustic rock and country, 464-1462.
TIM + RICHARD, 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, Garfield Estates Vineyard & Winery, 3572 G Road, Palisade, facebook.com/TR970.
MICHAEL GULEZIAN ACOUSTIC GUITAR BENEFIT CONCERT, 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, Poulos Park, 211 Grand Ave., Paonia, $25 in advance, benefits the Blue Sage Center for the Arts and Paradise Theater, limited tickets at paradiseofpaonia.com, bluesage.org, 527-7243.
BRIAN AND TROY, 5–8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroad Blvd., from the Troy Douglas Band, 241-8411.
FROM THE TOP, 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, Palisade farmers market in downtown Palisade, Thomasina Russell and Terry Flanagan.
YOMUFLOW, (Yo-Mu-Flow) 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, Lincoln Park Playground, a coming together for the co-creation of the arts and good vibes with musicians, dancers, flow toys, yogis and artists, take instruments for the drum circle, bring flow toys and a yoga mat or an ease for painting, search Facebook for the event page.
GOODMAN UNPLUGGED, 5–8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, Baileys Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., 241-8411.
TUESDAY BLUES JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., reduced capacity and social distancing, 241-4010.
TODD SHEAFFER & CHRIS THOMPSON, 6–9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, Pressed Palisade, 392 W. Third St., Palisade, Sheaffer from Railroad Earth and Thompson from Coral Creek play an intimate and socially distanced outdoor concert, $45–$55, tickets at eventbrite.com.
CULT MOVIE NIGHT, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., double feature, mesatheater.com.
WESTERN COLORADO JAZZ ORCHESTRA, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $15, tickets at gjso.org.
SOUL HABIT, 5:30–8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, entertainment during the Market on Main, on Main Street between Fourth and Fifth streets, downtowngj.org.
BRIAN AND TROY, 5–8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroad Blvd., from the Troy Douglas Band, 241-8411.
WALKER-GOODMAN BLUES, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, Wingers Bar and Pool Hall, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Unit A12, Bobby Walker and Gerry Goodman, 424-5142.